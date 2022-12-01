Read full article on original website
KTUL
Oklahoma Guardsmen celebrate before southeast Asia deployment
MUSTANG (KOKH) - Family and friends said goodbye to guard members deploying to southeast Asia on Saturday. About 50 guardsman with the 45th Field Artillery Army Brigade received orders to ship out. Even though they're leaving right before Christmas, there was a big celebration at the Mustang Event Center. Guardsman...
KTUL
Love's & Operation Homefront provide over 100 holiday meals for Oklahoma military families
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Saturday morning Operation Homefront and Love's travel stops teamed up to express gratitude to Oklahoma military families, providing groceries and more for this year's Holiday Meals for Military. Holiday Meals for Military gave out 125-holiday meal kits, gift cards, and more to local military families...
KTUL
AAA Oklahoma offers free battery tests for drivers ahead of holiday travels
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — AAA Oklahoma helped drivers prepare their cars for their next holiday road trip. The Tulsa office on Cherry Street hosted an open house Saturday. Roadside rescue team members offered to test batteries so people would know how much longer they had before it would go out on them.
KTUL
AAA to help Oklahomans prepare for winter driving
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — AAA Oklahoma is helping Oklahomans get through the holiday season by making sure their cars are geared up for winter driving. On Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at AAA Tulsa's location on Cherry Street, drivers can get their car batteries checked for free, while also visiting with Santa himself.
KTUL
Arthritis Foundation raises awareness with Jingle Bell Run 5K
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Arthritis Foundation is hoping to raise $70,000 at this year's Jingle Bell Run 5K to bring awareness to the number one cause of disability. They say more than 54 million Americans live with arthritis, including 800,000 Oklahomans. Saturday, 250 people gathered at River West...
