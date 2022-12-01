Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, December 2, 2022. At approximately 3:05 a.m., 2nd District officers responded to the parking lot of the Summit Hills Apartment complex, in the 8500 block of 16th St., for the report of a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 29-year-old Nathaniel Potts, of Silver Spring, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead.

1 DAY AGO