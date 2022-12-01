Read full article on original website
One person arrested after multi-agency police chase through Boone County
Multiple law enforcement agencies work together to catch a driver involved in a vehicle pursuit in Boone County. The Columbia Police Department responded to a driver leaving the scene of a crash in Columbia early Sunday morning. They were able to provide a vehicle description to neighboring agencies. Shortly before...
Pettis County man arrested with illegal weapons, homemade bombs & meth
Boone County Sheriff’s deputies search east Columbia on Friday for suspect with active warrants
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was searching for someone in eastern Columbia on Friday morning near South Field Drive. A sheriff’s office spokesman told ABC17 News that a deputy saw someone in the area who was believed to be a resident with six active Boone County warrants for failure to appear on The post Boone County Sheriff’s deputies search east Columbia on Friday for suspect with active warrants appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police identify woman killed in east Columbia crash
An 83-year-old woman died in a crash in east Columbia that shut down a road Thursday, police say. The post Police identify woman killed in east Columbia crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Camdenton Man Dead in Multi Car Crash
A man from Camdenton is dead after a motorcycle crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that around 7:30 Friday night... 54-year-old Drew Fairchild was driving his motorcycle on Missouri State Highway 5 on the Niangua Bridge when a car swerved to avoid hitting him. Miles Aldrich ended up hitting the back of Fairchild’s motorcycle and went across the road into a concrete barrier before hitting another car with two people inside. That car then spun into the middle of the road, where Fairchild hit it with his motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of that car, Craig and Donna Hunt of Union, Missouri, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Miles Aldrich was taken to jail after being looked at by E-M-Ts.
Elderly Saline County man seriously injured in Lafayette County collision
Four Arrested After Chase That Starts in Warrensburg & Ends Near Clinton
On the evening of Thursday, Dec. 1, members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Resolution Team (CRT), Sgt. Mike Bilbruck and Officer Doubledee, attempted a traffic stop on a Ford passenger vehicle within the city limits of Warrensburg. The passenger vehicle failed to yield and proceeded to lead...
Centralia man dies in Boone County train collision
CORRECTION: An earlier report stated two people died in the crash. One person dies in a collision with a train in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff's Office reports the collision happened Saturday night just before 11:30 p.m. just east of Sturgeon. A Norfolk Southern train was headed eastbound when a Boone County adult male turned his truck southbound onto Jennings Road. The train then struck the truck in the side, ejecting the driver.
2 charged after firing shots at State Trooper on I-70
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas City man face multiple felony counts after they were involved in fleeing from a Highway Patrol officer and firing shots at the officer, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Christopher A. Northcutt, 31, faces Assault 1st Degree or Attempt, Unlawful Use of a...
Firearms, homemade explosives and meth recovered in Pettis County
Man shot in Hartsburg was delivering truck, suspect still on the run
Boone County deputies continue their search for a Fulton man, accused of shooting a man over the weekend just west of Ashland. According to court documents, the victim called deputies early Saturday morning, reporting he’d just been shot in the stomach outside a home on James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim was transported to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR HARASSMENT
A Sedalia man was charged with felony harassment in Pettis County on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Sedalia Police Officer was dispatched to 102 East Tenth Street to a report of 30-year-old Seth Farr trespassing. Farr had already been arrested for trespassing on the property on November, 24 2022.
One person facing DWI charge after head-on crash in Benton County
Three people are injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Amy Skinner, 39, of Osceloa, was driving on Highway 65, just north of Warsaw, on Friday afternoon, when she traveled into the path of an oncoming car, causing the two vehicles to collide head on.
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 2, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Sydney G. Pettigrew of California at 2:34 a.m. Friday in Cooper County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated and being a minor visibly intoxicated. Pettigrew was taken to the Cooper County Detention Center, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State...
AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY SEARCHING FOR WANTED INDIVIDUAL
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 29-year-old Paris Cheyenne Hill is wanted for Missouri and Kansas probation violation. Meyer is five-feet-four and 150 pounds. Anyone with information...
Memphis man wanted for murder captured in Missouri
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kevin Fennell, wanted for first degree murder, was arrested in Columbia, Missouri by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Friday. On November 15, Memphis Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Springbrook Avenue inside the Bantam Springbrook Apartments. A man died as a result of the shooting. […]
Two people hurt following a crash in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women were hurt following a crash in Johnson County on Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on state Highway 58 south of Route VV. Troopers said an SUV driven by Debra J. Bradfield, 63, of Centerview, traveled off the right side The post Two people hurt following a crash in Johnson County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City man arrested for assaulting woman then leading police on a chase
A Jefferson City man is arrested for a domestic disturbance that ended with a police chase on the city’s east end. Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of E. Atchison Street Wednesday night around 10 p.m. The victim told police Byron Jarvis, 36, had come to her home to get his belongings following a prior domestic assault.
MARSHALL MAN AND TWO ODESSA RESIDENTS SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
NEW FRANKLIN MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY IN HOWARD COUNTY
A New Franklin man has been charged with a felony for property damage in Howard County. According to a probable cause statement, a Howard County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a residence where a victim stated that Jacob Brush had allegedly thrown a liquor bottle through a window of the victim’s work truck. It was also stated that Brush had thrown an object through the victim’s personal car window.
