King County retail theft arrests spike 100% as businesses seek accountability
SEATTLE — The King County Prosecutor's Office said it is seeing a dramatic increase in retail thefts being charged. Local businesses say they’re experiencing more break-ins than ever before. “We’ve been in business for 17 years and we have two locations and up until this last year, we’ve...
Chronicle
Western Washington Company Allegedly Compromised Data of 3.7 Million People
A Lynnwood-based debt-collection company has been sued for compromising the names and Social Security information of more than 3.7 million individuals in a data breach in April 2021. Multiple lawsuits filed in federal court in Washington this week claim the firm, Receivables Performance Management, failed to notify impacted individuals of...
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year Old
TACOMA, Wash. — After more than two decades have passed, a young girl's family is still asking for help. It has been close to 24 years since Teekah Lewis disappeared from a bowling alley in Tacoma, Washington. She has not been seen since. Her family hopes that bringing a spotlight back to the case will help to provide them with the answers they are desperately searching for.
seattlemedium.com
Local Weed Shops Hit With Armed Robberies
Investigations are now on for arm robberies of local cannabis shops. There have been multiple armed robberies at cannabis shops in 1 week alone. Police say the crimes have many similarities which leads them to believe they may be connected. These types of criminal activities have set pressure upon lawmakers...
State Auditor ‘disappointed’ in progress made after Pierce County Housing Authority embezzlement
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington state auditor said she is “disappointed” more progress hasn’t been made in creating financial safeguards at the Pierce County Housing Authority since its $7 million embezzlement scandal two years ago, according to an accountability audit released Thursday. Cova Campbell, Pierce...
Chronicle
27 Horses Seized From Pierce County Property for Animal Cruelty
Pierce County sheriff's deputies seized dozens of horses following an animal cruelty investigation earlier this week, the department announced Friday in a news release. Patrol deputies and animal control officers served a search warrant at a property in Graham, near Graham-Kapowsin High School on Monday, according to a news release. The sheriff's office received complaints regarding the treatment of horses on the property, which launched an animal cruelty investigation.
q13fox.com
6 suspects charged in North Sound drug trafficking operation
SEATTLE - Six suspects have been federally charged in connection to a Mexico-based drug trafficking operation in the North Sound. According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, a drug task force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were investigating the operation, which they say trafficked drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.
Man arrested in attemped rape of Madison Valley spa owner
SEATTLE — The man suspected in the attempted rape of a Madison Valley spa owner was arrested Thursday. Jordan Alexander, 33, was taken into custody near the University of Washington bookstore, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police officers were in the area for an unrelated protest and spotted him on the street before arresting him.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Seattle police arrest man accused of attempted rape with bag of knives in August
Seattle police detectives have arrested a man accused of attacking a Capitol Hill business owner while carrying a bag of knives in August. Just before 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, a man walked into a shop on East Madison Street, where he pulled a large knife out and threatened the business owner.
“Kids Seem to Be a Paycheck”: How a Billion-Dollar Corporation Exploits Washington’s Special Education System
Universal Health Services collected more than $38 million in tax dollars for special education services that families and former teachers say it largely didn’t provide
q13fox.com
DOJ: Bothell drug dealer sentenced 10 years for involvement in 2020 drug ring takedown
SEATTLE - A Bothell man who was involved in a major drug ring bust in 2020 was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). 36-year-old Gabriel Vasquez-Ruiz has been in custody since 2020’s drug ring takedown, where authorities seized more than 247 pounds of meth, 35 pounds of heroin, 42,000 fentanyl pills, 24 firearms and more than $625,000 in cash and bank accounts. According to court records, Vasquez-Ruiz was a high-volume distributor in the drug ring, making him able to purchase meth by the pound for his customers.
Chronicle
Worker Shoveling Snow Killed in Snohomish County Hit-and-Run
A 50-year-old man died Saturday morning when he was hit by a car while shoveling snow outside an RV sales business along Highway 99 south of Everett, according to the Washington State Patrol. WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding said the northbound driver of a beige 2006 Pontiac G6 sedan left the...
MyNorthwest.com
Ed Troyer’s lawyer: ‘No evidence to support these criminal charges’
After multiple delays, including a recent bout with the flu before Thanksgiving, Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer is now being tried for two misdemeanor counts of false reporting and making a false statement. Troyer is on trial for an incident that happened in October 2021, when he allegedly called an...
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office announces new crime, jail data dashboard
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has developed an interactive digital dashboard that encompasses crime data, crime trends, domestic violence data, weapons offenses and data from the Snohomish County Jail. The new public dashboard is now available on the sheriff’s office website and updates each week. Historically, sheriff’s office crime...
thejoltnews.com
I-5 carjacker of semi-truck identified
Authorities have identified the man who was shot dead by police after hijacking a truck on I-5, later charging at officers while wielding a knife. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said the subject had been identified as Neil A Costin, a 32-year-old man from British Columbia. The Royal Canadian...
Chronicle
Gov. Inslee Appoints Replacement for Thurston County Superior Court Judge James Dixon
Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed a Pierce County deputy prosecuting attorney to Thurston County Superior Court ahead of a judge's retirement. Judge James Dixon will retire on Dec. 30 after spending over a decade on the bench. He will be replaced by Anne Egeler, according to a Thursday news release from the Governor's Office.
KEPR
Former officer testifies in Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer's trial
TACOMA, Wash. — The prosecution presented its first witness Thursday in the criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. Charges were filed against Troyer after a confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier last year. He is charged with one count of false reporting and one count of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.
thejoltnews.com
Lacey police seek 3 men after botched ATM theft
The Lacey Police Department is on the lookout for three men who tried but failed to steal an ATM. Early morning on November 28, three males were caught on surveillance footage attempting to steal a U.S. Bank ATM on the 5500 block of Martin Way E, Lacey police said in a media release.
nwnewsradio.com
Collections company sued over data breach
(LYNNWOOD) A Lynnwood company has spent the last few weeks alerting over 3- MILLION people that their personal information has been leaked. The debt collection firm known as Receivables Performance Management has dealt with clients across the country, but some of those people have filed lawsuits after the company was the victim of a data breach.
Police searching for suspect in killing of Puyallup barbershop owner
PUYALLUP, Wash. — On Wednesday afternoon, just after 5 p.m., a Puyallup barber was giving a haircut to an eight-year-old boy at the JQ Barber Shop on East Stewart Avenue, when he was shot and killed by a man who entered the store. “The barbershop owner had been shot...
