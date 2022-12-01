Read full article on original website
Prince William Co. supervisors sued over data center proposal
GAINESVILLE, Va. (DC News Now) — A controversial project in Prince William County that pitted neighbors against each other is now heading for a court battle. A nine-hour-long public hearing in November seemed to only be the beginning of the road to implementation for the PW Digital Gateway project. That heading resulted in a 5-2 […]
Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland
But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
UPDATED: Citizens file lawsuit against Prince William County chair, supervisors over Digital Gateway vote
A group of Gainesville residents is asking a Prince William County judge to overturn approval of the PW Digital Gateway. Roger Yackel, Roger Miller and Gainesville Citizens for Smart Growth filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Board of County Supervisors, Chair Ann Wheeler and Supervisor Pete Candland. The lawsuit focuses...
After D.C. Auditor’s Report, D.C. Council Member Robert White Tears Into DGS
In the aftermath of a D.C. Auditor’s report that highlights the Department of General Services (DGS)’ mismanagement of work orders, D.C. Council member Robert White (D-At large) vehemently criticized the agency and revealed plans to host another D.C. Council public roundtable about DGS operations. The post After D.C. Auditor’s Report, D.C. Council Member Robert White Tears Into DGS appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Parental notification in Loudoun schools and more Va. headlines
• Fresh off a hard-fought election win, Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger wants to fill a new “battleground” leadership position for the U.S. House Democrats. “We have a front-row seat to the concerns of swing voters and voters from various backgrounds and political viewpoints.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch. •...
Greenway Tolls Battle Could Return in Richmond
Next year’s General Assembly session could bring a renewed battle around tolls on the Dulles Greenway, as state lawmakers and county supervisors revealed they have been in secretive closed-door meetings with the Greenway and state administration. Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-87) at their meeting Wednesday, Nov. 30 said he has...
Kline Farm project clears Prince William Planning Commission; property could house Greater Manassas Baseball League
The Kline Farm project has once again cleared a major regulatory hurdle, but there’s still work to do before it’s a done deal. In a series of votes Wednesday, the Prince William County Planning Commission recommended approval of the multi-use proposal with the hope it could be home to the Greater Manassas Baseball League.
NEW: Abrupt Haulin’ Trash closure sends county residents scrambling for new collector
A man walks by trash bins next to the curb (via Trinity Nguyen on Unsplash) (Updated at 1:25 p.m.) The service and staffing challenges plaguing trash collectors throughout Fairfax County have prompted one company to call it quits, leaving thousands of residents in limbo with little notice. Haulin’ Trash LLC...
Arlington residents react to possible legal action due to Pickleball games
Some neighbors are considering taking legal action against Arlington County, Virginia, because of pickleball noise on the courts at Walter Reed Community Center and Park. Arlington Now was the first to report a group of residents who live near the park complaining that noise had gotten excessive as more people play pickleball games.
Breakfast links: Two Reston golf courses closer to becoming mixed-use villages and public parks
Developer proposes converting Reston’s golf courses into mixed-use villages. Developers have nominated Reston’s two golf courses to undergo redevelopment as part of Fairfax County’s Site-Specific Plan Amendment process. Proponents say redevelopment would adhere to Reston founder Robert E. Simon’s vision for an inclusive and accessible community. (Fatimah Waseem / FFXNow)
Northern Va. garbage collector shutters, residents left to clear trash strewed streets
A Northern Virginia trash company has unexpectedly shut down, leaving thousands of customers scrambling to dispose of piles of trash on their streets. Haulin’ Trash recently sent letters to residents across Fairfax and Loudoun counties, saying it would halt operations and shut down permanently, effective Dec. 1. Residents have...
Stimulus update: Maryland school employees to receive $1,000 bonus next week
Maryland school employees can expect an appreciation bonus of $1,000 in December. Employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools will receive prorated bonuses based on a worker's full-time equivalency, according to Superintendent Mark Bedell, who announced the bonuses on Wednesday. “No school system can be great without great people,” Bedell...
Keswick Park opens in Spotsy
Long time Spotsylvania business, Jarrell Properties, Inc., dedicated an improved 36 acre parcel of land, known as Keswick Park, to the people of Spotsylvania County. Keswick Park is located within the Keswick residential development, on the Lake Anna Parkway, and convenient to the Spotsylvania Courthouse area of the County. This park will be a welcome addition to the Parks & Recreation Department park portfolio.
‘Historic moment:’ Fairfax Co. parents, students detail school experiences during listening session at mosque
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. WTOP’s Scott Gelman takes a closer look at the issues and how they affect your kids. If you have story ideas or suggestions, email Scott at sgelman@wtop.com. What...
Human remains found in Fairfax identified as missing Front Royal resident Kevin Smith
Last month, Front Royal Police Department detectives received information that the Fairfax County Police Department was working an investigation regarding the discovery of unidentified human remains in their jurisdiction. The remains, which were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, underwent extensive DNA testing and forensic analysis. Based on the DNA testing, statistical analyses, and other facts and circumstances surrounding the case, it was determined that the remains were those of missing Front Royal resident Kevin Smith.
Police investigate vandalism, hate speech in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism in South Riding with “hateful, racist rhetoric.” Police were called to South Riding Town Center on Friday around 8:30 a.m. Photos of the graffiti, spray painted onto concrete, circulated on Twitter and Facebook. The hateful messages were antisemitic, racist and […]
Community rallies after 'racist, hateful' graffiti found in Loudoun County; Sheriff's office investigating
SOUTH RIDING, Va. - Loudoun County residents rallied against hateful and racist graffiti that was found in the South Riding area of the county. The "racist, anti-semitic, and homophobic graffiti" was found painted near the Food Lion in the South Riding Town Center on Friday, according to local group Loudoun4All, a community organization that supports equity.
CCPS 2022 Winter Break Operating Schedule
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) administrative offices are closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day. Schools are closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2, for winter break. Schools, offices and buildings reopen...
'Truly disgusting' | Antisemitic, racist graffiti discovered at South Riding Town Center
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after hateful and racist vandalism was discovered at South Riding Town Center in Virginia. The graffiti included a swastika and the N-word, according to scene footage captured by WUSA9. "The LCSO takes this very seriously and is...
EXCLUSIVE: More residents are threatening legal action because of pickleball noise
More neighbors are threatening legal action because of the infamous pickleball pop. A resident living near the Walter Reed Community Center tells ARLnow that the noise coming from the nearby pickleball courts is “excessive” and constant, to the point that that a group of neighbors is “contemplating a lawsuit of our own” against the county.
