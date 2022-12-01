ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC4 Columbus

Growing concerns after 50 confirmed measles cases in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Measles is a growing concern for central Ohio health officials as the number of cases continues to increase. Of the 50 confirmed cases in unvaccinated individuals, most have been discovered in daycare centers. However, Westerville City Schools shared with families there was one case discovered in the district. Community member said […]
10TV

Health officials say this flu season could be the worst in years

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated against the flu and other respiratory illnesses, saying it could be the worst the virus has been in years. Dr. Joseph Gastaldo with OhioHealth said they're seeing a lot of respiratory virus infections and influenza admissions in their...
whbc.com

WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Case Numbers Up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A significant increase in coronavirus cases over the last week, though this was an eight-day week because of Thanksgiving. The over 16,000 new reported cases are the most since mid-September. Stark County had 414 new reported cases. Again, those figures don’t include...
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• There were seven additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported in the five-county region in the last seven days, including three in Allen County, one in Hardin County, one in Putnam County and two in Van Wert County, according to the Ohio Department of Health. • The Centers for Disease...
Cleveland Jewish News

Schools work to keep ‘tripledemic’ manageable as viruses increase

As winter approaches, so does the spreading of viruses like COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus. Because of a surge in cases, colloquially known as the “tripledemic,” it is the responsibility of schools to take the proper measures to maximize the potential for their students to stay healthy.
Cleveland.com

Whatever the truth about Dr. Boutros’ bonuses, the difference he made for MetroHealth was huge

I have been reading your stories about Dr. Akram Boutros of the MetroHealth System (”Report: Boutros misled board about bonuses,” Nov. 26). I know nothing of the back story or details, but as a recently retired physician from Lorain County, I can tell you from my perspective that he took MetroHealth from a lost, poor, third-rate charity public hospital to a first-class institution of which we can all be proud. MetroHealth went from being an eyesore off of Interstate 71 that took the poor, unhealthy and uninsured to now being in contention with services and quality that rival the other two big medical institutions we all know of in the area.
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland announces $3.5B Cuyahoga riverfront plan

CLEVELAND — On Thursday, the City of Cleveland announced a $3.5 billion plan to transform the Cuyahoga riverfront. The Cuyahoga River was one of the inspirations behind the Clean Water Act because of its pollution, but in recent years has significantly improved and become a place that people visit. This plan is expected to help even further.
actionnews5.com

Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials in Ohio say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home that was recently purchased. WOIO reports the owner purchased the property on Noble Road through a foreclosure sale in Cuyahoga County. According to Cleveland Heights Director of Communications...
spectrumnews1.com

Ukrainian mother and son find safety in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — It has been more than nine months since Russia invaded Ukraine. The country claims Russia continues to attack its power grid, leaving many civilians in the dark and cold as winter sets in. "We found this bomb shelter," she said, looking at a video. "So in some...
spectrumnews1.com

Freeing the Falls: Ohio pledges $25 million toward taking down the Gorge Dam

AKRON, Ohio – A project to remove the Gorge Dam took a big step closer to realization Friday with the state announcing a $25 million contribution to the estimated $130 million needed to take the dam down. Located in Summit Metro Parks’ Gorge Park, the dam spans the Cuyahoga...

