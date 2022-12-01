ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times-News

Two area high schools have false 911 'robo calls' of an active shooter on campus

By Dean Hensley, Hendersonville Times-News
Times-News
Times-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dJbFN_0jUD6VJb00

On Dec. 1, two area high schools were in lockdown mode after calls were made to two 911 centers about threats on both campuses.

Both of these calls were determined to be "robo calls" with false claims of active shooters, law enforcement from both Henderson and Transylvania counties said.

One 911 call was made around noon about an active shooter at North Henderson High School, according to a news release from Henderson County Public Schools. Transylvania County Schools also posted on its Facebook page that a 911 call had been made about a threat on its campus earlier that morning.

Later in the afternoon, law enforcement reported that both schools were safe, and both were no longer on lockdown.

"At approximately 12:03 p.m. today, the Henderson County 911 call center received a robo call falsely reporting an active assailant at North Henderson," Kimbrell Arrowood, the Public Information Officer for Henderson County Public Schools, said. "Students and staff at North Henderson High School and Apple Valley Middle School immediately went under a lockdown while the (Henderson County) Sheriff’s Department responded to the report."

Arrowood said at approximately 12:22 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department determined both campuses safe and cleared them to resume normal operations.

"Once again, the report received by the Henderson County 911 call center was determined to be false and the Sheriff’s Department has determined both campuses safe to resume normal school activities. The safety of the students and both schools has, and continues to be, maintained at all times," Arrowood said.

At 2:40 p.m., the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office reported that the emergency protocols at Brevard High School had been lifted as well.

"Students are leaving the school now, and parents are also here picking up kids. Everyone is safe," Captain Jeremy Queen of the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office said.

Queen also confirmed that the robo call said there was an active shooter on campus. Transylvania County Schools put out an alert on its Facebook page at approximately 1 p.m., letting everyone know that all students and staff were safe.

"Late this morning, on Thursday, December 1, 2022, Brevard High School received a phone call from someone claiming there was a possible threat on campus. Multiple law enforcement agencies and additional school system staff immediately responded. Led by the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Department, the entire campus is being cleared, and students and staff are safe in the building," the post said.

All Transylvania County Schools moved into the emergency protocol out of an abundance of precaution.

"... students will remain in the school buildings until all protocols are lifted. The safety of our students and staff members is always our primary concern, and we will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available," the post said.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page that "this incident is almost identical to other 'robo' calls that have occurred at approximately 15 other high schools across the nation in recent days.

Earlier this week, the same kind of false reports of active shooters at schools were made in Georgia. According to a report by television station Fox 5 News in Atlanta, the calls were made to seven high schools across the state. Mo Canady with the National Association of School Resource Officers said in the report that since September, more than 30 other states have been hit with swatting calls to multiple schools.

Comments / 1

Related
WLOS.com

Asheville school board approves 'low-performance' school plan for Hall Fletcher Elementary

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Board of Education held a special meeting Friday, Dec. 2 to approve a "Low-Performance" School Plan. The plan is for Hall Fletcher Elementary School, which as News 13 reported, received a "D" performance grade last year from the state department of education. The grade is largely based on test scores.
Queen City News

16-year-old faces multiple charges in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department arrested a 16-year-old early Saturday morning on many charges. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle in reference to an auto break-in. Upon arrival, the officer located two suspects in the parking lot. When he made contact with the suspects, […]
FOX Carolina

Drugs seized in Buncombe County

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into a missing person led to a homicide arrest. Upstate nonprofit holds fundraising gala to help middle schoolers. Updated: 11 hours ago. Forward and Beyond is an outreach mentorship program helping Upstate...
FOX Carolina

Runaway teenager from behavioral health center found safe

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the 14-year-old runaway teenager last seen earlier today was found safe on Thursday. Deputies said the teen was last seen at the Carolina Center for Behavioral Health at around 3:00 p.m.
Mountain Xpress

Wellness roundup: AdventHealth approved for new hospital

AdventHealth has been approved to build a new hospital in Western North Carolina, the company announced on Facebook Nov. 22. Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will together have a projected need of 67 additional acute care beds by 2024, according to a plan published by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Health Service Regulation.
trendingwork.com

NC Rejects Two For-Profit Charter Schools: Full Story

Two of the three applications for accelerated charter schools that were submitted by operators who sought authority to operate in August were denied by a State Board of Education (SBE) that was split along partisan lines. By a vote of 6 to 5, the board decided to take the applications for the American Leadership Academy-Monroe in Union County back to the Charter School Advisory Board (CSAB) so that they can be reviewed and resubmitted to the state board.
wspa.com

Over 100 lbs. of drugs seized, 3 arrested in Buncombe Co.

Over 100 lbs. of drugs seized, 3 arrested in Buncombe Co. Over 100 lbs. of drugs seized, 3 arrested in Buncombe …. Over 100 lbs. of drugs seized, 3 arrested in Buncombe Co. Dry and cooler weather on Sunday sets up for wet weather to start the work week. Upstate...
FOX Carolina

Officials release statement after reported weapon brought to elementary school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County School District released a statement after reports of a weapon was brought to BD Lee Elementary School on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The statement below was sent out to parents of students who attend the school on Tuesday morning. The weapon has been...
FOX Carolina

Upstate woman accused of practicing as a registered nurse without a license

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that an Upstate woman was recently charged for allegedly practicing as a registered nurse without a license. Officials said 48-year-old Kimberly Campbell was taken into custody on November 15, 2022, and charged with three counts of Identity...
WLOS.com

3 men arrested on open warrants in West Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three wanted men were arrested during crime prevention efforts in West Asheville. When Asheville police attempted to make contact with Jahad Marquise Craig, 21, on Granda Street about 3:35 p.m. Nov. 23, he fled on foot. However, officers quickly took him into custody. Officers also...
FOX Carolina

Suspect in Greenville Co. woman’s homicide denied bond again

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man arrested decades after a Greenville County woman’s death will remain in jail for now. NiShan Huff was shot to death inside her apartment, unit E-1 at Boulder Creek along Furman Hall Road, on June 7, 2006. Deputies said her boyfriend found her body in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the head.
Times-News

Times-News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hendersonville, NC from blueridgenow.com.

 http://blueridgenow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy