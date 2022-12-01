ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Wednesday: Netflix users decry ‘pointless’ scene in new Addams Family series

Netflix users are decrying a “pointless” moment featured in new series Wednesday.Released earlier this month, the new series is an Addams Family prequel following the character played in the Barry Sonnenfeld-directed films by Christina Ricci.Starring in the show, which is receiving acclaim, is Jenna Ortega, whose credits include X and the latest Scream sequel.But its the death of another character that is leaving fans feeling disappointed with the show’s conclusion.In fact, many viewers are agreeing it was unnecessary and are calling for the character to return in season two.Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In Wednesday, Nevermore Academy...
hypebeast.com

Watch the Official Trailer for 'The Witcher: Blood Origin'

Netflix has officially released the trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel series that takes place 1,200 years before the age of the franchise’s main protagonist Geralt of Rivia. The six-episode limited series is set in the elven Golden Era and tells the tale of the world’s first Witcher as well as a paradigm-shifting event when the worlds of elves, men, and monsters all merge into one. While set in the past, fans can expect to see the unraveling of a more advanced, thriving society at its peak.
Gizmodo

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

It’s been almost five years since one of the biggest film franchises in modern history graced the big screen—but it’s back, and this time it’s a beast. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is coming on June 9, 2023, and Paramount just released the first teaser trailer.
wegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds’ most underrated movie is a jet-black horror where he plays against type, and that’s not a coincidence

We’re not here to argue with the methods behind Ryan Reynolds‘ success, and we’re not even talking about the business empire that’s seen him spread his wings into soccer team, mobile service provider, gin, and marketing company ownership. No, we’re referring to the well-known fact the actor and producer has a habit of playing himself almost every time you see him onscreen.
ComicBook

Disney+ Removes Guardians of the Galaxy Episodes After Accidentally Spoiling Upcoming Special

Disney+ may have inadvertently just spoiled the next Marvel project hitting the service. Wednesday, the Marvel Studios Legends episodes for Drax and Mantis went live on the platform. The episodes, which run between five to 10 minutes, were quickly scrubbed from the platform after the internet caught onto a peculiar scene included in the Mantis episode.
seventeen.com

14 of the Best New Horror Movies to Watch in 2023

Last year's scary movies will be tough to beat — from the new Scream to Terrifier 2 and The Black Phone — there were plenty of thrills and chills to be had. But horror fans can rest easy in knowing that 2023 will be another hauntingly good year for the genre. From dark takes on classic children's stories to reboots of hit horror franchises from the '70s, this year will have you peeking out from under the covers for months to come.
E! News

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34

The broadway community is mourning the loss of a stage performer. Quentin Oliver Lee died on Dec. 1 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, his wife Angie Lee Graham shared on Dec. 2. The former Phantom of the Opera star was 34. "Quentin passed in the wee hours...
wegotthiscovered.com

An unconventional R-rated fairy tale hacks and slashes towards the streaming throne

Disney may have held the monopoly on fairy tales for what feels like forever, but the Mouse House has never lent its name to anything quite like The Princess before. It technically falls under the banner of being one of the company’s classic princess movies, seeing as the story revolves around Joey King’s monarch-in-waiting refusing to be married off against her will to a nefarious villain that’s threatening to overthrow her entire kingdom with one solitary “I do.”
