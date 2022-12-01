ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
techaiapp.com

The Best Frittata Recipe (Baked in the Oven)

This frittata recipe is packed with vegetables and is an easy recipe to make for brunch or breakfast for the week. Pop it in the oven and it’s ready in no time. Do you love eggs as much as we do? Check out some of our other healthy breakfast ideas that include baked eggs, poached eggs, healthy oatmeal recipes, and tasty smoothie recipes!
gordonramsayclub.com

Peanut Butter Mousse Pie

Peanut butter is an incredible food, not only because it’s tasty and healthy but because it’s one of the most versatile ingredients. In this recipe, you can find many “diet enemies” – but you can always find a day to celebrate sweets and enjoy life – so, the following peanut butter mousse pie is just ideal for that kind of days! I mixed a few delicious, hard- to- resist ingredients that make this recipe rich and tasty.
Greatist

What Drinks Have the Most Magnesium?

Magnesium is an essential nutrient that can be found in a variety of food and drinks. Magnesium is a mineral found in food and drink all over the world. It plays a role in hundreds of your body’s everyday chemical reactions. It’s also linked to a bunch of health benefits. Thirsty? Let’s find out what drinks have magnesium in them so you can top yourself up on the go.
gordonramsayclub.com

Key Lime Coconut Pie

This key lime coconut pie is so refreshing and one of my favorite tropical desserts! It is so creamy and easy – simply delicious! Here is the recipe:. 1/4 cup freshly squeezed or bottled Key lime juice. Zest of 1 lime, finely grated. To garnish:. Whipped cream (optional) Toasted...
Prevention

How to Eat Persimmons and Why You Should This Winter

Hidden behind the celery root, kale, parsnips, sunchokes, winter squash, and other cold-weather vegetables this season is a bright orange delight you may or may not have seen before. Whether persimmons have made it onto your late fall and early winter tables before, or you’ve never noticed the fruit at your farmers’ market we chatted with experts to learn everything from how to eat persimmons, the health benefits of persimmons, and persimmon recipes so you can confidently enjoy the fruits.
Delish

Cake Mix Cookies

Short for time on baking all of your holiday cookies this year? Think of these cake mix cookies as your magical helpers, here to save the day. These sprinkled red and green cookies use vanilla cake mix to create the softest, fluffiest cookie you've ever had. Fast and oh so easy, these cookies are a staple during the holidays when we need a last-minute dessert, but they're versatile enough to whip up all year round. Switch up the cake mix or your sweet additions to serve up these cookies at any event, any time of year, and to satisfy any cookie craving.
EatingWell

Breakfast Banana, Chocolate & Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cakes

Combine oats, milk, brown sugar, bananas, eggs, cocoa, baking powder, vanilla and salt in a large bowl. Fill each of the prepared muffin cups with 2 to 3 tablespoons batter, then divide peanut butter and 2 tablespoons chocolate chips among the muffin cups. Cover with the remaining batter and press down slightly. Top with the remaining 2 tablespoons chocolate chips. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Run a knife around the edges of the muffin cups to release the oatmeal cakes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.
gordonramsayclub.com

Moist Coconut Macaroon Cake Squares

These moist coconut macaroon cake squares are so cute and yummy! The combination of coconut and macaroon taste is simply flawless! Rich, moist and delicious these coconut macaroon cake squares are perfect for any season – you can refrigerate them and serve in the hot summer days or keep them at room temperature for the cold season. You will need 20 minutes to prepare it and around 45 minutes to cook.
Tina Howell

Homemade Fettuccine Alfredo, a pasta favorite

Fettuccine alfredo is one of my favorites pasta dishes to make. Alfredo sauce is a delicious, rich and creamy white sauce, made from scratch that is so versatile. You can eat it alone or mixed with grilled chicken or shrimp. It can also be used a dipping sauce for breadsticks or on pizza as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy