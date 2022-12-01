Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
GM’s Cruise Seeking To Enter More Markets In 2023
Cruise, GM’s autonomous robotaxi service, recently announced that it will expand its coverage in the cities of Phoenix and Austin, while driver-manned Cruise Origin units have starting roaming the streets of San Francisco. In order to capitalize on its autonomous vehicle technology, GM’s Cruise has announced its intention to scale up operations to field thousands of vehicles in a larger number of markets by 2030.
gmauthority.com
Future GM Medium-Duty Trucks To Combine Battery And Hydrogen Tech
GM is developing a variety of new propulsion technology, including new hydrogen fuel cell tech. Now, GM Authority has exclusively learned that The General is currently working towards the development of new tech for use in GM medium-duty trucks that combines a hydrogen powertrain with a large electric battery pack.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado Wireless Charging Available Again
Back in November, GM Authority reported that select 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 units had to make-do without the wireless smartphone charging feature. Now, this is no longer the case. GM Authority has learned that the wireless phone charging feature (RPO Code K4C), which was originally constrained from late October to...
gmauthority.com
There will be a 2024 Cadillac XT5 in North America
The next generation of the Cadillac XT5 will be offered in China only, as per GM Authority coverage in November. Nonetheless, this doesn’t mean that the XT5 will be departing from American shores just yet, as sources tell us that there will be a 2024 Cadillac XT5 in North America.
gmauthority.com
Here’s Why Your Chevy Equinox May Have Reduced Engine Power
Certain units of the Chevy Equinox crossover may exhibit reduced engine power. Now, a possible cause for this issue has been identified, as well as a fix to be performed by a GM technician. According to a recent post from GM TechLink, certain units of the 2018 through 2022 Chevy...
Is now the time to buy a Bay Area home?
SAN FRANCISCO -- Economists in recent months have been sounding the recession alarm.With interest rates heading up and housing prices trending down, the question a lot of people are asking: should I buy or should I wait?Some housing experts say that, if you're not in a rush, it may be wise to wait. According to the California Association of Realtors, the Bay Area housing market peaked in April. That was when people paid the highest median price for a single family home, $1,540,000. It dropped to $1,250,000 in October.San Francisco actually peaked in March of this year at $2,060,000. ...
gmauthority.com
Refreshed 2024 Cadillac XT4 Luxury Spied Undergoing Testing
First hitting the scene for the 2019 model year, the Cadillac XT4 crossover is overdue for a facelift, and as such, the forthcoming 2024 Cadillac XT4 is poised to introduce a full model refresh. Now, a prototype unit of the refreshed 2024 Cadillac XT4 Luxury was just spotted undergoing testing on public roads.
gmauthority.com
GM Invests $275M Extra In Spring Hill Ultium Battery Plant
General Motors continues to drive towards the mass adoption of all-electric vehicles, with plans to launch 30 new EV models by 2025. Naturally, GM’s EV efforts will require a steady supply of batteries, and to that end, it was recently announced that the GM Ultium Cells battery plant in Spring Hill will receive an additional $275 million in investments to increase battery cell production.
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Trax Best Entry-Level Vehicle In Many Years, Says Mark Reuss
General Motors unveiled the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax in October, pulling the sheets on a fresh-faced model for the entry-level crossover segment. Interestingly, GM President Mark Reuss has some very high praise for the new Trax, calling it one of the “finest entry-level” Chevys in many years. The...
gmauthority.com
GM Rewards Provides Insights On Card Rewards Programs
Throughout the 2022 calendar year, GM Authority has covered numerous aspects of the latest GM Rewards loyalty program, from the unique experiences on offer, to the sort of value that’s on offer, to the different cards available to customers. Now, in a new survey, GM is providing further insight into how customers are using their credit card rewards programs.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Offers New Sport Package
GMC Hummer EV Pickup customers have a few interesting options when it comes to speccing their all-electric off-roader for an extra dash of custom flair, but now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 model year will introduce a new upgrade for even more visual impact. According to sources familiar...
gmauthority.com
Here’s When 2024 Chevy Traverse Production Will Start
GM Authority has exclusively learned when production of the 2024 Chevy Traverse will begin. According to sources familiar with the matter, the start of regular production (SORP) for the 2024 Chevy Traverse is set to kick off in December of the 2023 calendar year. It’s possible that this late production start date indicates that the 2024 Chevy Traverse will introduce the new generation for the full-size crossover nameplate.
gmauthority.com
GM Alvear Plant In Argentina Celebrates 25 Years Of Operations
General Motors is celebrating the first 25 years of its operations at the GM Alvear plant in Argentina, which recently received a significant investment to build the fourth-generation Chevy Tracker as the second model to currently roll out of the facility. The GM subsidiary in Argentina began celebrating the 25th...
gmauthority.com
We Render A More Aggressive Looking Chevy Silverado EV
The Chevy Silverado EV represents an exciting future for GM. As part of GM’s plan to field 30 EVs globally by 2025, the Silverado EV, alongside its GMC Sierra EV, GMC Hummer EV Pickup and GMC Hummer EV SUV corporate cousins, are poised to make waves in the electric vehicle market. Unfortunately, it’s the opinion of the folks here at GM Authority that the front end of the Silverado EV is a little bland, especially when compared to the upcoming Sierra EV. So today, we’ve rendered a more aggressive front fascia.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Colorado Offers Dealer-Installed High-Output L3B Engine Calibration
GM pulled the wrapper off the all-new third-generation 2023 Chevy Colorado late last July, revealing a long list of changes and updates for the pickup. Among these was a revised powertrain lineup, including the dealer-installed High-Output L3B engine calibration. For those readers who may not know, the 2023 Chevy Colorado...
gmauthority.com
GMC Hummer EV Among Popular Science 100 Great Innovations Of 2022
The GMC Hummer EV is among the craziest vehicles available for purchase today. The all-electric supertruck boasts insane acceleration numbers, as well as impressive off-road capabilities. Today, the Hummer EV has been recognized for its feats, and was named to Popular Science’s 100 great innovations of 2022. Off the...
gmauthority.com
2022 Chevy Colorado Gets Price Increase In November
The 2022 Chevy Colorado is the last model year for the second generation, dropping in prior to the debut of the all-new 2023 model year. Now, however, GM has made yet another price adjustment to the 2022 Chevy Colorado. The latest price increase for the 2022 Chevy Colorado was made...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Suburban Gets Destination Freight Charge Increase
The 2023 Chevy Suburban, currently in its twelfth generation, introduced a few minor updates over the preceding 2022 model. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Suburban is receiving another price increase. The MSRPs of all Suburban trim levels are unchanged, but the destination freight charge has gone up...
gmauthority.com
New 2023 GMC Sierra AT4X Pricing Announced
The 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X adds a bevy of off-roading goodies to the full-size pickup to enhance its already-impressive all-terrain capabilities. New for 2023 was the addition of select American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) tidbits on the “standard” Sierra AT4X, and now, the corresponding price adjustment has been announced.
Comments / 0