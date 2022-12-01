ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Prince William Co. supervisors sued over data center proposal

GAINESVILLE, Va. (DC News Now) — A controversial project in Prince William County that pitted neighbors against each other is now heading for a court battle. A nine-hour-long public hearing in November seemed to only be the beginning of the road to implementation for the PW Digital Gateway project. That heading resulted in a 5-2 […]
royalexaminer.com

Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland

But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
The Washington Informer

After D.C. Auditor’s Report, D.C. Council Member Robert White Tears Into DGS

In the aftermath of a D.C. Auditor’s report that highlights the Department of General Services (DGS)’ mismanagement of work orders, D.C. Council member Robert White (D-At large) vehemently criticized the agency and revealed plans to host another D.C. Council public roundtable about DGS operations.  The post After D.C. Auditor’s Report, D.C. Council Member Robert White Tears Into DGS appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
virginiamercury.com

Parental notification in Loudoun schools and more Va. headlines

• Fresh off a hard-fought election win, Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger wants to fill a new “battleground” leadership position for the U.S. House Democrats. “We have a front-row seat to the concerns of swing voters and voters from various backgrounds and political viewpoints.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch. •...
loudounnow.com

Greenway Tolls Battle Could Return in Richmond

Next year’s General Assembly session could bring a renewed battle around tolls on the Dulles Greenway, as state lawmakers and county supervisors revealed they have been in secretive closed-door meetings with the Greenway and state administration. Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-87) at their meeting Wednesday, Nov. 30 said he has...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
tysonsreporter.com

NEW: Abrupt Haulin’ Trash closure sends county residents scrambling for new collector

A man walks by trash bins next to the curb (via Trinity Nguyen on Unsplash) (Updated at 1:25 p.m.) The service and staffing challenges plaguing trash collectors throughout Fairfax County have prompted one company to call it quits, leaving thousands of residents in limbo with little notice. Haulin’ Trash LLC...
WTOP

Arlington residents react to possible legal action due to Pickleball games

Some neighbors are considering taking legal action against Arlington County, Virginia, because of pickleball noise on the courts at Walter Reed Community Center and Park. Arlington Now was the first to report a group of residents who live near the park complaining that noise had gotten excessive as more people play pickleball games.
ggwash.org

Breakfast links: Two Reston golf courses closer to becoming mixed-use villages and public parks

Developer proposes converting Reston’s golf courses into mixed-use villages. Developers have nominated Reston’s two golf courses to undergo redevelopment as part of Fairfax County’s Site-Specific Plan Amendment process. Proponents say redevelopment would adhere to Reston founder Robert E. Simon’s vision for an inclusive and accessible community. (Fatimah Waseem / FFXNow)
WTOP

Northern Va. garbage collector shutters, residents left to clear trash strewed streets

A Northern Virginia trash company has unexpectedly shut down, leaving thousands of customers scrambling to dispose of piles of trash on their streets. Haulin’ Trash recently sent letters to residents across Fairfax and Loudoun counties, saying it would halt operations and shut down permanently, effective Dec. 1. Residents have...
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Maryland school employees to receive $1,000 bonus next week

Maryland school employees can expect an appreciation bonus of $1,000 in December. Employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools will receive prorated bonuses based on a worker's full-time equivalency, according to Superintendent Mark Bedell, who announced the bonuses on Wednesday. “No school system can be great without great people,” Bedell...
fredericksburg.today

Keswick Park opens in Spotsy

Long time Spotsylvania business, Jarrell Properties, Inc., dedicated an improved 36 acre parcel of land, known as Keswick Park, to the people of Spotsylvania County. Keswick Park is located within the Keswick residential development, on the Lake Anna Parkway, and convenient to the Spotsylvania Courthouse area of the County. This park will be a welcome addition to the Parks & Recreation Department park portfolio.
royalexaminer.com

Human remains found in Fairfax identified as missing Front Royal resident Kevin Smith

Last month, Front Royal Police Department detectives received information that the Fairfax County Police Department was working an investigation regarding the discovery of unidentified human remains in their jurisdiction. The remains, which were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, underwent extensive DNA testing and forensic analysis. Based on the DNA testing, statistical analyses, and other facts and circumstances surrounding the case, it was determined that the remains were those of missing Front Royal resident Kevin Smith.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
DC News Now

Police investigate vandalism, hate speech in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism in South Riding with “hateful, racist rhetoric.” Police were called to South Riding Town Center on Friday around 8:30 a.m. Photos of the graffiti, spray painted onto concrete, circulated on Twitter and Facebook. The hateful messages were antisemitic, racist and […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Community rallies after 'racist, hateful' graffiti found in Loudoun County; Sheriff's office investigating

SOUTH RIDING, Va. - Loudoun County residents rallied against hateful and racist graffiti that was found in the South Riding area of the county. The "racist, anti-semitic, and homophobic graffiti" was found painted near the Food Lion in the South Riding Town Center on Friday, according to local group Loudoun4All, a community organization that supports equity.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

CCPS 2022 Winter Break Operating Schedule

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) administrative offices are closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day. Schools are closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2, for winter break. Schools, offices and buildings reopen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy