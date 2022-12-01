ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Transit chief out as NYPD works to roll out Eric Adams’ new mental health plan

By Bernadette Hogan, Craig McCarthy, Tina Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luEpG_0jUD2pdB00

The chief in charge of policing on city subways is set to leave the NYPD — as the department scrambles to implement the mayor’s new plan aiming to fix the mental health crisis underground , The Post has learned.

NYPD Transit Chief Jason Wilcox filed for retirement Thursday and will officially leave the department Dec. 30, according to paperwork obtained by The Post.

Safety on the subway system has been a key focus of Mayor Eric Adams’ administration as part of the plan for the city’s return to pre-pandemic life.

But just days into 2022, headlines were dominated by the horrifying murder of straphanger Michelle Go by a mentally unstable homeless man.

What followed through the year was a number of shocking acts of violence , as major felonies surged by more than 30% compared with 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DpWBp_0jUD2pdB00
Michelle Go was killed by a subway shover in January.
Stephen Yang

The NYPD has only just recently seen signs of a potential downturn in crime — with a 13.1% dip over the last four weeks as of Sunday, according to statistics released Tuesday.

The mayor and MTA chief executive officer Janno Lieber have latched onto the new figures, touting the downturn earlier this week as early signs that the city and MTA’s plan to flood the underground with cops was working.

But that progress apparently wasn’t enough for Wilcox to save his spot in one of the top NYPD posts, according to sources, who told The Post over the last few days that the chief had been on the chopping block.

Wilcox told The Post the department was going in another direction with Chief Jeffrey Maddrey as Chief of Department.

“The new Chief of Department is picking the team that he wants,” Wilcox said. “That’s just how it goes. I’m good with it and I understand it.

“I’m proud of what I’ve done… I’m not bitter.”

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell gave him the option of a lower assignment, but the chief said he decided to leave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MYL9H_0jUD2pdB00
NYPD Housing Bureau Chief Kathleen O’Reilly also put in her retirement papers Thursday.
Daniel William McKnight

The news comes days after Adams’ new mental health directive on dealing with unstable homeless people on subways and city streets got off to a rocky start with NYPD execs scrambling to implement it.

The mayor tried to push back on the notion the department was being “blindsided” by the new plan Thursday while speaking to reporters from Greece — mentioning he had been working with Wilcox.

Two other three-star chiefs also put in their walking papers Thursday: Housing Bureau Chief Kathleen O’Reilly and Special Ops Chief Harry Wedin, according to the paperwork.

O’Reilly was bumped down from chief of patrol earlier this year to housing, which sources described as a demotion.

In addition, Deputy Commissioner of Support Services Robert Martinez will retire, the department announced.

Sewell thanked the officials for their years of service.

“It was a privilege to serve alongside each of them, and I wish them all the best in their future endeavors,” Sewell said in a press release officially announcing their departures.

News of the retirement comes days after Chief of Department Chief Ken Corey left the department and Jeffrey Maddrey jumped to the top uniformed spot in an acting capacity.

Comments / 3

John Hoo
3d ago

The homeless criminals will now go into a 3 day rehab at a hospital and then into a Homeless Shelter until the next violent act and then back to square one ! This “plan” will give relief to the “broken Justice System” !

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Letters to the Editor — Dec. 5, 2022

The Issue: The MTA’s claim that it needs to raise fares in order to return to pre-pandemic revenue levels. The MTA should raise fares because fuel and other costs have increased significantly, as we all know (“MTA must up fares: DiNapoli,” Nov. 29). However, the MTA should be given no additional funding until it puts a stop to farebeaters and gets labor costs in line with the private sector. MTA employees can retire at 55 with health insurance provided at no cost. Which private sector employees enjoy these benefits? None. MTA and all government employees are awarded these generous contracts by politicians rewarding their...
New York Post

NYC’s plan to close Rikers Island jail complex is not going to cut it

If New York City closes the jail complex on Rikers Island, as it is slated to do in 2027, the “borough-based jails” erected in its place will leave the city with room for just 3,300 detainees. That’s nowhere near enough, I argue in a new Manhattan Institute report: Nearly 6,000 people are on Rikers right now, and with crime still rising, that population will only grow.  Some people aren’t convinced. Speaking to The Post, state Senate Correction Chair Julia Salazar (D-Brooklyn), a leading advocate of closure, claimed that the report didn’t consider how jailing fewer people for minor crimes might make...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYPD brass ‘stick it’ to cops, order phone decals to try to curb personal calls, texts

Police brass have ordered cops to attach stickers emblazoned with the letters “NYPD” to their work phones to try to curb personal calls and texting on duty — but some officers are saying where they can stick it. The directive requiring the stickers was added to the NYPD’s patrol guide last week, according to a “Finest Message” sent to cops a day before Thanksgiving. “Upon receipt, all members of the service are required to affix an ‘NYPD phone sticker’ to the outside of their department issued cell phone case, so that it’s clearly visible,” the order dated Nov. 23 reads. Distribution of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD commissioner announces new leadership

NEW YORK -- With public safety a top concern of New Yorkers, Mayor Eric Adams is shuffling the deck at the NYPD, installing a new leadership team.Friday, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell named Jeffrey Maddrey the new Chief of Department.RELATED STORY: 4 top NYPD executives retiring at end of yearChief Thomas Galati will serve in the newly created position of Chief of Intelligence and Counterterrorism.This comes a year into the Adams administration, which has been criticized for failure to bring crime under control.
PIX11

