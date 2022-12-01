Read full article on original website
New NY laws take effect
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Over the weekend, two laws went into effect in New York State. One, requi…
Don’t let frivolous lawsuits stop the Interstate 81 project (Editorial Board Opinion)
It’s no surprise that opponents of the Interstate 81 community grid plan would sue to stop it. The surprise is that state Supreme Court Judge Gerard J. Neri agreed to hear their shambolic case — and then compounded the error by halting all work on the$2.25 billion project until he rules sometime in the new year.
1 year after NY allowed Christmastime hunting, some CNY lawmakers want to let counties ban it
The New York State legislature passed a bill earlier this year that could have a big impact on Upstate New York hunters. The bill would allow counties to opt-out of the new ‘holiday hunt’ season, which went into effect only last year. Gov. Hochul has until the end...
New York State Bridge Authority Announced Exciting Change For Hudson Valley Bridge
This is a common question that those who reside in the Hudson Valley have asked themselves before. It seems like there is always some sort of construction happening in our area. However, this is good news. Whether it's for safer streets, bigger bridges or even more lanes on roads, it's for the better.
Supporters of the Clean Slate ACT renew push to seal criminal records in NY
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- An effort that would seal criminal conviction records in New York is getting a renewed push in the state legislature. The bill, known as the Clean Slate Act, would seal criminal records after three years for misdemeanors and seven years for felonies. Supporters of the bill argue that it would boost employment and housing opportunities for people who have finished their sentences.
Thousands of Upstate NY Teamsters to get pension cuts restored
Albany, N.Y. — An estimated 11,000 retired Teamsters across upstate New York will have a lot to celebrate Jan. 1. That’s when portions of a $963 million federal grant will start going out to these retirees to restore the cuts made to their monthly pension checks back in October 2017.
New York State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett resigning
Albany, N.Y. — New York State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett plans to resign Jan. 1, the state Health Department announced today. In a statement, Bassett said she is leaving to give the next commissioner the chance to lead the department for a full four-year term under Gov. Kathy Hochul, who won a full term as governor in November.
Recount in state Senate race between John Mannion and Rebecca Shiroff will continue next week
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The hand recount to determine the winner of the state Senate race between John Mannion and Rebecca Shiroff will continue into next week. The recount in New York’s 50th District is the biggest in Onondaga County history. Mannion entered the recount with a 51-vote lead, small enough to trigger an automatic recount.
2022’s Worst Place To Live In New York Is…..
As we head into the month of December, a lot of people will be looking back at the good, the bad, and the ugly that was 2022. One of the bad and ugly was finding the worst place to live here in the state of New York. Every year the...
NY should revisit Pataki’s ‘three-strikes’ law to fight crime: ex-Gov. David Paterson
Former New York Gov. David Paterson said Sunday that he’s changed his mind — the Empire State should consider bringing back its “three strikes” law to help combat crime in the Big Apple. “I’ve sort of changed my opinion from what it was when I was younger because [of] so many of these repeat offenders and these situations where, but for the fact that they were released after committing a terrible crime, they then committed another crime,” Paterson told host John Catsimatidis on “Cats Roundtable on WABC-770. “I think that’s when the attention has to be turned to the society that allows...
Julie Holcomb, Ithaca’s institutional memory, steps away
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca’s City Hall has lost one of its most longstanding familiar faces, as Julie Holcomb retired last month from her position as Ithaca City Clerk and Director of Public Information and Technology. Since Oct. 16, 1989, Holcomb has walked through the doors of City Hall ready to tackle a myriad of roles, serving as Deputy City Clerk and then City Clerk under five different mayors of Ithaca.
Clean Energy Kathy Takes 5-Minute Plane Ride from Albany to Glens Falls
I appreciate the lengths people go to hold our public officials accountable, y'all do some pretty good sleuthing, but this - in my humble opinion - was some next-level stuff. A story circulated on Albany Reddit recently chronicling the traveling itinerary for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as she hurried to a clean energy meeting in the North Country.
Frustrated by vague state rules, Syracuse seeks new tool to shut down illegal weed shops
Syracuse, N.Y. — Frustrated by the haziness of New York’s new legal marijuana laws, Syracuse city officials are looking for a way to shut down the illegal ‘gray’ market weed shops that have sprouted across the city in the past year or so. The city’s top...
Mary Fox: Mom, nurse, volunteer and the heart of her Tipp Hill neighborhood
Mary Fox, 1925-2022: Mom, nurse, parish volunteer and the heart of her Tipp Hill neighborhood. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. The very Irish eyes of Mary Fox smiled on Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill neighborhood for...
This Is The Poorest County in New York State [Photos]
According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. According to Barrons, New York City is the wealthiest city in the world,. New York is...
Is It Actually Legal To Tip Your Mail Carriers In New York State?
It's that time of year where honestly some of the biggest MVPs are mail carriers and delivery drivers. They are bringing our online purchases to us safely, while working many long hours. You want to show your gratitude, but is it illegal to tip these folks?. We did some digging...
NY Assembly investigates Republican member-elect over residency questions
Speaker Carl Heastie (left) says "serious questions have been raised regarding the status of Assemblymember-elect Lester Chang’s eligibility to assume office given the residency requirements for service in the New York State Assembly." The investigation marks a rare instance in which a member-elect’s residency has been officially investigated. [ more › ]
Newly unified redistricting commission releases a reshuffled Queens Assembly map
Members of the New York Independent Redistricting Commission met Thursday to vote on a set of new state Assembly lines and, for the first time in the commission’s short history, Republican and Democratic commissioners were able to agree on one map. Though the commission’s mood may have calmed down...
Proposed New York toll rate increase faces pushback
If passed, E-Zpass holders would see a 5% increase starting in 2024. Toll by Mail rates would go up 75%.
Officials discuss ways to address gun violence in NY communities
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Senator Joseph Griffo met with state and local law enforcement and area officials to discuss techniques and resources they can utilize to address crime concerns and gun violence in communities across the state. While most of today’s meeting was confidential due to the sensitivity of the discussion, Senator Griffo was able […]
