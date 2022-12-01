ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Cillizza, HLN live programing among CNN cuts: reports

By Dominick Mastrangelo
 3 days ago
Journalist Chris Cillizza and a number of staffers at HLN are among the employees affected by sweeping layoffs and job cuts being implemented by CNN this week, according to multiple reports.

Cillizza, a former Washington Post reporter who wrote a blog on politics for CNN.com and appeared frequently on the channel’s various shows to give political analysis, was laid off on Thursday, Variety first reported.

The outlet reported CNN correspondents Alison Kosik, Martin Savidge, Alex Field and Mary Ann Fox were also let go this week.

CNN will no longer produce live programs for HLN, a source at the network told Variety, and the network will simulcast its newly revamped morning news program “CNN This Morning” in place of “Morning Express,” HLN’s current morning news program

New network CEO Chris Licht on Wednesday wrote to staff he would begin rolling out a series of layoffs in the coming days and would share more information about who would be affected soon.

“I know these changes affect both our departing colleagues and those who remain, and we have resources designed to support you,” Licht said in his note.

The job cuts at CNN come at the end of a difficult year for the network, during which the company was sold to media conglomerate discovery, its former president Jeff Zucker was ousted and its paid subscriber streaming service was shuttered only days after launch.

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Another CNN Anchor to Leave Network for Rival

CNN anchor Ana Cabrera is reportedly leaving the network to join NBCUniversal, according to Mediaite, as CNN continues to reshape its organization. Cabrera is expected to leave CNN to join MSNBC, however, the move is reportedly not related to the layoffs and restructuring that has been ongoing at the network in recent months. CEO Chris Licht has been making widespread changes at the network since taking over the position, with layoffs and programming changes announced.
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Cancels Another Top Show

Cable news outlet CNN has announced that another top show on the network has been canceled, according to the Los Angeles Times. The documentary series "This is Life with Lisa Ling" will officially end by the end of the year. According to the LA Times, the show is a "casualty of the news channel's recently announced budget reductions."
News Breaking LIVE

Top CNN Executive Suddenly Resigns

"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Neil Chugani, the Chief Financial Officer for CNN Worldwide, is resigning from Warner Bros. Discovery, according to multiple reports. In that role, he oversaw the financials and budgeting for the massive cable news outlet.
RadarOnline

Alisyn Camerota's Primetime Show With Laura Coates Draws In Lackluster Ratings As New CNN Boss Strives To Revive Network

Alisyn Camerota's primetime show with Laura Coates is drawing in lackluster ratings, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned amid CNN chief Chris Licht's ongoing network shakeup. This development comes weeks after news broke in September that Camerota and Coates would share anchor responsibilities between 10 PM and midnight.Camerota, who previously held slots in both the morning and the afternoon, and Coates took the reins from Don Lemon, who moved to work on a new CNN morning program. RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that since moving to the 10 PM slot, the numbers were looking lower than expected. According to Nielsen Media Research, it...
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Fires Top Morning Show Host

"Morning Express with Robin Meade" host Robin Meade was among the staffers laid off by CNN this week, according to Variety. Meade was the host of the morning show on HLN, which is owned by CNN, and has been with the network for 21 years.
Popculture

Former Democratic Congresswoman Joins Fox News

Tulsi Gabbard is joining FOX News as a paid tributor. The former congresswoman recently announced that she has left the Democratic party. Since her transition, she has emerged as a leading critic of liberals, campaigning with several Trump-backed Republicans during the recent midterm elections cycle. Deadline reports that the LA Times was the first to confirm the hire. Gabbard filled in for Tucker Carlson on his primetime show on Monday evenings. She's also contributed to other Fox News programming. In June, she appeared on a panel on FOX's afternoon table talk program The Five and occupied its seat that is typically reserved for Democrats and liberals. Before switching parties, she ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 cycle, forgoing a run for reelection for a Hawaii congressional seat. She's hasn't been shy of her criticism of the part, alleging it's "an elitist cabal of warmongers."
News Breaking LIVE

Whoopi Goldberg Calls Republican Senator "Ignorant as Hell"

Actress, comedian, and co-host of ABC’s “The View”, Whoopi Goldberg, has referred to Sen. Lindsey Graham as “ignorant as hell,” according to The Daily Beast. Goldberg, 67, made the comments in the run-up to the midterm elections that were held last week. The comments were made after Sen. Graham asserted “that Republicans can’t be racist because they nominated Herschel Walker for Senate,” according to The Daily Beast.
TheDailyBeast

Trump Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Oz’s Flop, Blames Melania and Hannity

Former President Donald Trump is “furious” about Tuesday’s lackluster midterm showing, tossing his ire at Dr. Oz and blaming his wife Melania for advising him to endorse the TV celeb, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported. Hours later, Semafor reported that Trump is also pointing the finger at Fox News star Sean Hannity, his pal and unofficial adviser. Trump suffered a poor night with several of his swing state endorsements losing key races, including gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Oz conceded to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania after losing a highly contested race that may determine Senate control. Backed by Trump, Oz won the primary by a razor thin plurality. Haberman’s reporting was echoed by Semafor, as well as Axios’ Jonathan Swan, who described Trump as “not happy,” and CNN’s Jim Acosta, who reported that Trump was “livid” and “screaming at everyone.” Several insiders are now pushing Trump to reschedule his anticipated Nov. 15 announcement on his 2024 candidacy, Haberman reported.
CNN

Kevin McCarthy asked about impeaching Biden if GOP wins House. Hear his answer

In a CNN exclusive, Melanie Zanona sits down with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is poised to potentially become House Speaker if Republicans win control of the House. McCarthy has vowed to launch rigorous investigations into the Biden administration and says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will be reinstated to her committee assignments after being stripped of her duties by Democrats in 2021 for her inflammatory remarks.
Variety

HLN Gutted By CNN Layoffs

CNN’s cost-cutting efforts are expected to have significant effects on the cable network HLN, according to four people familiar with the matter, with potential ramifications for one of the nation’s longest-running morning programs. HLN, the cable network once known as CNN Headline News, is home to a bevy of true-crime series, endless showings of “Forensic Files,” and “Morning Express with Robin Meade,” with a host who has been at the network since 2001. Now, all of that is under the microscope. In addition, a number of popular correspondents and journalists were terminated from the Warner Bros. Discovery backed outlet Thursday. CNN will...
msn.com

Elon Musk changes his tune on letting Donald Trump back on Twitter, says 'decision has not yet been made'

Elon Musk isn't sure whether he'll allow former President Donald Trump back onto Twitter, the platform he recently bought for $44 billion. In a Friday Tweet, Musk said that the recently banned accounts of the comedian Kathy Griffin, the controversial academic Jordan Peterson, and The Babylon Bee, a satirical right-wing website, had been reinstated. As for Trump, the "decision has not been made," Musk said.
News Breaking LIVE

Former CNN Star Anchor Dies

Former CNN sports anchor Fred Hickman, who anchored “CNN Sports Tonight” and became an “early star of CNN,” has died at 66, according to the Los Angeles Times. Hickman died this past week of liver cancer, the outlet reported late last week.
