'Off the charts': California hit with very high flu activity, among worst in US
LOS ANGELES — California is now reporting very high flu levels, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the respiratory illness continues to surge nationwide. The CDC uses five overall levels, from minimal to very high, to measure influenza-like illnesses across the U.S. and its...
Distaste for Walker provides tailwind for Warnock in Georgia
MORROW, Ga. (AP) — It might go without saying that Democrats generally vote against Republicans. But in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff, it can hardly be overstated how much Democratic voters — and others — are driven by not wanting Republican challenger Herschel Walker to be their U.S. senator.
Terrifying sign posted at Hawaii’s notoriously dangerous Olomana Trail
Hikers must traverse a trail that has 150- to 400-foot drops on either side.
Calif.'s most recent volcanic eruption rained ash for 300 miles
Californians are accustomed to being battered by many of nature’s whims. Earthquakes, wildfires, droughts and floods are all regular visitors. Less familiar are volcanic eruptions like the one currently taking place at Hawaii’s Mauna Loa. But while that event feels worlds away, California’s own volcanoes are capable of violent fury — and have shown it off in recent memory. For 3 million years, Mount Lassen has bubbled and boiled beneath Earth’s surface. Rarely does it erupt, but in late May 1914 — 27,000 years after its last explosion — the beast awoke. Read more.
She Sold the French Laundry. Then It Became the 'Best Restaurant in the World.'
You’ve probably heard of Thomas Keller, the renowned chef and restaurateur who heads the French Laundry in California’s Napa Valley. And, of course, when it comes to essential Golden State cooks, there’s also Wolfgang Puck and Alice Waters. But what about Sally Schmitt?. The New York Times...
Traffic slows down around Lake Tahoe as snow continues to fall
"Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times," the National Weather Service warned Sunday.
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 10 inches. * WHERE...Yosemite NP outside of the valley. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The...
