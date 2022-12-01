Gunshot victim walks into Portsmouth hospital
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating after a man walked into a Portsmouth hospital Thursday afternoon with a gunshot wound.
According to dispatch, police received a call of a walk-in gunshot victim around 1:53 p.m. at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.
Police confirmed the man’s injury was not life-threatening.
10 On Your Side is working to learn more about this incident.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 0