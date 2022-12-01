Read full article on original website
'Very slim' chance Jakub Voracek returns to ice for Columbus Blue Jackets this season
There may not be another player in the NHL who loves being around the rink as much as Jakub Voracek. Even in the first days of his recovery from a concussion he sustained Nov. 4 in Finland, the Blue Jackets forward could often be found sitting in the stands or lingering on the...
Blue Jackets vs Red Wings breakdown: 'It snowballed the wrong way'
This was not how the Blue Jackets wanted to return from an uplifting road victory in Winnipeg. Rather than building on that game Sunday, they lost 4-2 to the Detroit Red Wings at Nationwide Arena in a game controlled by the visitors most of the night. Detroit took a 2-0 lead in the first...
Yardbarker
Lightning Are Obviously Better With Cirelli in the Lineup
Tampa Bay Lightning’s centerman Anthony Cirelli made his season debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, after recovering from offseason surgery. He made an immediate impact in his first game back with two assists, one of which was the overtime winner by Alex Killorn. They won 4-3 over the visiting Maple Leafs to stay third in the Atlantic Division. As one of the best two-way players in the NHL, the Lightning are a better team with Cirelli in the lineup.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways from Capitals GM Brian MacLellan’s Media Availability
Washington Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan spoke to reporters for the first time since the preseason on Dec. 3, answering questions about recent results, expectations for the rest of the year, and injuries. In the aftermath of a heavy loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday, the Capitals find themselves...
The Hockey Writers
Buffalo Sabres’ Worst Trades Ever
Last week we looked at some of the best trades the Buffalo Sabres have made in their history, and while the list was impressive, it raises the question – what about the ones that didn’t go so well?. After all, every team has made bad trades in its...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Kraken 1
Improving to 12-9-4, Florida moved back into a playoff spot with the win. Most impressively, the Panthers won despite being down three players for most of the night. "Short to start and a couple guys go down," Panthers defenseman Marc Staal said. "I thought Knighter made some big saves early when [Seattle] was buzzing. It calmed us down and our special teams came up big. It was a good team win."
markerzone.com
CANADIENS' JOEL EDMUNDSON EJECTED FOR CROSS-CHECKING ZACH HYMAN
Early in the second period of Saturday's game between the Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers, Habs defenceman Joel Edmundson was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for cross-checking Zach Hyman. Edmundson and Hyman were going into the corner for the puck, but the Canadiens blue liner got his...
NHL
Predators Recall Jordan Gross from Milwaukee (AHL)
Nashville Also Places Defenseman Ryan McDonagh on IR; Will Miss 2-4 Weeks with Upper-Body Injury. Nashville, Tenn. (December 5, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Jordan Gross from Milwaukee (AHL). Additionally, defenseman Ryan McDonagh has been placed on injured reserve and will miss 2-4 weeks with an upper-body injury.
NHL
Kings Loan Forward Aidan Dudas To Ontario
Dudas will re-join the Reign in advance of a 5 PM puck drop later on today. The LA Kings have loaned forward Aidan Dudas to the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Dudas, 22, has played in all 18 games for the Reign this...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Rangers
BLUES Even though it was a difficult loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, the St. Louis Blues should have a good idea of what their biggest point of emphasis can be as they continue their three-game road trip. The Penguins showed Blues Head Coach Craig Berube and his staff...
NHL
Devils Win 11th Straight Road Game, Beat Flyers 3-2 | GAME STORY
Goals by Zetterlund, Mercer and Hughes downed the Flyers, to avoid a second straight loss. The New Jersey Devils just simply won't be denied. On what felt like an off-night, the Devils found a way to win, digging deep and capitalizing on mistakes by the Flyers to earn tonight's victory.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Streak Ends at 7
Kraken can't overcome two early goals by Florida and young goalie Spencer Knight stopping 36 of 37 shots in 5-1 final. All good things do tend to come to an end. The Kraken's seven-game winning streak met such fate Saturday night with visiting Florida jumping on the backs of 21-year-old goalie Spencer Knight and offseason trade acquisition Matthew Tkachuk. Knight held off the Kraken, who outplayed the visitors in the second period while looking to come back from a two-goal deficit. Tkachuk logged a goal, two assists, and plenty of physicality to seal a 5-1 win.
NHL
Zizing 'Em Up: Cassidy set for Boston homecoming with Vegas
TORONTO -- Bruce Cassidy would like nothing better than to spoil the Boston Bruins' TD Garden Party. The Bruins extended their NHL-record home winning streak to start a season to 14 games with a 5-1 victory against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. Now, here come the Vegas Golden Knights, led by former Boston coach Cassidy, on Monday, with the intention of stopping the Bruins' unprecedented run of home success (7 p.m. ET: NESN, ATTSN-RM, TVA, ESPN+, SN NOW).
