R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
The Hill

New Zealand working on legislation to make big tech pay for news

New Zealand’s government proposed new legislation Sunday that would require major tech companies to pay for local news content that they share on their respective platforms.  In a news release, New Zealand’s Broadcasting and Media Minister Willie Jackson said the proposed legislation will be based on similar laws implemented in Canada and Australia and will…
AFP

China to come to standstill for late leader Jiang's memorial

Sirens will wail across China as the country comes to a standstill Tuesday morning during a public memorial service for former leader Jiang Zemin, who died last week at the age of 96. A public memorial service will be held at 10:00 am (0200 GMT) on Tuesday in Beijing's Great Hall of the People and broadcast live, state broadcaster CCTV said.
KPVI Newschannel 6

South Carolina tapped for first primary

WASHINGTON — Voters in South Carolina would go first in picking Democratic presidential nominees, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Michigan if their states go along with a proposal a key Democratic National Committee panel has approved. The Rules and Bylaws Committee’s nearly unanimous voice vote proposes moving...

