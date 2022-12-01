Read full article on original website
Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store...
1 killed in NC townhome fire, officials say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a town home fire in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. At 9:37 p.m. on Friday night, firefighters came to the 3200 block of Cypress Park Road after getting a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived they discovered a townhome with smoke and flames […]
Man charged with DWI in wrong-way Winston-Salem crash, 4 adults, 1 juvenile injured: police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges following a wrong-way crash in Winston-Salem on Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At around 2:10 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to U.S. 421 North near Peters Creek Parkway after a reported crash. At the scene, investigators found a 2002 Ford Taurus and […]
Thousands lost to fire at Greensboro Family Dollar
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Family Dollar is facing around $16,000 worth of losses after a fire from Sunday morning. Greensboro's Fire Department told WXII it happened around 9:30 a.m. on East Cone Boulevard. No one was injured. While there was structural damage, most of the fire was on items...
Police: Man in ‘critical condition’ after North Carolina stabbing; Suspect at large
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating an assault with a deadly weapon that left a man in “critical condition” on Saturday. At about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 500 block of Mock Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, investigators found […]
22-year-old man shot, killed in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday night. At 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 2600 block of Donlora Drive after getting a report of gunshots being heard in the area. At the scene, investigators found Xavier Ramon Wells, 22, suffering from a gunshot […]
Man dead after shooting on Donlora Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Xavier Wells, 22, has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. A person went to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro Saturday night, according to Greensboro Police. Officers responded to a call for shots fired at...
1 killed in Winston-Salem car crash: police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the cause of a crash that killed one person on Saturday morning. At around 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 4800 block of Morningside Drive after getting a report of a crash. Investigators say that Shawonda Denise Wright, 38, of Winston-Salem, was driving […]
Two dead after shooting on Long Meadow Drive
WHITSETT, N.C. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Whitsett. Deputies responded to Long Meadow Drive Saturday around 8:15 p.m. to do a welfare check when they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, they both were later pronounced dead at the scene. There is no additional...
Argument over money leads to son assaulting father in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies responded to 911 call of an assault in the 5900 block of Snow Camp Road early Tuesday morning. A man called saying his son punched him in the face and cut his head. Deputies made contact with the suspect, identified by the victim and...
Parents from the Triad and surrounding areas react to school shooting hoax
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hearing your child's school is under lockdown will make any parent's heart sink. Not knowing what could be happening or whether your child is safe. Those feelings are fresh on the minds of many parents tonight after four schools went into lockdown this morning. During an...
Multiple Piedmont Triad schools victim of false threat calls, various districts across North Carolina impacted
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington Police Department is responding to an Alamance County high school. A representative with the Burlington Police Department says there was nothing active. Alamance Burlington School System tweeted that an “incident in the neighborhood” near Williams was the reason for the lockdown. Alamance Burlington School System tweeted “Burlington Police have determined […]
What is Swatting? The growing trend behind Thursday's school hoax threats
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hoax threats called in against schools across the state sent a wave of panic through North Carolina parents Thursday. At least 11 schools went on lockdown including four in the Triad. Investigators are still trying to find the people responsible for today's false reports, but Guilford...
Active shooter false alarm at Wilkes Central
Thursday a number of school systems across the state received similar calls to 911 that turned out to be hoaxes. Many school systems including Wilkes County reported calls claiming an active shooter on their campuses; there were no such incidents. In a brief statement from the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office...
Multiple NC schools received hoax active shooter calls in one day; 911 dispatch and cyber security experts weigh in
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A round of hoax calls across the state left parents, police and schools districts on edge Thursday. Now, 911 dispatch and a cyber security expert are weighing on these false active shooter calls that kept ringing their lines. Guilford Metro 911 and Alamance County 911...
Greensboro police investigating crash with serious injuries
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Watch Sunday morning headlines above. Greensboro police said all northbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Randleman Road are closed due to a crash involving serious injuries. All traffic is being diverted onto Randleman Road. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route at this time.
Deputies respond to active situation on Hartman Plaza in Winston-Salem
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County deputies are on the scene of a shooting Thursday night, according to officials. It happened around 6:30 p.m. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office received a call about a shooting on the 1600 block of Hartman Plaza. Deputies said due to the nature...
1 dead after crash on Morningside Drive
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is dead after a crash in Winston-Salem Saturday. Winston-Salem police said Shawonda Wright, 38, was driving east of Morningside Drive in a Honda Civic when she ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene by...
Man wanted in Winston-Salem shooting arrested, charged
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a man wanted in connection with a shooting last month was arrested and charged. Police said Derek Speaks was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Police said on Nov. 29, he turned himself in at the Forsyth County Detention Center. He posted a $50,000 secured bond. He was released from custody and will appear in court on Dec. 8.
Guilford County group working to uncover the only recorded lynching in county history
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A local group is working to bring awareness to a hate crime that happened in Guilford County in the 19th century. After 4 years of searching, The Guilford County Community Remembrance Project group is still on the hunt for answers. The piece of history they’ve been working to uncover is the […]
