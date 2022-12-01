Read full article on original website
Personal Pan Pies With a Midwestern Twist Rise Out of the Roost
A new Thursday night feature at the Roost’s Slice Joint (1401 Pennsylvania Ave SE) calls for personal pan pies with a Midwestern backstory. The thin crust and Grandma-style pizza stall’s once-a-week pivot comes from chef Rachael Marie, who spent a decade embedded in New York’s pizza scene, including four years at famed Roberta’s Pizza in Brooklyn.
Inside Chinatown’s Beautiful New Sichuan-Style Hot Pot Restaurant
Chinese restaurant chains have taken an interest in Chicago in recent years, and Tony Hu has been in the middle of many of those talks. The latest example is the arrival of Shoo Loong Kan (known as Xiaolongkan elsewhere) a hot pot restaurant from China’s Sichuan province. The chain’s...
A Multistory Restaurant and Bar Parties Its Way Into Back Bay
A two-story restaurant, bar, and live music venue is shimmying its way into the newly renovated Copley Square Hotel in Back Bay this month. Hue, set to open sometime in December, includes three separate bars and an upstairs restaurant centered around what the team describes as “American comfort foods with Asian accents,” like chicken wings with a sweet chile sauce and slow-roasted pork ribs coated in a spicy tamarind glaze, according to a rep for the restaurant. There’s also ambitious plans for music in the space, including DJ sets nightly after 9 p.m. and an upcoming calendar of musicians booked to play at the hotel. There’s bottle service, too, but in order to get that allowance approved, it has promised the city’s licensing board that it is definitely, 100 percent not a nightclub, according to a Universal Hub report.
Inside the Fridges of Philly’s Best Chefs
Chefs are just like the rest of us: They put their chef coats on one arm at a time and then work hard, hot, sometimes thankless jobs. So what do Philly’s best culinary minds feed themselves after a long day of feeding others? In the second edition of our fridge series, we caught up with four more of Philly’s beloved culinarians and asked: What’s in your fridge?
Brooklyn’s New Dominican Barbecue Spot Is Serving Some of the City’s Best Smoked Meats
Ruben Santana started Bark Barbecue in his backyard in Ozone Park in the summer of 2020, dispensing brisket smoked over hardwood from his garage. Eventually, he parked his smoker across the street from Vito Locascio Field in the same neighborhood, and later did a series of pop-ups, mainly in Queens bars. He later scored slots at various Smorgasburgs and upgraded his smoker, but this was barbecue with a difference: While the meat was treated Texas style, the sides were distinctively Dominican, creating a unique New York City hybrid. As he told NBC News, “Who would have known that, in the barbecue culture, rice was what was missing.”
Three festive desserts for Christmas pudding haters
Turkey isn’t the only centrepiece to think about at Christmas. Rounding off your feast on a sweet high is equally important, but not everyone loves a traditional Christmas pudding.It’s sweet, stodgy and seriously alcoholic – in fact, the only exciting thing about it is setting it on fire. Presumably that’s why almost half of Gen Z are eschewing the festive fruit cake in favour of other sweet treats. If that’s a bit of you, try these Christmas dessert alternatives from some of our favourite chefs.ProofiterolesBy: Francesca Strange, founder of The Proof bakery, LondonMakes: approx 20 Ingredients:For the choux pastry:100g...
Hey, Philly: It’s Soup Season
Whether you’re in denial about the weather growing colder or you’re the kind of person who can’t get enough of the crisp air, we can all at least agree on one thing: Hell yes, soup season has arrived. In Philly, there’s no shortage of excellent, warming soups to enjoy as you try to stay warm, but there are some especially good ones among Philly’s diverse array of Vietnamese, Korean, and Cambodian restaurants. To get you into the spirit, here are local photographer PJ Agbay’s five favorite soups to eat around Philly — from Korean jjigae to herb-filled pho.
Celebrate Hannukah With Dishes and Drinks From These Austin Restaurants
Drinks & Pop-Ups 2211 Webberville Road, East Austin. The patio-friendly bar brought back its multi-week Hanukkah cocktail pop-up again this holiday season. The Get Lit bar features themed cocktails. Co-owner Josh Brownfield, who is Jewish himself, consulted his rabbi brother-in-law for the pop-up. New to this year’s celebrations will be a JewBoy Burgers pop-up on the first night of Hanukkah (Sunday, December 18) and Hanukkah cookies and rugelach by pastry chef Amanda RockmanPartial proceeds will go towards Shalom Austin.
Just in Time for Noel Night, Baobab Fare Launches a New Food Truck
Continuing on their path to grow their impact in metro Detroit’s food scene, the founders of the Eater Award-winning Baobab Fare are launching a new food truck venture. Waka, which means shine, will be serving traditional east African street food, the restaurant’s popular bottled Ji passionfruit juice, and merch starting this Saturday, December 3, at Noel Night in the city’s Cultural Center.
Here’s Why Getting Girl Scout Cookies in the Bay Area Could Be Super Hard This Year
It’s beginning to look a lot like supply chain issues. With the holiday season ahead, be thankful for any Girl Scout cookies you can find in the Northern California region, as supplier Little Brownie Baker is facing production issues. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the outfit canceled December’s volunteer cookie events and is considering delaying the start of cookie season from February to March.
It’s a Holiday Miracle: Fish and Rice Reopens Following a Short-Lived Closure
In the past few years, scores of Portland restaurants have closed due to various effects from the pandemic, the rising cost of goods, and plenty of other factors. It’s a rare and happy occasion when a beloved shuttered restaurant makes a comeback years down the line, but even less often that a restaurant announces its closure only to change course. Thanks to the resounding entreaties of dozens of customers, Fish and Rice has done just that.
You Can Catch Some of the Bay Area’s Hottest Pop-Ups at This New Dogpatch Museum
While some museums offer a few grab-and-go food items for visitors to snack on, the new Institute of Contemporary Art San Francisco is breaking out of that traditional mold. The new museum, located in the Dogpatch, is reaching out to some of the Bay Area’s hottest pop-ups to provide food and coffee for patrons. Chef Jacob Croom of pop-up My Friend Fernando helped select a number of diverse, up-and-coming pop-ups to showcase food at the museum. “It’s about giving people space and opportunity that maybe wouldn’t be getting that at other places, and that I know are really awesome people and really awesome cooks,” Croom says.
Pub Grub Favorite Avenue Pub Reopens With New Owners, Even Better Menu
One of New Orleans’s original beer bars and a favorite Mardi Gras viewing destination reopens Friday, December 2, after a three-month closure following its sale to new owners, reports the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate. It’s been three months since the previous owner, Polly Watts, sold the beloved bar to a group that includes the owners of exceedingly popular barbecue spot Blue Oak BBQ and the owners of Frenchmen Street bar the Rambler.
Chef Alex McCoy’s Latest Stall at Union Market Riffs on European Sandwiches
For his latest grab-and-go venture at Union Market’s food hall, Lucky Buns chef Alex McCoy goes all in on European-styled handhelds filled with freshly sliced and cured meats. Bar Boheme opens in early January with over a dozen paper-wrapped sandwiches that run the Old World gamut, embracing nostalgic favorites...
