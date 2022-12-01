ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First all-female officiating crew in a men’s World Cup match

By Brandy Flores
 3 days ago

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) – During the Group E 2022 FIFA World Cup match in Qatar, Stephanie Frappart of France, Karen Diaz of Mexico, and Neuza Black of Brazil made history as the first-ever all-female officiating crew for a men’s World cup match.

Frappart will also make history as the first-ever woman to serve as head referee for a men’s world cup game.

This milestone is even more significant happening in Qatar, a country that severely diminishes’ women’s rights.

Kathryn Nesbitt of the United States was also working at the Al Bayt Stadium as the offside specialist in the video review team.

FIFA has two other women, Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan, on its list to referee games at the tournament in Qatar.

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

