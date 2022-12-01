Last season saw legendary coach Skip Dolan win his first state championship as Annandale defeated Minneapolis North 60-49 in the AA final at Williams Arena. The Cardinals like most teams in the Wright County area lost a lot of talent of last year’s team and it will be interesting to see which teams and players step up this winter. Below is a preview to the 2022-23 Wright County Area basketball season with links to each teams basketball page. All teams are listed in alphabetical order. Good luck to all the teams in Wright County this year, and hope to see you all in downtown Minneapolis come March.

WRIGHT COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO