Gunshot victim walks into Portsmouth hospital

By Courtney Ingalls
 3 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating after a man walked into a Portsmouth hospital Thursday afternoon with a gunshot wound.

According to dispatch, police received a call of a walk-in gunshot victim around 1:53 p.m. at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.

Police confirmed the man’s injury was not life-threatening.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about this incident.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

