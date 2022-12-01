ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS LA

DHS issues nationwide terrorism threat bulletin

The Department of Homeland Security issued an alert Wednesday warning of a potential increase in domestic terrorism following several recent attacks.The nationwide law enforcement bulletin raises concerns of possible threats by domestic extremists toward the LGBTQ, Jewish and other communities."In the coming months, threat actors could exploit several upcoming events to justify or commit acts of violence, including certifications related to the midterm elections, the holiday season and associated large gatherings, the marking of two years since the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and potential sociopolitical developments connected to ideological beliefs or personal hostility," the DHS bulletin states.Specifically referencing the LGBTQ community, the bulletin pointed to the fatal mass shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs in November.cIn response, the Los Angeles LGBT Center said its facility is "safe and protected."The bulletins are issued regularly to law enforcement to provide updates on possible threats.For more information: U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security: National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin - November 30, 2022    
Vice

A Horrifying Drug Called ‘Tranq Dope’ Is Spreading in the US

After two years of sobriety, Allie Gramlich began using drugs again in April. This time around, Philadelphia’s street opioid supply was infiltrated with tranq or tranq dope, a mixture of fentanyl mixed and the animal tranquilizer xylazine. The high was non-existent, she said, replaced by hours of unconsciousness followed by intense withdrawal—and when she wanted to come off it only a couple months later, the detox was even worse.
Tom Handy

Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time

On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
The Independent

Pelosi reveals surgeons had to remove husband’s skull and reshape it after attack

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has revealed that her husband was so gravely injured following the hammer attack at their San Francisco home that surgeons had to “take off the skull, reshape it, and put it back”. “It had cracked,” a shaken Ms Pelosi told CNN, adding that Paul Pelosi’s head was struck “on the top, in two places”. The suspect, David DePape, was after the speaker when he broke into the home in the middle of the night, repeatedly shouting “where’s Nancy?”Following the attack on 28 October, the 42-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, and assault....

