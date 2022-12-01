Former board member, two newcomers secure coveted seats in contested race for Monroe school board

Read full article on original website
Jackson School District seeks resident to fill vacancy on board
JACKSON — The seven-member Jackson School District Board of Education has a vacancy and is inviting residents to apply for an appointment to the panel. Scott Sargent is leaving the school board following his recent election to the Jackson Township Council. Sargent will join the governing body in January.
Bordentown deputy mayor will serve another term; Incumbents, newcomer win seats on Bordentown Regional BOE
The Burlington County Board of Elections have certified election results. There were elections for seats on the municipal governing body for Bordentown Township Committee and Bordentown Regional Board of Education (BOE) during the general election on Nov. 8. Bordentown Township Committee – Vote for 1. Democratic candidate Eugene M....
Massive Increases in Cost of Health Care Coverage in NJ
A 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.Photo byMorristown Minute. An expected 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.
East Windsor elementary school teachers named New Jersey Exemplary Educators
Two East Windsor Regional School District elementary school teachers have been named as New Jersey Exemplary Educators for 2022 by the New Jersey Department of Education. Taylor Trost, who teaches at the Grace N. Rogers Elementary School, and Valerie Barbarise, who teaches at the Ethel McKnight Elementary School, were among a select group of 181 teachers statewide to earn the honor, school district officials said.
Lawrence Hopewell Trail Corp. names first executive director
The Lawrence Hopewell Trail Corporation, which created a 22-mile-long pedestrian and bicycle path linking Lawrence and Hopewell townships, has named its first executive director and also elected a new chairman and vice chairman. Lisa Serieyssol was appointed to become the nonprofit group’s first executive director, and will assume her new...
East Windsor Township looking for volunteers on boards and committees
The East Windsor Township Council is looking for a few good men and women to serve on the township’s advisory boards and committees – no experience necessary. The volunteers are needed to fill vacancies on the advisory boards and committees, ranging from the Planning Board to the Clean Communities Advisory Committee.
State Senator Sandra Cunningham expected to resign due to health issues
State Senator for the 31st Legislative District Sandra Cunningham is expected to resign, according to reports. Cunningham is a five-time state Senator who was first elected in 2007, and is the widow of former Jersey City Mayor and state Senator Glenn Cunningham who died in office in 2004. The 72-year-old...
Red Bank council dedicates park pavilion to late planning board chairman
RED BANK — The members of the Red Bank Borough Council have dedicated the pavilion at East Side Park, Mechanic Street, to resident John Cash, who died in 2017. According to a resolution the council members passed during a recent meeting, Cash was a member of the Planning Board for 20 years and served as the board’s chairman for 15 years.
Tinton Falls officials authorize emergency purchase of boiler for town hall
TINTON FALLS — The members of the Tinton Falls Borough Council recently awarded a $132,000 contract to Miller & Chitty Co. Inc., Kenilworth, for the purchase of a new boiler for the municipal building. The contract was awarded without public bidding due to an emergency condition, as permitted by...
Extremely frustrating and outrageously expensive road work in NJ
If you travel around Montclair on Route 46 or through Cherry Hill on Route 70 you may wonder how long this endless construction is going to take. In the case of the 8.8 miles of Route 70, the answer is five more years. FIVE MORE YEARS!. It started late last...
Op-Ed: I Read Kate Moore's 'The Radium Girls.' Here's Why I'm Nervous For Orange And Newark Today
About 100 years ago, one of the most egregious forms of workplace abuses in history happened, right here in the Garden State. Actually, I would be more likely to call it a form of mass murder. During the 1920s, over 100 young women were employed by United Radium to paint dials on watches.
Princeton officials hope to fill gaps in transit, health and social services with additional ARPA funds
Princeton officials plan to apply for a portion of the $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, to fill gaps in transit, health and social service programs. Mercer County is making the ARPA funds available to the dozen municipalities in the county, according to Deputy Administrator Jeffrey Grosser.
Independent Datebook, Dec. 7
• The Tower Hill Choir, directed by Fiona Smith Sutherland, will sing favorite carols of the season by Rutter, Ives, Joubert and more at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Tower Hill First Presbyterian Church, 255 Harding Road, Red Bank. The choir will feature soloists Jacqueline Quirk, soprano, and Douglas Clark, tenor, singing works from Handel’s Messiah and more. All are invited to attend.
Monmouth County News Briefs, Nov. 30
Members of the New Jersey State Senate interviewed Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago on Nov. 21 and then unanimously voted to confirm his nomination by Gov. Phil Murphy to assume the role in full capacity for a five-year term. Santiago, 48, who has lived and worked in Monmouth...
Testimony expected to resume on proposed warehouse in Jackson
JACKSON — Testimony is scheduled to resume at the Dec. 12 meeting of the Jackson Planning Board on an applicant’s proposal to construct a 154,700-square-foot warehouse on West Commodore Boulevard. Jackson One, LLC, is proposing to construct the building, which includes 2,000 square feet of office space for...
A Weekend of Royalty Is Just 1 Hour From Mercer County, NJ
All of us have dreamed of living in a castle and being royalty at some point, right? Now if you just drive a little over an hour, you’ll be able to feel like a medieval queen or king. I saw this Airbnb pop up on the website while looking...
Brick Township church donates $2500 to buy ballistic vest for police K-9 Diesel
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Brick Township’s K9 officer Diesel was presented with a $2500 check from St. Paul’s United Methodist Church this week. According to Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio, that donation will be used to buy Diesel a bulletproof vest. “Thank you to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church for your generous contribution to our newest K9, Diesel. The money will be used to purchase a bullet proof vest for Diesel. In addition to the $2500 check presented to Chief James Riccio and K9 Handler Glen Pacyna, a member of the congregation, Jason Lytle, presented a wooden plaque he The post Brick Township church donates $2500 to buy ballistic vest for police K-9 Diesel appeared first on Shore News Network.
Chair of Housing Initiatives of Princeton thanks ‘generosity’ of supporters for successful annual Rent Party
Housing Initiatives of Princeton (HIP) held its annual Rent Party on Saturday, Nov. 5 when our sold-out crowd of over 175 people gathered on a gorgeous night at the beautiful Updike Farmstead to help us “raise the rent” to assist low-income working families in our community. Through the generosity of our supporters – including the more than 80 event sponsors – HIP raised more than $90,000 which we will use to provide transitional housing with family-focused supportive services and emergency rental assistance to help individuals and families experiencing housing insecurity build toward a sustainable future. To learn more about what we do, please visit our website: www.housinginitiativesofprinceton.org.
North Jersey’s best high school marching band of 2022 is ...
This season, the Roxbury High School Marching Gaels waded through green goo, was surrounded by more than a dozen barrels of “waste” and even performed the music of Britney Spears. But there is nothing “Toxic” about the band winning the title of North Jersey’s best high school marching...
Seven Oak Knoll seniors sign letters of intent to continue field hockey in college
SUMMIT, NJ — Seven members of the Class of 2023 from Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child committed to field hockey competition at the collegiate level by signing national letters of intent, or, in the case of Ivy League institutions, committed to the admissions process, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, National Signing Day.
