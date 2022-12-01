Read full article on original website
MotorTrend Magazine
Rare Find! This 1967 Chevy Camaro RS/SS 396 Hasn’t Been Driven in Decades
What do you do with a car you've owned for 53 years, but have lost the passion for? "Jim from Dallas" prefers to remain anonymous as he wrestles with the pressure to part with the 1967 Camaro RS/SS he bought on Friday, April 4, 1969, when he was 18 years old. "My 50-year-old daughter doesn't know anything about it. My grandson is 15. He just got his permit but has never been a car guy like I was." Then why doesn't he sell it? "See this right arm? I've had it a little longer than my Camaro."
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 VIN 001 Has Arrived At The Dealership
It can seem like a lifetime ago that GM officially announced the 2023 Corvette Z06. Unveiled last year, we’ve since been anxiously waiting for the high-performance sports car to hit dealership lots and public roads. Now, we can rejoice, as the first production C8 Corvette Z06 has finally arrived at a dealer.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado Discount Reaches $4,000 In December 2022
For December 2022, a Chevy Silverado discount totals up to $4,000 on select configurations of the 2022 Silverado 1500 and up to $3,750 on select configurations of the 2023 Silverado 1500. Additionally, the Bow Tie brand offers $500 Red Tag Bonus Cash toward the purchase or lease of a 2022...
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
gmauthority.com
Here’s Why Your Chevy Equinox May Have Reduced Engine Power
Certain units of the Chevy Equinox crossover may exhibit reduced engine power. Now, a possible cause for this issue has been identified, as well as a fix to be performed by a GM technician. According to a recent post from GM TechLink, certain units of the 2018 through 2022 Chevy...
gmauthority.com
Future GM Medium-Duty Trucks To Combine Battery And Hydrogen Tech
GM is developing a variety of new propulsion technology, including new hydrogen fuel cell tech. Now, GM Authority has exclusively learned that The General is currently working towards the development of new tech for use in GM medium-duty trucks that combines a hydrogen powertrain with a large electric battery pack.
gmauthority.com
Here’s When 2024 GMC Sierra HD Production Will Start
Featuring a revised exterior, an upgraded cockpit, and a few powertrain changes, the upcoming mid-cycle refresh for the 2024 GMC Sierra HD has been hotly anticipated. First announced back in October, many have been wondering when the updated heavy-duty pickup will begin production. Now, GM Authority has learned it will commence next year.
msn.com
Buick Century Raises the Bar for Ultra-Luxury Minivans
The Buick Century is a new flagship ultra-luxury minivan, sitting atop the brands GL8 family of vans offered in China. The Century comes in equally sumptuous four- or six-seat layouts, complete with 18-way adjustable seats. The Century will be available with three trim levels, starting around $74,500 and ranging to...
gmauthority.com
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander To Debut In 2023 As Chevy Traverse Rival
Toyota has just announced the arrival of an all-new, three-row crossover named the Toyota Grand Highlander for the North American market. Set to premiere early February 2023, this addition to the Japanese automaker’s lineup will serve as a direct rival to the Chevy Traverse. Not much is known about...
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Trax 2RS In Black: Live Photo Gallery
GM recently yanked the cover off of the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax back in October. Representing the second generation of GM’s entry-level crossover, the 2024 Trax boasts a brand-new exterior and interior. Now, we’re getting a first look at the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax painted in Black in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Offers New Sport Package
GMC Hummer EV Pickup customers have a few interesting options when it comes to speccing their all-electric off-roader for an extra dash of custom flair, but now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 model year will introduce a new upgrade for even more visual impact. According to sources familiar...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Express Sales Slip To Third In Segment During Q3 2022
Chevy Express sales increased in the United States, Canada, and Mexico during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Chevrolet Express deliveries totaled 14,981 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 109 percent compared to 7,160 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of...
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Sierra Wireless Phone Charging Available Again
Representing the fifth model year of the current fifth-generation light-duty pickup, the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 has been unavailable to order with the wireless phone charging feature. Luckily, this has changed, and the tech feature is once again available to order. GM Authority has learned that the wireless phone charging...
gmauthority.com
Here Are All The Upcoming GM Vehicles Confirmed By Mark Reuss
During a presentation given at the recent GM Investor Day event held this past November, GM President Mark Reuss touched on a wide variety of forthcoming vehicles from across the GM brand spectrum. Now, we’re rounding up all the upcoming GM vehicles confirmed by GM President Reuss during his Investor Day presentation.
gmauthority.com
2022 GMC Canyon Gets Price Increase In November
The 2022 GMC Canyon is the eighth and final model year for the nameplate’s second generation, introducing only a handful of updates over the lightly updated 2021 model year. Notably, GM applied yet another price increase to the 2022 GMC Canyon last month as production winds down in anticipation of the launch of the all-new, third-generation 2023 model year.
msn.com
Buick Confirms that the Envista Compact SUV Is U.S.-Bound
This is the Buick Envista, a new SUV model for the Chinese market. Its size puts it in between the subcompact Encore GX and the compact Envision in Buick's lineup. The Envista name is trademarked here, and GM confirmed that it will come to the U.S. eventually. UPDATE 11/29/22: GM...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison Spotted On The Road Again
Just a few months ago, GM pulled the sheets off the all-new, 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison. Built as a collaborative effort with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV), enthusiasts, fans and prospective buyers have been itching to see real-world photos of the off-road pickup. Now, GM Authority photographers have captured another Silverado ZR2 Bison in the wild.
gmauthority.com
We Render A More Aggressive Looking Chevy Silverado EV
The Chevy Silverado EV represents an exciting future for GM. As part of GM’s plan to field 30 EVs globally by 2025, the Silverado EV, alongside its GMC Sierra EV, GMC Hummer EV Pickup and GMC Hummer EV SUV corporate cousins, are poised to make waves in the electric vehicle market. Unfortunately, it’s the opinion of the folks here at GM Authority that the front end of the Silverado EV is a little bland, especially when compared to the upcoming Sierra EV. So today, we’ve rendered a more aggressive front fascia.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Colorado Offers Dealer-Installed High-Output L3B Engine Calibration
GM pulled the wrapper off the all-new third-generation 2023 Chevy Colorado late last July, revealing a long list of changes and updates for the pickup. Among these was a revised powertrain lineup, including the dealer-installed High-Output L3B engine calibration. For those readers who may not know, the 2023 Chevy Colorado...
gmauthority.com
GM Rewards Provides Insights On Card Rewards Programs
Throughout the 2022 calendar year, GM Authority has covered numerous aspects of the latest GM Rewards loyalty program, from the unique experiences on offer, to the sort of value that’s on offer, to the different cards available to customers. Now, in a new survey, GM is providing further insight into how customers are using their credit card rewards programs.
