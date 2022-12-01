(WSNN) - December is finally here, and so is holiday cheer! This time is always very busy, especially over the weekends. And let me tell you, we have lots of parades!. Get your hand warmers ready (kind of) to watch the 26th Annual Sarasota Holiday Parade roll through downtown Sarasota at 7 p.m. Saturday. It will begin on upper Main Street at U.S. 301 and continue down Main Street to J.D. Hamel Park at 199 Bayfront Drive. For more information, click here.