NYC public schools exempt from Mayor Adams’ trash plan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams plans to enforce new trash regulations in April in an effort to make the city’s streets cleaner. However, trash has been piling up on the curbs in front of the city’s public schools in Harlem for days. Now, PIX11 has learned that schools will not be subject to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

MTA Plans Redesign of Brooklyn Bus Routes

New York’s MTA has unveiled a plan to redesign the bus network in Brooklyn, amny reported this weekend. The draft proposal of the plan includes the addition of new lines, changes to existing routes and more widely spaced bus stops. The plan is an attempt to strengthen the reliability...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell blasts sexist put-downs

NYPD top cop Keechant Sewell suggested she’s faced belittling sexism and second-guessing by those who “don’t know any better” in a fiery speech last month to the Policewomen’s Endowment Association. In a rhetorical but deeply personal message to a future female police commissioner, Sewell said, “You will get free, unsolicited personal advice: ‘Your hairstyle is wrong, you look tired, already worn out in less than a year. You should wear different clothes. You are not qualified. You are in over your head.’ “None of this is true,” Sewell, the first woman in history to lead the NYPD, said during...
thevillagesun.com

Shed hits fan as outdoor dining foes go full ‘yuck’ at City Council protest

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | They brought the Yuckmobile and — despite some of them having tape over their mouths — they brought the noise. Scores of beleaguered residents — from Greenwich Village to the East Village to Williamsburg — descended on Broadway at Murray Street, outside the New York City Council offices on Nov. 15, to demand an end to the city’s pandemic-emergency outdoor dining program. Specifically, they inveighed that there should be no “closed-door deals” on Open Restaurants.
New York Post

Ill-conceived bail reform laws have plunged New York into a state of chaos

This past August, I decided to leave my position as the administrative judge of Queens Supreme Court Criminal Term. This was a difficult decision, as I loved my job and my term was not set to expire until the end of 2024. But public safety in New York City is being undermined by politicians who lack the courage to stand up to misguided advocates. Retiring from the bench was the only way I would be able to speak my mind and correct the critical problems our criminal-justice system is facing, including bail reform. That is why I decided to run...
fox5ny.com

Smoke shop busts in NYC

NEW YORK - New York City Deputy Sheriff Jose Marzan geared up and joined a convoy to 86th Street in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. He’s part of a new Joint Task Force that includes the Office of Cannabis Management, the NYPD and DCWP - the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
The Staten Island Advance

120th Precinct commander Tania Kinsella named executive officer of Patrol Services Bureau, among 17 other NYPD appointments

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD announced several new key appointments within police leadership on Friday — one involving a commanding officer on Staten Island. Inspector Tania Kinsella, currently the commander of the 120th Precinct, was named executive officer of Patrol Services Bureau by Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Lap-dancing NYPD cop Vera Mekuli puts on another show for The Post

The NYPD’s lap-dance cop had no problem putting on a show for The Post on Sunday as she bought a copy of the paper with another scoop about her. Bronx rookie cop Vera Mekuli — who made headlines last year when she was caught on video grinding on the lap of a married lieutenant at a party — was all smiles at a Bronx 7/11 as she picked up The Post, which included a story about her recent Harley Quinn cosplay. The cop had dressed up as the DC Comics villainess and did a photoshoot in the costume that she later...
New York Post

Straphanger slashed in face with razor in unprovoked NYC subway attack

A man was slashed in the face by a disturbed stranger on a Manhattan train this week — and recounted the vicious attack to The Post while saying he is now “going to have to look out for people.’’Fernando Atkins, 49, was on a northbound No. 2 train heading toward the 72nd Street-Broadway subway station about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday when he was sliced by an assailant who bizarrely told him, “Next time, you’ll be OK,” according to cops and the victim Friday.“It don’t make no sense,’’ Atkins said. “I was on the train, and some guy came after me.’’ The attack was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Former Brooklyn prosecutor cops to role in nationwide marijuana ring: feds

A disgraced former Brooklyn prosecutor has copped to federal charges that he helped run a nationwide marijuana distribution ring — including while he was still trying cases for the DA’s office. Ramy Joudeh, 36, admitted in Brooklyn federal court Thursday that he used his cell phone to help arrange for crates of marijuana to be shipped to associates in California from a New Jersey auto shop since at least 2014, federal court records reviewed by The Post show. Federal investigators said they nabbed Joudeh red-handed after he came on their radar during a probe and they tapped his phone in late winter...
Gothamist

Pay to pee: Pop-up NYC port-a-potties seek $1 donation for relief

A worker, who gave his name as Ronny, said no pedestrians seeking relief would be turned away, even if they didn't have $1 to drop in his donation bucket. Tourists said the port-a-potties at the Manhattan entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge was a lifesaver. But the city quickly put the kibosh on the commodes after a Gothamist inquiry. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New video reveals fatal shooting of NYC 14-year-old Prince Shabazz

Disturbing new video obtained by The Post shows the moment a gunman fatally shot a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx — leaving smoke pouring out of the pistol’s muzzle. The footage captures the shooter, who’s wearing a blue bag over his shoulder, first hiding behind a car outside 2249 Morris Ave. before jumping up and shooting at Prince Shabazz, 14, and his 15-year-old brother in Fordham Heights around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. The teens turn back and try to flee down the block, but the shooter pursues them and continues to fire his gun wildly. Prince, who is wearing a white shirt, suddenly falls...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
92K+
Followers
65K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy