Growing concerns after 50 confirmed measles cases in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Measles is a growing concern for central Ohio health officials as the number of cases continues to increase. Of the 50 confirmed cases in unvaccinated individuals, most have been discovered in daycare centers. However, Westerville City Schools shared with families there was one case discovered in the district. Community member said […]
Health officials say this flu season could be the worst in years
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated against the flu and other respiratory illnesses, saying it could be the worst the virus has been in years. Dr. Joseph Gastaldo with OhioHealth said they're seeing a lot of respiratory virus infections and influenza admissions in their...
Three promising uses of COVID-19 stimulus money in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch Analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Since 2021, Northeast Ohio has received hundreds of millions in federal COVID-19 stimulus money through the American Rescue Plan Act. While some of that money seems to be headed for effective and well-meaning programs, some isn’t. With that in mind, Stimulus Watch set out to highlight...
whbc.com
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Case Numbers Up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A significant increase in coronavirus cases over the last week, though this was an eight-day week because of Thanksgiving. The over 16,000 new reported cases are the most since mid-September. Stark County had 414 new reported cases. Again, those figures don’t include...
Ohio leaders try to make unemployment system harder for scammers, easier for genuine applicants
COLUMBUS, Ohio – State leaders are trying to solve seemingly contradictory problems with Ohio’s unemployment benefits system: how can they tighten anti-fraud security without exacerbating delays in paying out genuine claims?. Ohio’s unemployment system was beset with both problems during the coronavirus pandemic. An unprecedented spike in unemployment...
Cuyahoga County, most of northern Ohio now yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northern Ohio improved to having most all counties designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Counties now yellow that were designated red for high COVID-19 spread a week ago include Ashtabula, Medina and Lorain. Cuyahoga, Geauga,...
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• There were seven additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported in the five-county region in the last seven days, including three in Allen County, one in Hardin County, one in Putnam County and two in Van Wert County, according to the Ohio Department of Health. • The Centers for Disease...
Republicans at greater risk of death from COVID-19, Yale study of Ohio, Florida finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new paper by three Yale University researchers found that political affiliation in Ohio and Florida has emerged as a potential risk factor for death with COVID-19 – with Republicans more in danger of dying, likely due to vaccine hesitancy. Jacob Wallace, Jason L. Schwartz...
Cleveland Jewish News
Schools work to keep ‘tripledemic’ manageable as viruses increase
As winter approaches, so does the spreading of viruses like COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus. Because of a surge in cases, colloquially known as the “tripledemic,” it is the responsibility of schools to take the proper measures to maximize the potential for their students to stay healthy.
Whatever the truth about Dr. Boutros’ bonuses, the difference he made for MetroHealth was huge
I have been reading your stories about Dr. Akram Boutros of the MetroHealth System (”Report: Boutros misled board about bonuses,” Nov. 26). I know nothing of the back story or details, but as a recently retired physician from Lorain County, I can tell you from my perspective that he took MetroHealth from a lost, poor, third-rate charity public hospital to a first-class institution of which we can all be proud. MetroHealth went from being an eyesore off of Interstate 71 that took the poor, unhealthy and uninsured to now being in contention with services and quality that rival the other two big medical institutions we all know of in the area.
‘As many as possible’: UH looking for participants for Alzheimer’s drug study
University Hospitals researchers are looking for people to participate in a study to see if a drug recently proven to slow down Alzheimer’s disease can prevent it too.
How close is Ohio to abolishing the state income tax? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. We’re talking about how the state could make up about $10.8 billion from income taxes on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
Most popular baby names for boys in Ohio
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration.
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland announces $3.5B Cuyahoga riverfront plan
CLEVELAND — On Thursday, the City of Cleveland announced a $3.5 billion plan to transform the Cuyahoga riverfront. The Cuyahoga River was one of the inspirations behind the Clean Water Act because of its pollution, but in recent years has significantly improved and become a place that people visit. This plan is expected to help even further.
actionnews5.com
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials in Ohio say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home that was recently purchased. WOIO reports the owner purchased the property on Noble Road through a foreclosure sale in Cuyahoga County. According to Cleveland Heights Director of Communications...
spectrumnews1.com
Ukrainian mother and son find safety in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — It has been more than nine months since Russia invaded Ukraine. The country claims Russia continues to attack its power grid, leaving many civilians in the dark and cold as winter sets in. "We found this bomb shelter," she said, looking at a video. "So in some...
spectrumnews1.com
Freeing the Falls: Ohio pledges $25 million toward taking down the Gorge Dam
AKRON, Ohio – A project to remove the Gorge Dam took a big step closer to realization Friday with the state announcing a $25 million contribution to the estimated $130 million needed to take the dam down. Located in Summit Metro Parks’ Gorge Park, the dam spans the Cuyahoga...
signalcleveland.org
More than half of Cuyahoga County’s adults can’t read at the highest proficient level
More than half of Cuyahoga County’s adults can’t read at the highest proficiency level. That’s according to the Literacy Cooperative of Greater Cleveland, a group that bills itself as an “umbrella organization” working to bring the community together on efforts related to literacy. Literacy rates...
Third-grade retention removed under proposed Ohio education bill
A new bill supported by education groups across the state would mark the end of the third-grade reading retention requirements.
Nursing homes get $615 million in last-minute change by Ohio House; bill returns to Senate
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Within hours of publicly unveiling the idea, the Ohio House passed legislation Thursday providing $615 million in state and federal funds to nursing homes in the state. Industry lobbyists and operators say the facilities are hemorrhaging money, thanks to inflationary pressure, pandemic-related cost increases, and a...
