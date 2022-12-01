ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Patrick Mahomes took brother Jackson’s suggestion on newborn son’s nickname

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VoLPf_0jUD2rOd00

Patrick Mahomes’ baby boy has his uncle to thank for his special nickname, “Bronze.”

Two days after Brittany Matthews welcomed her second child with Mahomes, son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, the Chiefs quarterback told reporters Wednesday how his younger sibling, TikTok star Jackson Mahomes, came up with the unique moniker.

“My brother Jackson, whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said, ‘What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling,” said Mahomes, referencing his first-born, daughter Sterling Skye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jABPK_0jUD2rOd00
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (center) recently revealed that his brother, Jackson (left), came up with the “Bronze” nickname for his newborn son with wife Brittany Matthews (right).
Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cgizg_0jUD2rOd00
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews announced the birth of their son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, on Nov. 28, 2022.
Instagram

“It works out so well,” the 27-year-old quarterback continued, per TMZ . “He can have his own thing now where he’s not Patrick, he’s Bronze, even though he’s Patrick. And, Sterling and Bronze can have that connection moving forward.”

Mahomes and Matthews, also 27, announced the birth of their son on Monday in a joint Instagram post . Although the infant’s face was hidden in the snap, a diamond-encrusted “Bronze” chain was featured in the photo.

Jackson, who recently supported his brother on the sidelines , commented on the post, “BRONZEEEE.”

Matthews confirmed her second pregnancy in May , two months after she and Mahomes tied the knot in a lavish Hawaiian ceremony . The longtime couple, who met in high school, revealed in June that they were having a baby boy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZiKKh_0jUD2rOd00
Jackson Mahomes has joined Brittany Matthews and her daughter, Sterling Skye, on the sideline for Chiefs game days.
Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uuOyx_0jUD2rOd00
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a game against the Rams on Nov. 27, 2022.
Getty Images

“Baby boy is already so loved,” Matthews gushed at the time.

Though it remains to be seen when baby “Bronze” will join the rest of his family for Chiefs game days, Kansas City is gearing up for an AFC Championship rematch Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals previously defeated the Chiefs in January and advanced to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Rams.

Comments / 11

Related
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares First Photo of Baby Bronze with Daughter Sterling: 'Best Big Sissy'

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed son Patrick Lavon III, known as Bronze, on Monday Brittany Mahomes is sharing a special moment between her two babies. On Thursday, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared the first shot of daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months, with her new baby brother, "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III. In the photo shared on her Instagram Story, Sterling sits down and holds the baby boy, whose face can't be seen in the photo, on her lap. He's loosely wrapped in a fuzzy blanket and wears a dark blue onesie...
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
People

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Thanksgiving with Daughter Ahead of Baby No. 2: 'Thankful'

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby boy — joining 20-month-old daughter Sterling Skye — in early 2023 Brittany Mahomes is enjoying her last Thanksgiving before becoming a mom of two. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner and NFL star Patrick Mahomes, both 27, celebrated Thanksgiving with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, by posting a series of sweet family pics on Instagram. Posing in a bare room with sheer, white drapes as a backdrop, a barefoot Patrick has his hand placed on his wife's bump, while Brittany —...
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Spotted On Apparent Dinner Date With Joaquim Valente After Tom Brady Split

It was quite an international affair this weekend. A day before Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory at the Allianz Arena in the NFL’s first regular season game in Germany, his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, was grabbing a bite to eat with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. In photos obtained by Page Six, Gisele, 42, and Joaquim grabbed a bite to eat at Koji, a restaurant in Costa Rica’s Provincia de Puntarenas providence. Gisele and Tom’s two kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivienne, 9, joined their mother for dinner.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
People

Patrick Mahomes and Daughter Sterling, 20 Months, Are the Cutest Duo in Matching Sneakers: Photo

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes share daughter Sterling Skye and will welcome a baby boy early next year Sterling Skye is taking after her daddy! On Monday, Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable new photo on her Instagram Story of husband Patrick Mahomes and their 20-month-old daughter wearing matching red sneakers. In the cute snap, Patrick holds his little girl on his lap and looks over at her as Sterling keeps her focus on the camera. The father-daughter duo both sport the same pair of Adidas sneakers from Patrick's Home colorway...
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
NJ.com

Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady

It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
HOLAUSA

Tom Brady reveals who his number 1 cheerleader is

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have divorced, but he still has the support of his children. The Bucccanners quarterback has been opening up on the Let’s Go podcast, and on Monday’s episode, he called their 9-year-old daughter Vivian his “number 1” cheerleader. ...
Outsider.com

Brittany Mahomes Calls Out Wild Bengals Flop During Chiefs Game

If the Kansas City Chiefs are playing an NFL game and Brittany Mahomes is around to see her husband, then she’s coming with the fire. In this case, Brittany is wondering if this type of flop should be allowed in pro football. It happens, Brittany! Still, she was calling out a Cincinnati Bengals player who “pulled up” with a cramp.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ciara Dances For Russell Wilson On His Birthday

Russell Wilson turned 34 years old this week. Ciara and Russell Wilson have been married for a while now. The two have children together and they recently moved to Denver. However, this move to Denver has come with some professional consequences for Russ, who isn’t playing very well. Regardless, Ciara is just happy to be along for the ride.
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Buys $11.5 Million Mansion Directly Across From Tom Brady After Amicable Divorce

Gisele Bundchen has a new crib in Miami, Florida! The model has reportedly bought a gorgeous new home close by her ex-husband Tom Brady, according to Page Six. The outlet shared photos, which you can see here, of the amazing 6,600 square-foot mansion, which is so close to her the NFL star’s place, which is under-construction, on Indian Creek Island. The new place will definitely make co-parenting a breeze for the two stars.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
92K+
Followers
65K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy