Read full article on original website
Related
Tampa Police Chief Put On Leave Following Badge-Flashing Episode At Traffic Stop
O’Connor, who was picked for the role in February, told the deputy about her position with the police department in Florida.
iheart.com
Florida Doctor Accused Of Raping Sedated Patients Found Dead In A Ditch
A Florida doctor accused of raping two female patients while they were sedated was found dead in a ditch near his home. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested last week and charged with two counts of sexual battery to a physically helpless person. Authorities said they received two complaints from...
Comments / 0