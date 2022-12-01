ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
The Comeback

Biden official reveals major Brittney Griner news

Imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner faces nine years in the Russian maximum-security penal colony for women. This comes after she pled guilty to attempting to bring a small amount of hashish oil onto a flight with her Russian Premier League team. The Russian government denied Griner’s appeal for freedom in late October. American president Joe Read more... The post Biden official reveals major Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson declines to address whether he feels remorse

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson played in a regular-season game for the first time in 700 days. Much has happened since then, on the field and off it. Off the field, Watson has been accused by more than 20 women of sexual misconduct during massage-therapy sessions. Since returning to the team this week, Watson has refused to talk about non-football issues.
NBC Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. won’t be working out for teams

Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is making the rounds in advance of signing his next contract. And if anyone wants to do a little due diligence before making a commitment, that’s not going to happen. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that OBJ isn’t working out for the teams...

Comments / 0

Community Policy