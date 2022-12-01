ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Authorities locate 6-month-old and mother after Amber Alert; man in custody

By Marta Hill
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

The victims' well-being was being evaluated, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RMVgN_0jUD74qg00
Jeremias Cabral, left. Hannah Benson, right. Photos courtesy Massachusetts State Police

Authorities in Massachusetts have deactivated an Amber Alert that was in place Thursday afternoon for a male infant and his mother after they were located in Fall River.

The infant was kidnapped from his home in Dartmouth by his mother’s former boyfriend who was armed with a knife, according to state police. The suspect — 21-year-old Jeremias R. Cabral of Fall River — was taken into custody, also in Fall River, police said. The infant’s mother, 23-year-old Hannah Benson, was considered a kidnapping victim in the incident as well.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that Jeremias Cabral forced his way into the victims’ apartment at 1143 Tucker Rd., Dartmouth today at approximately 11:20 AM,” police said in announcing the alert at 2 p.m. “During an altercation, Cabral brandished a knife and took baby Grayson Benson and fled the apartment and entered the Mitsubishi, according to the investigation. Out of fear for the child’s safety, Hannah Benson followed Cabral and the baby and entered the car herself before Cabral drove away.”

At about 2:30 p.m., police found the vehicle, and at 2:35 p.m., they deactivated the alert after locating all parties.

“Suspect Jeremias Cabral is in custody,” police said. “The mother and child are also with police and their well-being is being evaluated.”

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
