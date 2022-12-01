Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NRVNews
Vincil, Betty Jones
Betty Jones Vincil, 85 of the Clendennin Community in Narrows, VA passed away peacefully on December 2, 2022 in the care of Lewis Gale Medical Center-Montgomery. Born in Montgomery County on September 18, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Aubrey and Annie Bradford Jones. Betty loved God and...
NRVNews
Agee, Thomas Leon
Thomas (Tommy) Leon Agee was born on November 12, 1950 in Christiansburg, VIrginia and departed from this life peacefully in his home on November 30, 2022 in Salem, Virginia following a difficult battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas F. and Minnie Woolwine Agee of Salem, Virginia.
NRVNews
Nuckols, Claude Clayton
Claude Clayton Nuckols, age 95 of Dublin passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Skyline Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Floyd, Virginia. Born February 8, 1927 in Wythe County he was the son of the late Claude Lee Nuckols & Hazel Arnold Nuckols. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Myrtle Nuckols, sisters, Mary Duncan, Margaret Hurst and brothers, Edward E., James F. Nuckols and Eugene Nuckols.
NRVNews
Heldreth, Mary Smelser
Mary Frances Smelser Heldreth, 75, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at her home on Claytor Lake. Mary was retired from Inland Motors after 35 years of service and a member of Central UM Church. Mary loved to be in her yard working on her flower beds or entertaining friends on her back porch.
NRVNews
Duncan, Alton Neal
Alton “Dunk” Neal Duncan, 73 of Indian Valley, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert & Ella Duncan; brothers, Paul & Tony Duncan; and mother-in-law, Irene Willard. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Mayola Duncan;...
busytourist.com
27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Roanoke (Virginia)
Roanoke is the eighth most populous city in the state of Virginia. Situated in the Roanoke Valley, the city is surrounded by pristine natural settings, magnificent bodies of water, and public parks aplenty. Additionally, the city is surrounded by lively arts and culture as well as a bustling downtown hub.
NRVNews
Jones, Candace Clark
Candace Ruth Jones, 75, of Radford, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Clark, Sr. and Lessie Gravely Jones. Survivors include her daughters, Lisa Lucas and Candy Lucas; several grandchildren, including Kimberly Bell and her husband Joshua; several great grandchildren; brother, David Jones; sister, Dolly Owens; special caregiver, Rita White; childhood friend, Vickie Wilson; and many other relatives and friends.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7′s Robin Reed gifted Key to Roanoke City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7′s Robin Reed was gifted a key to Roanoke City Friday night at the kickoff to the Dickens of a Christmas celebration in downtown Roanoke City. It came as a surprise to Reed, whose retirement took effect at the conclusion of the live newscast featuring the tree lighting ceremony. It caps a career spanning more than 40 years. This followed weeks of stories celebrating and remembering his career.
NRVNews
Farrow, Phillip Anthony
It’s with a heavy heart that we announce, Phillip Anthony Farrow, born March 21, 1960, transitioned on November 21, 2022. His service will be conducted on December 4, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Dr. S.W., Blacksburg, Va.
NRVNews
Hagan, Judy Hall
Judy Hall Hagan, 66, passed away peacefully at her home in Christiansburg, VA on December 2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Frederick Nelson Hall, her mother, Martha Hyde Hall, and her beloved son, Kyle Lee Hagan. She left behind her husband, David Lee Hagan, sister, Carol...
NRVNews
Collop, Jesse James
Jesse James Collop, 40 of Roanoke, passed away on November 23, 2022. Jesse was born on December 15, 1981 to Jim and Beth Collop. He is also survived by his sister, Jennifer Collop Nassar (George); nephews, Lucas Nassar and Josiah Nassar; grandmothers, Sarah Collop and Patricia Oliver; aunt, Nancy Collop Rader (Craig); uncles, John Olilver (Mona, Chris Collop, Michael Collop (Niki); as well as many great-aunts and uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Jim Collop and Marvin Oliver; and best friend, Danielle Parker.
chathamstartribune.com
A mission for recording moments, events
Stavros “Stabby” Calos died in 2014 and after that, his widow, Margaret, decided to make the basement off-limits. The basement of the cozy log cabin, now within the city limits of Danville, contained Stabby’s darkroom and thousands of photographs dating back to the early 1960s. The black and white and color pictures, stored in plastic totes, captured myriad moments in the lives of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents— as well as the city itself.
wfirnews.com
Robin Reed ends remarkable 40-year Roanoke television career
A commanding presence in Roanoke television history is calling it a career. Robin Reed joined WDBJ7 in March of 1982 and became a key figure in the station’s dominance in decades that followed. WFIR’s Evan Jones worked there with Reed for close to a decade, and he has more on his major impact on Roanoke television:
WSLS
Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence
ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
visitroanokeva.com
Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge
It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...
WSET
LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia
(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
NRVNews
Thompson, Mildred Stoots
Mildred Marie Stoots Thompson, age 91 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born October 9,1931 in Pulaski she was the daughter of the late James Monroe Stoots & Rachael Williams Stoots. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Howard Richard Thompson,...
NRVNews
Akers, Nita Weddle
Nita Dawn Akers, 80 of Floyd, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents, Delmer & Ocie Weddle. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Grover Harmon Akers; sons and daughters-in-law, Timmy & Renee Akers and Terry & Kim Akers; daughter and son-in-law, Shelby & Ricky Bolt; grandchildren, Renee Conner, Laura Ann & Nick Yopp, Amanda & Will Dulaney, Travis & Ashley Akers, Zach Akers, Zoe Akers & Darien Ogundeji ; great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Makenzie, & Cole Dulaney, Chase & Cooper Akers and Zenbriah & Ziamerion Ogundeji; and sisters, Darnell Marshall and Judy Akers.
WSLS
Portion of southbound lanes on Peters Creek Road SW blocked off
ROANOKE, Va. – A portion of southbound lanes are blocked off on Peters Creek Road SW in Roanoke. Authorities say a crash early Sunday caused damage to a pole, creating a hazard to drivers. Southbound lanes are closed from the area of Aerial Way Drive to the intersection at...
pcpatriot.com
Death notice for Shane Ronald Hamblin
Age 47 of Dublin, died Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are pending. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700.
