ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Maryland Child Airlifted To Hospital After Being Hit By Car While Riding Four-Wheeler

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xHj0k_0jUD5LqC00
ATV Photo Credit: Image by Markus Hartlieb from Pixabay

A young teen is seriously injured after a being hit by a vehicle while riding an ATV across a Maryland road, authorities say.

The 16-year-old Lothian girl was reportedly struck by a Honda Civic around 6 p.m., in the 800 block of Mount Zion Marlboro Road, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Investigators say that two dark colored four wheeled ATV's were crossing the road from a private driveway when the Honda approached, striking the ATV the girl was riding on.

The girl was ejected from the ATV upon collision and the Honda was able to come to a controlled stop.

The teen was airlifted to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for advanced medical care for life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda was not injured.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.

Comments / 18

Related
WLTX.com

23-year-old hit by 3 cars, left dead on I-95 after pulling woman from roadway

COLUMBIA, Md. — A 23-year-old from Columbia, Maryland was attempting to pull a woman out of the roadway on I-95 Sunday morning when a car ran him over, followed by another car and ultimately, a third. Maryland State Police troopers headed to the scene in the area of southbound...
DC News Now

Victim in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run on I-95 identified

UPDATE 12/4 5:40 p.m. — Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Cesar Alfred Charles Burke of Columbia, Maryland. They said the crash happened just after 9:50 a.m. They said that Burke and a woman were parked on the shoulder and talking outside of their car. They said that the woman entered I-95 during the conversation […]
WUSA9

3-year-old killed in multi-vehicle crash; 6 others injured

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A toddler was killed and six other people were injured in a multi-car crash that began when a tanker truck rear ended a car. Around 6:14 a.m. on Friday, Howard County Police officers responded to a crash involving four vehicles on Route 29. The driver of a 2018 Peterbilt truck hauling a tanker was driving north on Route 29, near the ramp for Route 40, when they crashed into the back of 2002 Honda Odyssey.
CBS Baltimore

Woman struck by vehicle, killed in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 42-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.The deadly collision happened in the 2300 block of Garrison Boulevard a few minutes after 2 p.m., police said.That's when officers began receiving reports that a pedestrian had been injured in a vehicular collision, according to authorities.Investigators learned that the driver of the vehicle appeared to lose control of it before striking the woman.Medics attempted to save her life but she did not survive her injuries, police said.She was pronounced dead a short time later, according to authorities.The driver who...
howardcountymd.gov

Police investigating fatal collision in Ellicott City

Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision in Ellicott City on Dec. 2 that killed one person and injured several others. At approximately 6:14 p.m., a 2018 Peterbilt truck hauling a tanker was traveling northbound on Route 29 approaching the ramp for Route 40 when it rear-ended a 2002 Honda Odyssey, setting off a chain reaction collision that involved two additional vehicles. A 3-year-old passenger in the Honda was pronounced dead at Howard County General Hospital. Six additional people in the three vehicles that were struck were transported to area hospitals with injuries ranging from serious to minor.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Shore News Network

19-year-old woman shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed at a Woodmont Avenue apartment complex early Sunday morning. The Baltimore police department said multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired were received shortly after 3 am. Police responded to the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. Upon their arrival. they located a 19-year-old female victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. First responders treated the woman at the scene before she was transported to a nearby hospital. She was pronounced dead a short time later, despite best efforts to save her life. At this time, no suspects have been identified and no The post 19-year-old woman shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com

Two Injured in Gaithersburg Collision on Sunday Evening

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision with entrapment on Quince Orchard Road and Sioux Lane in Gaithersburg at approximately 5:20pm on Sunday evening, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. Upon arrival crews found two vehicles involved in the collision with...
foxbaltimore.com

19-year-old woman dead from overnight shooting in Northeast Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said a 19-year-old woman died in a Northeast Baltimore shooting late Saturday night. Police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. Once officers arrived to the scene, they found the 19-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.
CBS Baltimore

Annapolis man killed after shooting at Edgewater restaurant

ANNE ARUNDEL CO. - Police are investigating a shooting at the Los Chaparritos Restaurant in Edgewater that left a man dead Saturday morning.Officers arrives just after midnight to the restaurant located at 3029 Solomons Island Road and located 26-year-old Luis Santiago of Annapolis suffering from a gunshot wound. Santiago was transported to  an rea hospital where he later died. During their investigation, police learned of a potential suspect from various witnesses by the name of "Alex". Officers located and interviewed 19-year-old Alex Salinas he was arrested and charged as a result of that interview and witness corroboration. Police are still asking anyone with anyone with any information to call the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.
wfmd.com

State Police Searching For Suspect In 1st Degree Assault In Frederick County

The individual pointed a handgun at another motorist. Frederick, Md (KM) Maryland State Police are asking anyone who has information on an individual who pointed a handgun at another vehicle on Friday afternoon to contact the Frederick Barrack. Troopers say they received a call just after 4:30 PM from a...
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
418K+
Followers
61K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy