ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

The Supreme Court rejects Biden's attempt to quickly revive student-loan forgiveness — but it will take up the case early next year

By Ayelet Sheffey
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6R1n_0jUD5pse00
US President Joe Biden during a Cabinet Meeting at the White House on September 6, 2022.

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

  • The Supreme Court rejected the Biden administration's attempt to revive student-debt relief.
  • It will hear oral arguments on the relief in February 2023.
  • Until then, the loan forgiveness remains blocked.

The Supreme Court decided President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan should remain blocked — for now.

On Thursday, the nation's highest court turned down the Biden administration's appeal to revive its plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student-loan forgiveness for federal borrowers after two lower courts blocked the policy indefinitely.

The Court will hear oral arguments to the case in February 2023, but until then, the debt relief remains blocked. The Court did not provide an explanation for this decision.

Since the end of October, the Education Department stopped processing borrowers' debt relief because the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals placed a temporary stay on the loan forgiveness. That decision was in response to a lawsuit filed by six Republican-led states who argued the relief would hurt their states' tax revenues. On November 14, the 8th Circuit decided the pause will remain in place, prompting Biden's administration to take matters to the Supreme Court and ask it to revive the debt relief.

Biden's Justice Department has also appealed a federal judge in Texas' decision to block the relief on November 10, in response to a lawsuit filed by two student-loan borrowers who did not qualify for the full $20,000 in debt relief. On Wednesday, before the Supreme Court's decision, the 5th Circuit rejected that request, as well.

Since the Supreme Court did not rule in favor of the Biden administration and allow the debt relief to be revived, the legal process will continue for months. This means that student-loan borrowers who have not yet applied for relief cannot submit their applications at this time, and the 26 million borrowers who have applied will not see a reduction to their loan balances anytime soon.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona began notifying borrowers on November 19 that their applications had been approved, "and we will discharge your approved debt if and when we prevail in court."

In response to these lawsuits, Biden recently extended the student-loan payment pause through June 30, or until the lawsuits are resolved — whichever comes first.

"It isn't fair that tens of millions of borrowers that are eligible for relief to resume their student debt payments while the courts consider the lawsuit," Biden said in a statement at the time. "For that reason, the Secretary of Education is extending the pause on student loan payments while we seek relief from the court, but no later than June 30, 2023, which would give the Supreme Court an opportunity to hear the case in its current term.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 258

uncle fu ker
3d ago

he knew this wouldn't fly to begin with just a ploy for votes. and if he truly believed it would honestly, then he shouldn't be president.

Reply(52)
124
David A. Delli Gatti
3d ago

Merry Christmas... the American people don't want to pay off your debts either. do it yourself, like everyone else is expected to do...

Reply(14)
85
RWSix5
3d ago

Because the whole thing was a scam to begin with. $20 bucks says the 24’ election will come and go and there will still be no determination. Shhh! Listen …here that can being kicked down the road?

Reply(8)
36
Related
News Breaking LIVE

Democratic Senator Switches Party

A West Virginia Senator is reportedly switching parties, as he will go from Democrat to Republican, widening the GOP's supermajority in the state, according to WCHS-TV. Senator Glenn Jeffries has announced that he will be switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, after he felt "discomfort" with how left he felt Democrats had moved.
The Jewish Press

Biden’s Press Secretary Kindergarten Teacher of the Year: ‘I’m Not Calling on People who Yell’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday was in the middle of a press briefing on COVID-⁠19 with Chief Medial Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, when Diana Glebova, White House Correspondent for the Daily Caller, a right-wing publication founded by Tucker Carlson, interrupted the proceedings. Glebova called out at Dr. Fauci to respond to the fact that she had asked him several times what he had done to investigate the origins of the virus.
Money

What the Student Loan Forgiveness Approval Emails Mean for Borrowers

Millions of federal student loan borrowers are getting word that their applications for debt forgiveness have been approved. The Education Department sent out a first wave of emails to some borrowers on Saturday, informing them that their student loan forgiveness application for up to $20,000 of debt cancellation has been approved while also providing an update about where the program stands amid a flurry of legal setbacks.
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says

President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
MSNBC

Judge blocking Biden’s student loans relief made a glaring error

At the end of this summer, President Joe Biden made good on a campaign pledge by announcing a plan that would erase approximately $430 billion of the $1.6 trillion in student debt held in this country. But last week, a Trump-appointed federal judge concluded that Biden’s student loan relief program is an illegitimate use of presidential authority, a ruling that brings into clearer focus a battle between a frustrated president, a recalcitrant Congress and the federal judiciary.
Business Insider

Meet a borrower with $43,000 in student debt who thought he was getting Biden's loan forgiveness, only to have it 'yanked away' a month later

Kristopher Cabreira doesn't qualify for Biden's student-debt relief because he has FFEL loans. While FFEL loans initially qualified, Biden reversed the guidance on September 29. Cabreira is among the 770,000 other borrowers who got the relief "yanked away" from them. Kristopher Cabreira was looking forward to the relief $10,000 in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

200,000 student-loan borrowers were just granted $6 billion in debt relief after a federal judge approved a settlement with Biden's Education Department

A federal judge granted final approval of a settlement involving defrauded student-loan borrowers. 200,000 borrowers are expected to get $6 billion in debt relief, and the department will review other pending claims. The 2019 lawsuit was filed in response to a backlog of borrower defense claims that hadn't been processed.
US News and World Report

Republicans Identify 42 Biden Administration Officials They Want to Testify

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday identified 42 employees from Democratic President Joe Biden's White House and administration, who they expect to testify next year after their party takes control of the chamber. In Nov. 18 letters to White House Chief of Staff Ron...
Business Insider

Business Insider

759K+
Followers
45K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy