A man from Camdenton is dead after a motorcycle crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that around 7:30 Friday night... 54-year-old Drew Fairchild was driving his motorcycle on Missouri State Highway 5 on the Niangua Bridge when a car swerved to avoid hitting him. Miles Aldrich ended up hitting the back of Fairchild’s motorcycle and went across the road into a concrete barrier before hitting another car with two people inside. That car then spun into the middle of the road, where Fairchild hit it with his motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of that car, Craig and Donna Hunt of Union, Missouri, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Miles Aldrich was taken to jail after being looked at by E-M-Ts.

CAMDENTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO