Former board member, two newcomers secure coveted seats in contested race for Monroe school board

Housing Initiatives of Princeton (HIP) held its annual Rent Party on Saturday, Nov. 5 when our sold-out crowd of over 175 people gathered on a gorgeous night at the beautiful Updike Farmstead to help us “raise the rent” to assist low-income working families in our community. Through the generosity of our supporters – including the more than 80 event sponsors – HIP raised more than $90,000 which we will use to provide transitional housing with family-focused supportive services and emergency rental assistance to help individuals and families experiencing housing insecurity build toward a sustainable future. To learn more about what we do, please visit our website: www.housinginitiativesofprinceton.org.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO