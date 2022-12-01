Read full article on original website
Biden Accuser Tara Reade 'Will Not Be Silenced,' Would Testify Under Oath
Tara Reade called on House Republicans to investigate her accusations of sexual assault against President Joe Biden.
Protesters near White House demand 'Free China!'
WASHINGTON (AP) — About 200 protesters lit candles and shouted “Free China!” two blocks from the White House on Sunday in a show of support for demonstrations in China calling for an end to severe anti-virus controls and for political change. Protesters in Freedom Plaza held up signs saying, “No Dictatorship, No Censorship,” demanding that President Xi Jinping and the ruling Communist Party give up power. They held up blank sheets of paper, a symbol of opposition to the party’s pervasive censorship. Some yelled, “Free China!” The protests erupted Nov. 25 after at least 10 people died in a fire in Urumqi, a city in China’s northwest. Authorities rejected suggestions firefighters or people trying to escape might have been blocked by anti-virus controls. But the disaster became a focus for public frustration with curbs that confine millions of people to their homes. “I did not care much about these public issues before as it did not happen to me,” said a Chinese student who would give only her surname, Liu, due to fear of retaliation.
GOP representative sparks anchor’s incredulity by refusing to denounce Trump’s call to ‘terminate’ constitution
Republican representative David Joyce refused to denounce outright Donald Trump’s shocking suggestion to “terminate” the constitution despite being repeatedly grilled by a talk show host. In his appearance on ABC’s “This Week” with anchor George Stephanopoulos, the Ohio representative appeared to dodge questions when pressed on Mr Trump’s latest statement. He went on to say that he would support him should he become the 2024 presidential nominee. “He [Mr Trump] says a lot of things,” Mr Joyce, the chair of the Republican Governance Group, insisted.He said the former president’s statements need to be taken in “context” and he cannot...
EXPLAINER: Congress is acting on gay, interracial marriage
CHICAGO (AP) — Legislation that ensures same-sex and interracial marriages are recognized as legal unions appears headed for final approval and President Joe Biden’s signature, a bipartisan agreement that reflects a wider acceptance of gay rights in both Congress and the country. The measure, which would protect the...
