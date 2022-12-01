Read full article on original website
Related
The Winchesters Unveils First Look At Smallville's Tom Welling Joining The Supernatural Universe
We have our first look at Tom Welling on The Winchesters!
Wednesday: Netflix users decry ‘pointless’ scene in new Addams Family series
Netflix users are decrying a “pointless” moment featured in new series Wednesday.Released earlier this month, the new series is an Addams Family prequel following the character played in the Barry Sonnenfeld-directed films by Christina Ricci.Starring in the show, which is receiving acclaim, is Jenna Ortega, whose credits include X and the latest Scream sequel.But its the death of another character that is leaving fans feeling disappointed with the show’s conclusion.In fact, many viewers are agreeing it was unnecessary and are calling for the character to return in season two.Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In Wednesday, Nevermore Academy...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans convinced the latest ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ casting is so obvious it could only be true
Fans may have been demanding the Marvel Cinematic Universe draft in several recurring faces from the Netflix era to reprise their roles in Daredevil: Born Again, but the franchise pulled a sneaky by revealing that the first name to officially join Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio in the Disney Plus series is a newcomer.
The Vampire Diaries Creator Is Turning Another Super-Popular YA Book Series Into A TV Show
The Vampire Diaries franchise is over, but Julie Plec is keeping busy with an ever-growing career, which now includes another super-popular YA book series getting a TV adaptation.
hypebeast.com
Watch the Official Trailer for 'The Witcher: Blood Origin'
Netflix has officially released the trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel series that takes place 1,200 years before the age of the franchise’s main protagonist Geralt of Rivia. The six-episode limited series is set in the elven Golden Era and tells the tale of the world’s first Witcher as well as a paradigm-shifting event when the worlds of elves, men, and monsters all merge into one. While set in the past, fans can expect to see the unraveling of a more advanced, thriving society at its peak.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Star After Pregnancy Reveal
Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her...
New Cheating Rumors Erupt in RHOP's Shocking Mid-Season Trailer
Accusations of infidelity are taking over RHOP. E! News can exclusively reveal the mid-season trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac—and the shocking sneak peek is jam-packed with cheating...
Stars You Didn’t Know Were Related: Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein, Madonna and Hillary Clinton, More
All in the family! While many famous faces have made a name for themselves on their own, some have surprising familial connections to one another. Beanie Feldstein, who rose to fame after starring in 2019’s Booksmart, is the younger sister of Superbad’s Jonah Hill and has frequently gushed over their sibling bond.
Gizmodo
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
It’s been almost five years since one of the biggest film franchises in modern history graced the big screen—but it’s back, and this time it’s a beast. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is coming on June 9, 2023, and Paramount just released the first teaser trailer.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds’ most underrated movie is a jet-black horror where he plays against type, and that’s not a coincidence
We’re not here to argue with the methods behind Ryan Reynolds‘ success, and we’re not even talking about the business empire that’s seen him spread his wings into soccer team, mobile service provider, gin, and marketing company ownership. No, we’re referring to the well-known fact the actor and producer has a habit of playing himself almost every time you see him onscreen.
John Leguizamo refuses to be a 'goofy' villain in 'Violent Night' and exposes Hollywood's unspoken 'Latin quota'
The actor didn't hold back while speaking to Insider about the need for more Latin representation in Hollywood.
ComicBook
Disney+ Removes Guardians of the Galaxy Episodes After Accidentally Spoiling Upcoming Special
Disney+ may have inadvertently just spoiled the next Marvel project hitting the service. Wednesday, the Marvel Studios Legends episodes for Drax and Mantis went live on the platform. The episodes, which run between five to 10 minutes, were quickly scrubbed from the platform after the internet caught onto a peculiar scene included in the Mantis episode.
Stephen King Shares His Dark Take On The Ending Of The Christmas Classic It's A Wonderful Life
It’s a Wonderful Life through the eyes of Stephen King.
wegotthiscovered.com
A box office misfire everybody fell in love with way too late wages war on the streaming Top 10
While there’s no magic formula for figuring out which blockbusters are destined to find box office success, the curious cases of Alita: Battle Angel and Solo: A Star Wars Story stick out more than most. The spectacular sci-fi adaptation and largely unnecessary Star Wars prequel both significantly under-performed at...
AOL Corp
Bambi is getting sinister remake into 'a vicious killing machine' in new slasher movie
"Bambi" is about to get much more tragic. Scott Jeffrey, the director behind horror films "The Curse of Humpty Dumpty" and "The Bad Nun," revealed in an interview with Dread Central that he's directing a "dark retelling" of Felix Salten's nearly 100-year-old novel "Bambi." “The film will be an incredibly...
seventeen.com
14 of the Best New Horror Movies to Watch in 2023
Last year's scary movies will be tough to beat — from the new Scream to Terrifier 2 and The Black Phone — there were plenty of thrills and chills to be had. But horror fans can rest easy in knowing that 2023 will be another hauntingly good year for the genre. From dark takes on classic children's stories to reboots of hit horror franchises from the '70s, this year will have you peeking out from under the covers for months to come.
Royals Review
"We Saw Extraterrestrial Spaceships Spotted In Saturn’s Rings," NASA Scientists Reveal
All UFO and extraterrestrial fans are familiar with Dr. Norman Bergrun. He is a physicist, engineer, and former employee of NASA. His book reveals that huge extraterrestrial spaceships parked between Saturn’s rings pose a threat to Earth and the rest of the solar system. After 12 years as a...
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34
The broadway community is mourning the loss of a stage performer. Quentin Oliver Lee died on Dec. 1 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, his wife Angie Lee Graham shared on Dec. 2. The former Phantom of the Opera star was 34. "Quentin passed in the wee hours...
wegotthiscovered.com
An unconventional R-rated fairy tale hacks and slashes towards the streaming throne
Disney may have held the monopoly on fairy tales for what feels like forever, but the Mouse House has never lent its name to anything quite like The Princess before. It technically falls under the banner of being one of the company’s classic princess movies, seeing as the story revolves around Joey King’s monarch-in-waiting refusing to be married off against her will to a nefarious villain that’s threatening to overthrow her entire kingdom with one solitary “I do.”
The Boys Is Bringing Another Supernatural Vet Into The Mix For Season 4 Following Jensen Ackles' Celebrated Run
Following Jensen Ackles' run as Soldier Boy, The Boys is adding another Supernatural vet for Season 4 of the superhero drama.
E! News
225K+
Followers
56K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 1