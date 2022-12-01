ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

WKTV

New NY laws take effect

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Over the weekend, two laws went into effect in New York State. One, requi…
The Staten Island Advance

Supporters of the Clean Slate ACT renew push to seal criminal records in NY

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- An effort that would seal criminal conviction records in New York is getting a renewed push in the state legislature. The bill, known as the Clean Slate Act, would seal criminal records after three years for misdemeanors and seven years for felonies. Supporters of the bill argue that it would boost employment and housing opportunities for people who have finished their sentences.
Syracuse.com

New York State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett resigning

Albany, N.Y. — New York State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett plans to resign Jan. 1, the state Health Department announced today. In a statement, Bassett said she is leaving to give the next commissioner the chance to lead the department for a full four-year term under Gov. Kathy Hochul, who won a full term as governor in November.
Power 93.7 WBLK

2022’s Worst Place To Live In New York Is…..

As we head into the month of December, a lot of people will be looking back at the good, the bad, and the ugly that was 2022. One of the bad and ugly was finding the worst place to live here in the state of New York. Every year the...
New York Post

NY should revisit Pataki’s ‘three-strikes’ law to fight crime: ex-Gov. David Paterson

Former New York Gov. David Paterson said Sunday that he’s changed his mind — the Empire State should consider bringing back its “three strikes” law to help combat crime in the Big Apple. “I’ve sort of changed my opinion from what it was when I was younger because [of] so many of these repeat offenders and these situations where, but for the fact that they were released after committing a terrible crime, they then committed another crime,” Paterson told host John Catsimatidis on “Cats Roundtable on WABC-770. “I think that’s when the attention has to be turned to the society that allows...
The Ithaca Voice

Julie Holcomb, Ithaca’s institutional memory, steps away

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca’s City Hall has lost one of its most longstanding familiar faces, as Julie Holcomb retired last month from her position as Ithaca City Clerk and Director of Public Information and Technology. Since Oct. 16, 1989, Holcomb has walked through the doors of City Hall ready to tackle a myriad of roles, serving as Deputy City Clerk and then City Clerk under five different mayors of Ithaca.
104.5 The Team

Clean Energy Kathy Takes 5-Minute Plane Ride from Albany to Glens Falls

I appreciate the lengths people go to hold our public officials accountable, y'all do some pretty good sleuthing, but this - in my humble opinion - was some next-level stuff. A story circulated on Albany Reddit recently chronicling the traveling itinerary for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as she hurried to a clean energy meeting in the North Country.
Gothamist

NY Assembly investigates Republican member-elect over residency questions

Speaker Carl Heastie (left) says "serious questions have been raised regarding the status of Assemblymember-elect Lester Chang’s eligibility to assume office given the residency requirements for service in the New York State Assembly." The investigation marks a rare instance in which a member-elect’s residency has been officially investigated. [ more › ]
WWLP

Officials discuss ways to address gun violence in NY communities

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Senator Joseph Griffo met with state and local law enforcement and area officials to discuss techniques and resources they can utilize to address crime concerns and gun violence in communities across the state. While most of today’s meeting was confidential due to the sensitivity of the discussion, Senator Griffo was able […]
Syracuse.com

