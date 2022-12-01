ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Florida Doctor Accused Of Raping Sedated Patients Found Dead In A Ditch

A Florida doctor accused of raping two female patients while they were sedated was found dead in a ditch near his home. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested last week and charged with two counts of sexual battery to a physically helpless person. Authorities said they received two complaints from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy