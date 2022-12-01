Maryland Child Airlifted To Hospital After Being Hit By Car While Riding Four-Wheeler

ATV Photo Credit: Image by Markus Hartlieb from Pixabay

A young teen is seriously injured after a being hit by a vehicle while riding an ATV across a Maryland road, authorities say.

The 16-year-old Lothian girl was reportedly struck by a Honda Civic around 6 p.m., in the 800 block of Mount Zion Marlboro Road, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Investigators say that two dark colored four wheeled ATV's were crossing the road from a private driveway when the Honda approached, striking the ATV the girl was riding on.

The girl was ejected from the ATV upon collision and the Honda was able to come to a controlled stop.

The teen was airlifted to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for advanced medical care for life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda was not injured.

