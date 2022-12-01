Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving Releases First Statement After Breakup With Nike
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is no longer with Nike
LeBron James Sends A Warning To The Rest Of The NBA After Impressive Bucks Win
LeBron James has been critical of the team's losses in the past, but their improved performances saw him showcase more optimism with the roster.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Yardbarker
Draymond Green Boldly Says LeBron James Was The Best Player In The NBA In His Second Year
Draymond Green has been a huge fan of LeBron James, to the point that many fans think Green must be a double agent for the King. Despite going at it several times in the NBA Finals and engaging in heated altercations, these two are great friends and whenever they have the chance, praise each other.
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis continues to apply trade pressure to Lakers: Either sell high, or bring in reinforcements
Right now, at this very moment, Anthony Davis is the best basketball player in the world. We haven't, even for a stretch, been able to say that for a long time, and who knows how long we'll be able to keep saying it this time. But it's true right now, and the Lakers have an organizational obligation not to waste this opportunity.
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Travis Hunter, Deion Sanders' Top Player, Makes Decision On His Future
It's been a busy week for Deion Sanders. The former multi-sport star not only cemented his role as the Colorado Buffaloes' new coach, but landed Winston Watkins Jr. as a top recruit. And if a social media clip making the rounds from this weekend is any indication, Sanders isn't done bringing ...
Blake Griffin Speaks On His Exit From Nets
Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin told The New York Daily News that he knew his time with the Brooklyn Nets was over after 2021 NBA Playoffs.
NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Could Be Close To Returning To The Clippers This Season
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George reportedly nearing return for L.A. Clippers.
Kyrie Irving's Sneakers Remain Popular Among NBA Players
Kyrie Irving's Nike sneaker line has been canceled but it remains popular among NBA players.
Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Says Anthony Davis Could Be In The MVP Conversation By The End Of The Season
Magic Johnson says Anthony Davis will be in MVP conversation by the end of the season.
Biden official reveals major Brittney Griner news
Imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner faces nine years in the Russian maximum-security penal colony for women. This comes after she pled guilty to attempting to bring a small amount of hashish oil onto a flight with her Russian Premier League team. The Russian government denied Griner’s appeal for freedom in late October. American president Joe Read more... The post Biden official reveals major Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen Curry was awestruck the first time he met Michael Jordan
Steph met Jordan after watching his dad Dell play against the Chicago Bulls in Charlotte
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson declines to address whether he feels remorse
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson played in a regular-season game for the first time in 700 days. Much has happened since then, on the field and off it. Off the field, Watson has been accused by more than 20 women of sexual misconduct during massage-therapy sessions. Since returning to the team this week, Watson has refused to talk about non-football issues.
NBC Miami
Jerry Jones Responds to LeBron James' Concerns of Media Not Asking Him About 1957 Photo
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has responded to LeBron James' questioning toward the media failing to ask him his feelings on the resurfaced photo from 1957 of Jones at a desegregation protest at North Little Rock High School. James wondered why the press hadn't asked him questions about the photo,...
Knicks PG Derrick Rose Linked to Rockets Rival in Trade Rumor
The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond ...
NBC Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. won’t be working out for teams
Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is making the rounds in advance of signing his next contract. And if anyone wants to do a little due diligence before making a commitment, that’s not going to happen. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that OBJ isn’t working out for the teams...
Brooklyn Nets Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game
The Brooklyn Nets have recalled two players from the G League ahead of Sunday's game with the Boston Celtics.
Charles Barkley calls Nets' Kevin Durant insecure, Durant responds
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has done many great things in his career. Durant was the 2007-2008 NBA Rookie of the Year, the 2013-2014 NBA MVP, and is on the NBA’s 75th anniversary team. However, all of those accolades, and many more, have not stopped fans and pundits from...
Deion Sanders Move VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Cowboys, Colorado & Jerry Jones Reveal
"I don't have any desire or ambition to coach in the NFL," Cowboys legend Deion Sanders told CowboysSI.com in an exclusive Video Visit earlier this year.
