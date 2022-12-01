Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
3 firefighters sustain injuries after commercial building fire with partial collapse in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A late night fire to a commercial office building that happened in Columbus has an unknown cause at this time, according to Columbus Fire Department. At approximately 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Columbus Firefighters responded to the 400 block of 5th Street for a report of a commercial building fire after a passerby discovered flames and called 911.
Fire, building collapse blocks 5th Street in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. — An overnight building fire and collapse shut down a block of 5th Street in downtown Columbus Sunday morning. Firefighters reported three injuries from falls at the scene. According to the Columbus Fire Department, the fire started at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in the...
Wave 3
Driver seriously injured in crash on 2nd Street Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A U-Haul truck crashed on the Clark Memorial Bridge Saturday Night. The Louisville Metro Police Department said the crash happened just before 8 PM. LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the U-Haul was traveling north on the bridge when it lost control, crossed into the southbound lane of traffic and hit another vehicle.
ISP: Indiana man arrested after deadly collision involving motorcyclist
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — An Indiana man was arrested and charged in relation to a deadly crash. Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers in Sellersburg are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Friday afternoon. Around 4 p.m., the Scott County Sheriff's Department requested ISP assistance investigating an injury crash involving...
WTHI
Man facing several charges in different counties following vehicle pursuit
GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One man is facing several charges in multiple counties following a vehicle pursuit. Greene County Sheriffs came into contact with Cody Reeves around 7 p.m. Saturday. Reeves fled the scene on Lawrence Hollow Drive and traveled northbound, eventually attempting to hit a sheriff deputy's car vehicle head-on.
Man arrested for central Indiana police chase, hitting patrol car injuring officer
GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver was arrested Saturday night following a police chase through two central Indiana counties that ended with the driver hitting a police vehicle, injuring a sergeant. The chase began just before 7 p.m. when two Greene County deputies approached an SUV, driven by Cody...
WLKY.com
Scott County man charged in fatal crash
AUSTIN, Ind. — A Scott County man is facing charges after a deadly crash. Around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, the Scott County Sheriff's Department and Indiana State Police responded to a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle near the intersection of State Route 256 and South Dowling Street in Austin.
Wave 3
Coroner identifies fatal crash victim
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim who died after a crash on I-71 in Oldham County. According to the coroner’s office, Ayden F. Altman, 17, was killed after a crash on I-71 southbound near mile markers 22 and 23. Altman died...
WLKY.com
LaGrange teenager dies after late-night crash
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A LaGrange teenager has died after after a crash late Friday night. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says 17-year-old Ayden Altman died as a result of injuries sustained in a traffic collision on I-71 South between mile markers 22 and 23 in Oldham County. It...
wdrb.com
La Grange teenager dies from crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange teenager died after a crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County on Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on I-71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Traffic Safety Checkpoint
These checkpoints could be found in any of the six counties that KSP Post 5 covers. CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) –The Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg, which provides coverage for Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, and Trimble counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post5checkpoints.
wbiw.com
The city of Seymour gives tornado sirens to the Town of Medora
MEDORA – Thanks to the generosity of Seymour officials the Town of Medora will now have tornado sirens. During the Seymour Board of Public Works and Safety, Seymour Fire Chief Brad Lucas asked for permission to donate two sirens that were replaced in Seymour and are still in good working condition but now excess inventory to the Town of Medora.
WISH-TV
Batesville woman strangle, stabbed by son
BATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Batesville woman was strangled and stabbed by her son Thursday, according to the Batesville Police Department. At 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the Golden Villa Apartments after receiving a request for a welfare check for Heather Mulcahy from a family member. Upon their arrival,...
WLWT 5
Batesville police announce arrest made in connection with stabbing
BATESVILLE, Ind. — On Saturday, the Batesville Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing on Thursday, Dec. 1. According to officials, Batesville Police Department officers responded to the Golden Villa Apartments in the 100 block of W. Boehringer Street at approximately 9 p.m. after receiving a request for a welfare check for Heather Mulcahy from a family member.
korncountry.com
North Vernon’s Brick Street Restaurant gets grant
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs recently announced that 10 properties will be awarded $728,671 through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. The program is designed to preserve and rehabilitate historic properties to further incentivize downtown economic development across Indiana. Eligible properties for this grant program...
Silver Alert canceled for missing Shelbyville man
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Police said the man was found safe. ——————————– SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 69-year-old from Shelbyville. Police said William Larson is a white male who is 6 feet tall and 198 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Larson was […]
Wave 3
SUV runs into two houses in southern Jefferson County; homeowners left on edge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The worst kind of a holiday delivery happened Thursday morning in southern Jefferson County after an SUV nobody ordered smashes through the fence, hits a gas line and takes out two homes. Neighbors and Louisville Metro Police said two people left the car and took off...
wdrb.com
Louisville-area hospitals, urgent care centers plagued by long wait times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patients in the Louisville area are waiting hours to be seen by doctors at area urgent cares centers and hospitals -- and some are just giving up. But if you plan ahead, there are some things you can do to save time. Our viewers are quick...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Winter Weather Awareness Week
December 4-10, 2022 is Winter Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky. The winter season can bring many different hazards and impacts to the region. Winter Weather Awareness week is your reminder that you need to be Weather Ready for all types of hazards, such as winter storms, snow squalls, ice storms, heavy rain and flooding, high winds, and even severe weather. All week long, the National Weather Service office in Louisville, KY will be sharing information on how to prepare for winter, which will be viewable on our social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter). Please Share/Retweet to share this knowledge with others.
Remembering When The Mississippi River Flowed North
While the San Andreas Fault in California may receive more publicity, the New Madrid Fault that triggered powerful earthquakes in the winter of 1811-1812 caused the Mississippi River to reverse its course. One of the results of what was estimated to be a 7.5 earthquake that knocked down building in Louisville, Ky. was that it created Reelfoot Lake which spreads 18,000 acres across Obion and Lake Counties in northwestern, Tenn. The east side of the Mississippi River upheaval that formed Reelfoot Lake has now been designated as Reelfoot Lake State Park and National Refuge Center. It is located nearly 300 miles southwest...
