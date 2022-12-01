Read full article on original website
Snowpiercer star lands next movie role
Snowpiercer might be coming to an end, but fans of Mickey Sumner have a brand new opportunity to see her on the big screen. Sumner plays Bess Till in the hit Netflix show based on Bong Joon-ho's 2013 film, and is now set to star alongside Elizabeth Banks in A Mistake.
The Patient season 2 potential release date, plot and everything you need to know
The Patient major spoilers follow. Well that got dark quickly. FX/Hulu/Disney+'s limited series The Patient (from the producers of The Americans) saw patient Domhnall Gleeson chain therapist Steve Carell to a wall in his basement in order to help him be… a bit less murdery. Not completely murderless, just less murdery.
1899 star Gabby Wong shares her theory on that season 1 ending
1899 major spoilers follow. Netflix's 1899 is full of twists and turns, the kind of show where we recommend turning on the subtitles so you don't miss anything. What starts off as a story about passengers on a boat quickly descends into horror and then does a 180 degree turn and goes full-on science-fiction. If you need to remind yourself of what happened in the season 1 ending, we don't blame you, and we've also got you covered.
His Dark Materials star Amir Wilson opens up about fandom pressure
His Dark Materials will soon be back with its third and final season. According to all sources, this will likely be the most intense season yet, and is based on the third book (The Amber Spyglass) of Philip Pullman's trilogy. Amir Wilson, who plays the brave and principled Will Parry...
Slow Horses star teases new direction for season 2
Slow Horses star Gary Oldman has teased a new direction for the second season of the Apple TV+ series. The actor, who plays Jackson Lamb in the spy thriller, spoke with RadioTimes about the latest batch of episodes, which premiered on the streaming service on Friday (December 2). The newest...
7 huge Casualty spoilers for special improvised episode
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty will be airing a special, improvised episode later this month – which breaks away from the traditional house style. The scenes, which were entirely unscripted, explore the pressures and difficulties the paramedic team – Jan, Sah, Teddy and Iain – face every single day as frontline health care workers.
Netflix's Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is a soulless and needless adaptation
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is a retelling of the famed Charles Dickens classic, and if you are wondering why on Earth we needed another version of this story, you're not alone. Something being ubiquitous and beloved doesn't necessarily mean it deserves, or needs, an update. Netflix is seemingly unaware of...
‘Kill the Snowman’: ‘Frozen’ Director Admits She Wanted to Axe Olaf
Millions of families might not ever have built that snowman, if an executive’s early creative note on the Disney blockbuster “Frozen” had been followed. Jennfier Lee, the chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation and the co-director of “Frozen,” confessed that the beloved character Olaf — a plucky snowman who accompanies his human friends on a journey to save their matriarch — was the first thing she wanted to slash from the 2013 project when she came on board. Lee accepted the Distinguished Storyteller Award from the Los Angeles Press Club on Sunday night at the 15th annual Arts and Entertainment Journalism...
Disney confirms original Indian princess story from Bend It Like Beckham director
Bend It Like Beckham director Gurinder Chadha is set to develop a musical over at Disney. Deadline reports that Chadha is reuniting and co-writing with Paul Mayeda Berges, the duo having worked together on movies including Bend It Like Beckham and Blinded by the Light. The film will focus on...
The Office star joins Jennifer Garner in Netflix comedy
The Office star Ed Helms will join Jennifer Garner for a new comedy from Netflix. As reported by Variety, the actor, who played Andy Bernard in the long-running sitcom, has joined Garner for Family Leave, a new body-swap comedy from the streaming service. The pair will play two parents, Bill...
BBC responds to Strictly Come Dancing swearing speculation
Strictly Come Dancing viewers were in for quite a surprise while watching tonight’s (December 2) show as during the opening musical medley, the singer appeared to drop a swear word into a song. While performing 'Boom Goes The Cannon' from Hamilton, the singer, Trevor Dion Nicholas, appeared to have...
The Callisto Protocol review: How is Dead Space's spiritual successor?
The Callisto Protocol can be seen as a spiritual successor to Dead Space, looking to pick up where the series left off mechanically and expand upon the sub-genre it created. From the start, it’s clear the game has some great art design and graphics behind it, oozing with sci-fi horror aesthetic, and feels like a truly next-gen game. But unfortunately, clunky combat, pacing issues within the story and an over-reliance on the same jump scares result in a somewhat disappointing experience.
Hawkeye director and Keke Palmer team up for Amazon movie
Hawkeye director Bert (of Bert and Bertie, real name Amber Templemore-Finlayson) and Nope star Keke Palmer have teamed up for a brand new movie at Amazon. According to Deadline, Amazon Studios has bought the rights for Moxie. The film is being directed by Bert, while Heather Quinn is writing the script. Quinn, like Bert, also has Marvel roots as she wrote on Hawkeye as well as the Marvel Halloween special Werewolf by Night.
SAS Rogue Heroes has future confirmed by BBC
SAS Rogue Heroes has had its future confirmed, with the BBC renewing the historical drama for a second series. With the sixth and final episode of the first series airing tonight (December 4), fans were left wondering if the origin story of the British Army Special Air Service would come back to screens, but its future was solidified with a "to be continued" caption in the finale.
Casualty star Arin Smethurst reveals Jan twist in improvised episode
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty star Arin Smethurst has opened up on the show's upcoming improvised episode. The BBC medical drama will be breaking away from its usual format for a special edition in December, which focuses on the paramedic team and the pressures they deal with on a day-to-day basis.
Netflix releasing Stranger Things high-top trainers for Hellfire Club
Netflix continues to cash in on the huge popularity of Stranger Things' Hellfire Club — this time, with high-top trainers. The Hawkins High Dungeons & Dragons group has taken on a life of its own since the season launched over the summer, thanks in part to its lovable hard-rocking leader Eddie Munson.
Casualty confirms when this weekend's episode will air
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty has confirmed when this weekend’s episode will air. Due to the ongoing FIFA World Cup, a lot of the regularly scheduled BBC and ITV programmes are getting shuffled to make room for the matches, and Casualty is one of those which has had to accommodate it.
First trailer for The Grinch horror movie The Mean One
A first trailer for The Grinch horror movie parody The Mean One has been released. Set to premiere this Christmas, The Mean One stars Terrifier's David Howard Thornton in the lead role as the murderous Grinch as he terrorises Krystle Martin's (9-1-1: Lone Star) grown up Cindy. Following the brutal...
The Boys spin-off Gen V releases first dramatic trailer
The Boys college spin-off series Gen V has released its first dramatic trailer, and it looks just as thrilling and gruesome as the original. Starring Jaz Sinclair, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Chance Perdomo, London Thor, Asa Germann, Maddie Phillips and Derek Luh as students at a college for Supes, Gen V has been described as "part college show, part Hunger Games".
The Witcher star Joey Batey reacts to Henry Cavill’s shock exit
The Witcher star Joey Batey has reacted to Henry Cavill’s shock exit from the Netflix show, describing it as “sad.”. The Man of Steel actor announced the third season would be his last as Geralt of Rivia, with Liam Hemsworth assuming the role from the fourth season onwards.
