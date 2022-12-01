Read full article on original website
You Gotta See This Post About Todd County’s Amish Christmas Lights
Growing up in Long Prairie makes a person really familiar with the Amish community. There are about 2,000 Amish residents in Todd County, stores have hitching posts in the parking lot, and if you need farm fresh eggs, quilts, or lumber work done you went to the Amish. When I...
ccxmedia.org
Potential Nurse Strike Would Impact North Memorial Health Hospital
Hospital nurses, including those at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, plan to strike unless a contract agreement can be reached by Dec. 11. Nurses voted Wednesday to authorize a strike. The Minnesota Nurses Association announced the decision Thursday, saying walkouts would start Dec. 11 and last until Dec. 31 at most hospitals.
fox9.com
Man attacked Kanabec County couple with hammer looking for his ex: Charges
OGILVIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man who is accused of attacking a couple in their home last month has been charged with several felonies alleging he was looking for his ex when he beat the couple with a hammer. Troy Allan Hill, 48, of Sandstone, is charged with 19...
Charges: Plymouth man shot girlfriend in head after birthday party
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
kvsc.org
Holiday Train Stopping in Annandale and Buffalo on Wednesday, December 14
A special holiday tradition is continuing in parts of Central Minnesota. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is making its 24th annual run through the northern U.S. and Canada and there are two stops in Wright County. On Wednesday, December 14th the holiday train will be in Buffalo at the 5th...
fox9.com
Hennepin Co. deputies warn about scammers calling residents pretending to be law enforcement
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about phone calls from individuals pretending to be law enforcement officers demanding money. Tonight, a reminder from authorities: "Cops don't call for cash." "We get these scams in kind of waves," said Lt. Erik McKloskey with the Hennepin...
Elk River football's eight minute final drive seals Class 5A state title over Mankato West
MINNEAPOLIS – The Elk River Elks started a drive on their own 14-yard line with eight minutes, 32 seconds remaining in the Class 5A Prep Bowl. The Elks led the Mankato West Scarlets by three. The Scarlets never touched the ball again. Elk River showed why it became the Class 5A Prep Bowl champion ...
Seven Years Ago: Scott Weiland Dies From Drug Overdose
Many of Scott Weiland's fans thought the singer was clean when he started touring with his last band, Scott Weiland & the Wildabouts, in late 2015. The night of his death, on Dec. 3, 2015, the band was scheduled to play a show at the Medina Entertainment Center in Medina, Minnesota.
fox9.com
Golden Valley Police officer terminated after independent investigation into alleged misconduct
Following a months-long investigation, the city of Golden Valley is releasing the results of an independent report detailing numerous violations of data practices laws and offensive statements made within the police department. The investigation was launched as the city was in the midst of hiring a new police chief earlier this year.
Maple Grove football forces turnovers, defeats Rosemount in Class 6A Prep Bowl
MINNEAPOLIS — The Maple Grove coaching staff told the team that there is no such thing as a curse, but for an entire school in the middle of a title drought, winning a state championship ends any conversation that there might be one. The Maple Grove Crimson (13-0) defeated the Rosemount Irish ...
WDIO-TV
Duluth Northern Stars fall on the road against Brainerd/ Little Falls
Duluth Northern Stars hit the road to take on the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors. The Warriors ended the first period on top 2-0 in the 1st half and continued to tackle on scores in the second and third periods. The Northern Stars fall on the road to the Warriors 0-5, bringing...
krwc1360.com
2022-23 Wright County Area Boy’s Basketball Preview
Last season saw legendary coach Skip Dolan win his first state championship as Annandale defeated Minneapolis North 60-49 in the AA final at Williams Arena. The Cardinals like most teams in the Wright County area lost a lot of talent of last year’s team and it will be interesting to see which teams and players step up this winter. Below is a preview to the 2022-23 Wright County Area basketball season with links to each teams basketball page. All teams are listed in alphabetical order. Good luck to all the teams in Wright County this year, and hope to see you all in downtown Minneapolis come March.
