ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio Current

San Antonio City Council picks Michael Gallagher to fill seat left vacant by Clayton Perry

By Michael Karlis
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y2XUF_0jUD3UKF00
Newly appointed District 10 City Councilman Michael Gallagher told council members on Thursday that he does not plan on running for the position during citywide elections in May.
Former San Antonio City Councilman Michael Gallagher will again represent District 10 after members of the council selected him Thursday to temporarily fill the seat left vacant by Clayton Perry.

Gallagher, who served on the body from 2014 to 2017, was sworn in Thursday afternoon following the council's executive session.

The retired Air Force Colonel beat out Joe Garcia, a former Shearer Hills Neighborhood Association president, and Palo Alto College Adjunct Professor Pauline Rubio for the spot. Council selected the three finalists from a list of 18 candidates during a meeting Wednesday.


Gallagher will fill the seat left vacant by Perry, who was granted a leave of absence earlier this month after being arrested on a hit-and-run charge. Witnesses said Perry appeared to be severely intoxicated at a Bill Miller Bar-B-Q restaurant before the automobile crash, according to the arrest affidavit.

The San Antonio Police Department has since filed a DWI charge against Perry. It's now up to the Bexar County District Attorney's office to decide how to proceed, KSAT reports .

It is unclear how long Gallagher will serve on the city council, since Perry can return to his office whenever he's ready to do so, according to city bylaws. The councilman has yet to disclose how long he expects to be on sabbatical.


Gallagher told council members Thursday that he doesn't plan to run for the position during citywide elections in May. He also said he won't accept the office's $45,722  annual salary and that he doesn't plan any staff changes.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Austin

Commercial pet sales regulation added to New Braunfels animal ordinance

Pets picked up at places such as the Humane Society of the Greater New Braunfels Area, such as Jazz, can be sold by pet stores. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) After more than a year of public discussion surrounding the sale of animals in local pet stores, New Braunfels officials narrowly put in place regulations of those sales that mirror ordinances in surrounding areas.
San Antonio Current

Disgraced San Antonio ex-attorney Chris Pettit's coliseum-style mansion now for sale

One of San Antonio's most distinctive homes, a coliseum-style mansion near Olmos Dam, hit the market Wednesday with a price tag just under $4 million. The 5,800-square-foot property, which climbs a wooded hillside overlooking Olmos Basin, is owned by former attorney Christopher “Chris” Pettit, whose holdings are being sold off as part of his Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Pettit sought Chapter 11 reorganization earlier this year amid lawsuits claiming his firm had bilked millions from clients, according to the Express-News.
news4sanantonio.com

Lawmaker proposes Bexar County find child welfare solutions for the rest of Texas

SAN ANTONIO – As the Texas Governor announces new leadership next year to oversee the broken child welfare system, child abuse remains a deeply-rooted, tragic problem in our community. The Trouble Shooters show you a new way lawmakers hope to tackle the problem and how you at home have...
KSAT 12

Feds indict San Antonio health care CEO for theft, embezzlement

SAN ANTONIO – Federal investigators have indicted the CEO and owner of a San Antonio home health care company on nine counts related the theft of nearly $140,000 of employee health insurance premiums, court records obtained Friday by KSAT show. According to an indictment unsealed this week, Superior Home...
KSAT 12

Viewer’s Choice Best Texas Eats Winners 2022

KSAT Insiders nominated and voted for the restaurants they thought were the best in the San Antonio area. Check out the 2022 viewer’s choice winners down below. 1. Best Chicago Pizza- Chicago’s Pizza, 5525 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216. 2. Best New York Pizza- Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, 330...
universitystar.com

Understanding your rights: How Prop A affects TXST students

The ordinance titled Proposition A or Prop Awill end arrests and citations for up to four ounces of marijuana in San Marcos by San Marcos Police Officers. The passed in a landslide victory with an 81.84% vote 'for' the proposition. However, state troopers and Hays County sheriffs operate outside of...
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Current

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
832
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Current, San Antonio's award-winning alternative media company, has served as the city's premiere multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1986. We dig deep into the issues that affect our community and we fearlessly cover the most important things happening in San Antonio's cultural landscape.

 https://www.sacurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy