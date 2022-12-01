ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, MN

Potential Nurse Strike Would Impact North Memorial Health Hospital

Hospital nurses, including those at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, plan to strike unless a contract agreement can be reached by Dec. 11. Nurses voted Wednesday to authorize a strike. The Minnesota Nurses Association announced the decision Thursday, saying walkouts would start Dec. 11 and last until Dec. 31 at most hospitals.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Charges: Plymouth man shot girlfriend in head after birthday party

A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
PLYMOUTH, MN
2022-23 Wright County Area Boy’s Basketball Preview

Last season saw legendary coach Skip Dolan win his first state championship as Annandale defeated Minneapolis North 60-49 in the AA final at Williams Arena. The Cardinals like most teams in the Wright County area lost a lot of talent of last year’s team and it will be interesting to see which teams and players step up this winter. Below is a preview to the 2022-23 Wright County Area basketball season with links to each teams basketball page. All teams are listed in alphabetical order. Good luck to all the teams in Wright County this year, and hope to see you all in downtown Minneapolis come March.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN

