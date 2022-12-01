So many people were interested in the house Abigail Morgan and Bijan Berahimi eventually bought that the couple had just a 15-minute window to view it with their realtor. Morgan, a copywriter for Rejuvenation, and Berahimi, a graphic designer, had been living in Northeast, off Williams Avenue, and weren’t even looking to move, but they reconsidered when their friend sent them a link to a listing with a note: “Everything about this house—it’s so you guys.” So they joined the throngs of looky-loos who wanted to get a glimpse inside a home built in the heyday of Portland’s midcentury expansion and once lauded as “The Wedgwood Home of Tomorrow.” They headed out in the rain to check it out.

