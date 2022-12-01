Read full article on original website
Related
A journey to de-stigmatize HIV, while living with it
SARASOTA - Despite medical advances over the past years, the stigma, shame and taboo surrounding HIV remains, but one Suncoast organization is striving to change that, while one of their prior patients is devoted to the cause. “Our first thought was we were going to die and that was what...
Art and media contest brings healthy living awareness to teens
SARASOTA- Students vie to win scholarship money at the Rotary student art contest. The Rotary club is a group that creates different projects to help people all over the world. High school students entered the "What Makes You Healthy" 2022 art and media contest for a chance to win $9,000...
Sarasota County Deputies locate missing teen with autism
A child with autism who is non verbal went missing on Siesta Key. With some help from eyes in the sky, Sarasota County deputies safely found him. The beautiful moment he was reunited with his parents was caught on camera. “It’s going to be a 14-year-old male wearing a green...
Florida-style snow falls Downtown for Fresh Fridays
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - It was "snowing" in Downtown Sarasota Friday night. Dozens of people stopped to take photos with the white fluffy stuff as it blew through the wind. It's all for Fresh Fridays, which occurs on the first Friday of the month from 7 to 10 p.m. on State Street.
What's Happening on the Suncoast: 12/2 - 12/4
(WSNN) - December is finally here, and so is holiday cheer! This time is always very busy, especially over the weekends. And let me tell you, we have lots of parades!. Get your hand warmers ready (kind of) to watch the 26th Annual Sarasota Holiday Parade roll through downtown Sarasota at 7 p.m. Saturday. It will begin on upper Main Street at U.S. 301 and continue down Main Street to J.D. Hamel Park at 199 Bayfront Drive. For more information, click here.
Food + Beer to add 5th location as early as January
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - A local restaurant which debuted in 2018 will open another location, this one in Downtown Sarasota. The Herald-Tribune reports Food + Beer is set to move into Sarasota's Rosemary District at 15-25 Fourth Street in the former location of The Blue Rooster. The hope is to open in January.
Suncoast gas prices drop, around level with a year ago
SUNCOAST (SNN TV) - Suncoast gas prices are around level where they were a year ago. Gas prices are averaging $3.28 on the Suncoast, down from $3.39 a week ago. A year ago, gas prices were two cents higher at $3.30. The cheapest gas can be found in Charlotte County...
Siesta Beach Seafood & Music Festival is back
A re-discovered treasure was found on Siesta Key this weekend. The annual Siesta Beach Seafood and Music Festival is back and better than ever. The event features a unique blending of seafood, music, and lots of entertainment. “It's an absolutely gorgeous day, skies are blue, little bit of clouds are...
Sarasota School Board cancels meeting regarding superintendent Asplen
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - The Sarasota County School Board cancels a special meeting that was scheduled in a move to push the superintendent's departure. The Herald-Tribune reports the cancellation comes days after a November 29th public meeting erupted in anger at the board's decision to remove Asplen. School board...
"Breakfast with Santa" fills Pines of Sarasota with Christmas spirit
SARASOTA- Pines of Sarasota had a special guest and everyone was on their best behavior. Santa Claus came out for the 2nd annual Breakfast with Santa event. About 300 people signed up to enjoy all of the holiday festivities. “It’s amazing to hear the kids say 'this is the best...
A Christmas Carol returns to Venice Theatre
VENICE (SNN TV) - "A Christmas Carol" reopens at Venice Theatre two months after Hurricane Ian hit. The play is being performed in the theater's temporary performance space. It follows the transformation and rebirth of Ebenezer Scrooge. It's now in its 22nd season. The Herald-Tribune gushed over this year's production,...
Band of the Week 2022 - Lakewood Ranch Mustang Marching Band
LAKEWOOD RANCH (SNN TV) - The marching band kids with whom SNN spoke at Lakewood Ranch High said 2020 savaged them, and 2021 humbled them. So did their 2022 marching season culminate in success?. Let's start with 2020 and 2021. The Lakewood Ranch Mustang Marching Band is known for competing...
