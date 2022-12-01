ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Lake, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

B102.7

Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest

Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Multiple rounds of light snow this week

MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will feel a lot like Sunday, albeit cloudier and slightly cooler.Expect a light, freezing drizzle that turns to snow for I-90 during the morning commute. Monday's high will hit 30 degrees in the Twin Cities. Tuesday's and Wednesday's highs will drop into the mid-to-low 20s before we return to the 30s Thursday and beyond.  There will be multiple light rounds of snow this week, but most miss central Minnesota to the north. Northern Minnesota will see a round of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday, with about 2-3 inches total. The metro has a chance for very light snow on Wednesday.We're watching another chance of a wintry mix that looks to be for southern Minnesota on Thursday.Temps are in the 20s this week and slightly warming. There's another snow chance for the weekend.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

December CWD hunt offers additional harvest opportunities

Following confirmation of CWD-positive deer in Bemidji area,. Deer permit area 184 near Bemidji is being added to other DPAs in southeastern Minnesota and the south metropolitan area where hunters can harvest deer during a late-season chronic wasting disease management hunt, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. DPA 184 is being added to the hunt after a deer harvested there this fall tested positive for CWD.
BEMIDJI, MN
tcbmag.com

Behind Winnebago’s Proposed R&D Facility in Minnesota

Winnebago Industries Inc.’s first facility exclusively dedicated to research and development is coming to Minnesota, though it’s not yet clear where or when it will be up and running. The new Advanced Technology Innovation Center will be located in a suburb of the Twin Cities within a “reasonable...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Grow with KARE: Burning bush banned by MN Department of Ag

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A fan favorite for it's fall color, burning bush will takes it's place on the restricted list for Minnesota noxious weeds come January. The long process of evaluating winged euonymus, also known as burning bush, as led the MN Department of Agriculture to designate it as a noxious weed. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, burning bush will be on the restricted list meaning it can no longer be sold or brought into the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

A Democrat on what it’s like running in ruby red rural Minnesota

For the past two years I’ve written articles about what it’s like to be a Democrat in red, rural Minnesota. Now I’ll tell you what it’s like to be a Democrat running for public office in red, rural Minnesota. I filed to run for the state Senate on the last day possible: May 31. I […] The post A Democrat on what it’s like running in ruby red rural Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Minnesota extends CNA training initiative

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a year of success, Minnesota is extending the Next Generation Nursing Assistant Initiative. It’s been nearly a year since Minnesota launched its Next Generation Nursing Assistant Initiative in an attempt to curb the nationwide healthcare worker shortage seen over the past few years. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Can You Legally Pass A Snow Plow Here In Minnesota?

Now that there's snow on the ground again in Minnesota, there's always one question I wonder about: Can you legally pass a snow plow?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, we're used to seeing snow and the equipment used to clear that snow off our roads and highways. Unlike other states where they don't get snow all that often when Old Man Winter drops more of the white stuff, Minnesota knows what to do, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Influenza Hospitalizations Continue Climbing in Minnesota

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The early influenza season in Minnesota has yet to exhibit any signs that it might be peaking anytime soon. The Minnesota Department of Health reported more than 350 influenza-related hospitalizations for the week that ended November 26, continuing a steady upward trend that began several weeks ago. In past weeks, the vast majority of the hospitalizations were being reported in the Twin Cities area, but those reports have become a bit more spread out across the state. Hospitalizations in southeastern Minnesota now account for 10% of the total, while the Twin Cities share has dropped from around 80% to less than 70% of the statewide hospitalization total.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KROC News

18 Super Annoying Things that People in Minnesota and Iowa Do A LOT!

You've been there... you go to the grocery store to "grab a few things" and you get to the one aisle where two old friends that haven't talked in years seem to have found each other? They park their carts right there in the middle of the aisle and everyone else might as well cease their shopping for the day. Yeah, super annoying. That's not the only thing that is happening in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin that is super annoying!
MINNESOTA STATE
kduz.com

Hospitals Implement Plans for Possible Nurses Strike in Twin Cities, NE MN

(Learfield News Service) Hospitals in the metro area and northeast Minnesota are implementing contingency plans for a possible nurses strike beginning December 11th. Paul Omodt with the Twin Cities Hospitals Group says among the preparations, they’re “Shifting away non-essential surgeries for people here at the end of the year. That means that we are bringing in nurses to come in that want to work. And so, all those things get triggered now. We can’t wait, because we can’t go out and start this in the middle of this. So those activities have started today.”
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

These Jobs Are Open Right Now In Minnesota And Pay Over $140K

If you're looking for a new job, these positions with the state of Minnesota are open right now-- and they pay pretty well, too!. The state of Minnesota is the largest employer in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with over 50,000 employees on the payroll hard at work in more than 100 state agencies, boards, commissions, colleges, and universities across the state.
MINNESOTA STATE

