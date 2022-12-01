Read full article on original website
Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
NEXT Weather: Multiple rounds of light snow this week
MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will feel a lot like Sunday, albeit cloudier and slightly cooler.Expect a light, freezing drizzle that turns to snow for I-90 during the morning commute. Monday's high will hit 30 degrees in the Twin Cities. Tuesday's and Wednesday's highs will drop into the mid-to-low 20s before we return to the 30s Thursday and beyond. There will be multiple light rounds of snow this week, but most miss central Minnesota to the north. Northern Minnesota will see a round of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday, with about 2-3 inches total. The metro has a chance for very light snow on Wednesday.We're watching another chance of a wintry mix that looks to be for southern Minnesota on Thursday.Temps are in the 20s this week and slightly warming. There's another snow chance for the weekend.
kfgo.com
December CWD hunt offers additional harvest opportunities
Following confirmation of CWD-positive deer in Bemidji area,. Deer permit area 184 near Bemidji is being added to other DPAs in southeastern Minnesota and the south metropolitan area where hunters can harvest deer during a late-season chronic wasting disease management hunt, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. DPA 184 is being added to the hunt after a deer harvested there this fall tested positive for CWD.
tcbmag.com
Behind Winnebago’s Proposed R&D Facility in Minnesota
Winnebago Industries Inc.’s first facility exclusively dedicated to research and development is coming to Minnesota, though it’s not yet clear where or when it will be up and running. The new Advanced Technology Innovation Center will be located in a suburb of the Twin Cities within a “reasonable...
Grow with KARE: Burning bush banned by MN Department of Ag
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A fan favorite for it's fall color, burning bush will takes it's place on the restricted list for Minnesota noxious weeds come January. The long process of evaluating winged euonymus, also known as burning bush, as led the MN Department of Agriculture to designate it as a noxious weed. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, burning bush will be on the restricted list meaning it can no longer be sold or brought into the state.
COVID levels rising in Twin Cities wastewater; BQ.1 now dominant
Move over, BA.5, there's a new dominant omicron subvariant in Minnesota. New wastewater data from the Metropolitan Council released Friday shows the BQ.1 subvariant, which is a descendent of BA.5, has become the dominant version of omicron in wastewater collected in the Twin Cities. What's more is that the amount...
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
To combat CWD, late-season deer hunting announced for 9 areas of Minnesota
The Minnesota DNR has announced that late-season deer hunting will be allowed in nine permit areas across the state, in an effort to combat the deadly Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The department confirmed Friday that deer permit area 184 near Bemidji, which reported its first case of CWD last month,...
A Democrat on what it’s like running in ruby red rural Minnesota
For the past two years I’ve written articles about what it’s like to be a Democrat in red, rural Minnesota. Now I’ll tell you what it’s like to be a Democrat running for public office in red, rural Minnesota. I filed to run for the state Senate on the last day possible: May 31. I […] The post A Democrat on what it’s like running in ruby red rural Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
KEYC
Minnesota extends CNA training initiative
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a year of success, Minnesota is extending the Next Generation Nursing Assistant Initiative. It’s been nearly a year since Minnesota launched its Next Generation Nursing Assistant Initiative in an attempt to curb the nationwide healthcare worker shortage seen over the past few years. The...
Can You Legally Pass A Snow Plow Here In Minnesota?
Now that there's snow on the ground again in Minnesota, there's always one question I wonder about: Can you legally pass a snow plow?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, we're used to seeing snow and the equipment used to clear that snow off our roads and highways. Unlike other states where they don't get snow all that often when Old Man Winter drops more of the white stuff, Minnesota knows what to do, right?
Hospital chiefs say nursing strike will come at 'worst possible time'
Children's Minnesota in St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Minnesota hospital executives stressed the importance of staffing in response to the nurses strike announced earlier Thursday, noting a current "unprecedented surge" in respiratory illnesses. The Minnesota Nurses Association authorized a strike to begin on...
NOAA’s Updated Minnesota Winter Prediction for December
You know the saying 'don't shoot the messenger', that applies here! NOAA has updated their winter weather prediction for the country and Minnesota's forecast... doesn't look super awesome. I'm just relaying the information, ok!. Farmer's Almanac's Original Winter Prediction. Before we get to the bad news, let's go back and...
Influenza Hospitalizations Continue Climbing in Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The early influenza season in Minnesota has yet to exhibit any signs that it might be peaking anytime soon. The Minnesota Department of Health reported more than 350 influenza-related hospitalizations for the week that ended November 26, continuing a steady upward trend that began several weeks ago. In past weeks, the vast majority of the hospitalizations were being reported in the Twin Cities area, but those reports have become a bit more spread out across the state. Hospitalizations in southeastern Minnesota now account for 10% of the total, while the Twin Cities share has dropped from around 80% to less than 70% of the statewide hospitalization total.
Get Ready To Pay More If You’re Flying Out Of MSP Airport In Minnesota
If you're doing any flying out of Minnesota's biggest airport, get set to pay higher fees soon. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in Bloomington is, of course, Minnesota's biggest airport. It's also routinely noted as one of the best airports in the country and was named the Most Outstanding Airport in North America earlier this year.
Hospitals respond to Minnesota nurses strike announcement
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota hospitals say they have plans in place to continue patient care as thousands of nurses in the Twin Cities, Duluth and Two Harbors prepare to go on strike for a second time this year. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted to...
Will Minnesota Democrats pass ‘most significant climate legislation in history’ next year?
In Gov. Tim Walz’s first term, DFLers in Minnesota produced lots of official reports on climate change and had plenty of grand plans meant to address the issue. But nearly all of those proposals stalled in the Republican-held Senate, or failed to even pass the DFL-led House. With the Legislature now fully in Democratic hands after the [...]
18 Super Annoying Things that People in Minnesota and Iowa Do A LOT!
You've been there... you go to the grocery store to "grab a few things" and you get to the one aisle where two old friends that haven't talked in years seem to have found each other? They park their carts right there in the middle of the aisle and everyone else might as well cease their shopping for the day. Yeah, super annoying. That's not the only thing that is happening in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin that is super annoying!
kduz.com
Hospitals Implement Plans for Possible Nurses Strike in Twin Cities, NE MN
(Learfield News Service) Hospitals in the metro area and northeast Minnesota are implementing contingency plans for a possible nurses strike beginning December 11th. Paul Omodt with the Twin Cities Hospitals Group says among the preparations, they’re “Shifting away non-essential surgeries for people here at the end of the year. That means that we are bringing in nurses to come in that want to work. And so, all those things get triggered now. We can’t wait, because we can’t go out and start this in the middle of this. So those activities have started today.”
These Jobs Are Open Right Now In Minnesota And Pay Over $140K
If you're looking for a new job, these positions with the state of Minnesota are open right now-- and they pay pretty well, too!. The state of Minnesota is the largest employer in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with over 50,000 employees on the payroll hard at work in more than 100 state agencies, boards, commissions, colleges, and universities across the state.
