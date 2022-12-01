Read full article on original website
Woman Found Lying Unresponsive Alongside Ulster County Road
The Ulster County Sheriff's Office has begun an investigation. According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, early Tuesday morning a passerby driving on Route 28 in the Boiceville area called to report that there was an unresponsive person laying in a wooded area. When deputies responded to the scene, they located a female who was deceased.
Not a Perfect 10: Saugerties Man Charged For Operating Motor Vehicle
Over this past holiday weekend, a Saugerties man was charged by law enforcement for an alleged traffic infringement. Normally this is not the type of thing that breaks news, people get tickets for traffic violations every day. So that begs the question, what was so different about this incident that made it different than any other time someone gets a traffic ticket?
Disturbing Animal Abuse Increase in the HV This Year
While so many Hudson Valley residents are showering their pets with love this holiday season, authorities are still seeing a disturbing increase in one particular type of animal abuse. Another man has been arrested and a wonderful dog has been rescued after detective work paid of in Putnam County, NY.
Police: Saugerties woman charged in domestic dispute, resisted arrest
Authorities say just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, they responded to a call from 105 Partition Street in the Village of Saugerties.
57-Year-Old Woman Wanted In Suffolk County For Burglary, Grand Larceny Nabbed In Connecticut
A woman wanted for larceny she allegedly committed on New York was caught in Connecticut, police said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 6:30 p.m., police in New York and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Long Island notified Connecticut State Police that they held an active arrest warrant for 57-year-old Middlesex County resident Jacqueline Jewett of Westbrook, police said.
Convicted Felon From LaGrange Nabbed With Ghost AK-47, Other Weapons, Police Say
An AR-15 A Glock handgun model 23. Milland can't legally possess firearms because he is a convicted felon, police reported. Four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of assault weapons. Four counts of criminal possession of a firearm. Four counts of fourth-degree...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Monticello man arrested for stealing CBD gummies from store clerk
MONTICELLO – A Monticello man was arrested on Friday, December 2 in connection with a robbery at the Citgo convenience store at 68 Pleasant Street in the Village of Monticello at 10:45 p.m. on November 21. Village Police said it is alleged that Nigdrew Reynolds, 29, entered the store...
Teen Trio From Suffern, Arimont All Caught Packin' Pistols On Street Corner, Police Say
Three Rockland County teens mingling on a street corner were all carrying guns when detectives in Paterson, New Jersey, rolled up on them, authorities said. Detectives Jonathan Traynor and Kenneth Kerwin approached the trio at the corner 5th Avenue and East 12th Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. last Sunday, Nov. 27, city Police Director Jerry Speziale said.
Monroe 19-Year-Old Charged With Rape After 'Incidents In Various Locations,' Police Say
A Hudson Valley 19-year-old man has been charged with rape after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor over several years. Orange County resident John Pelcin, of Monroe, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, according to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police. According to Nevel, on Friday, Sept. 2,...
Police: Man found dead in Manorhaven parking lot
Police say an unidentified 40-year-old man was found lying on the ground around 10 a.m. in the back parking lot of a massage parlor on Shore Road.
New Carmel K-9 Named After Officer Killed In Motorcycle Crash
A police department in the Hudson Valley has reestablished its K-9 unit and named its new four-legged rookie after an officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash. In Putnam County, the Carmel Police Department's new K-9 officer, Pietro, is named after Officer Gary Pietropaolo, who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash on June 7, 2018, according to police.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Putnam SPCA charges man with animal abandonment
CARMEL – The Putnam County SPCA has arrested a 36-year-old Bronx resident for animal abandonment. On October 30, the agency received a call from a Putnam County sheriff’s deputy, who while on normal patrol, spotted a dog tied to a pole in the Town of Carmel. The seven-year-old...
Do You Recognize This Woman? She’s Wanted by Walden Police
Orange County police department looking for help in identifying a wanted woman. According to a Facebook post on the Village of Walden Police Departments page, they are attempting to identify an alleged female shoplifter saying,. The Village of Walden Police Department is attempting to identify the female subject shown below:
Gang Members, Associates From Newburgh Charged With Racketeering, Narcotics, Other Offenses
The FBI and other law enforcement officials in the Hudson Valley raided numerous homes in a warrant sweep charging 14 members of a street gang for committing various racketeering, narcotics, and firearms offenses. The "takedown," took place in Orange and Dutchess counties on Thursday, Dec. 1, focusing on Poughkeepsie and...
Suffolk DA: Man faces 2 to 4 years in prison for scamming Huntington woman out of $200,000
The county's district attorney's office says 59-year-old Nicholas Spano pleaded guilty to scamming a Huntington woman out of $200,000 while posing as a home improvement contractor.
Ulster County's sheriff: Home health aide stole $14K from Rosendale home
Ulster County Sheriff's Office detectives say they arrested a home health aide accused of stealing various items while working for a town resident.
Police chase throughout Essex County ends with car crash in Glen Ridge
Clifton police say they pulled over a Mercedes Benz on Allwood Road that appeared to have bullet holes in the windshield.
Monticello Man Charged With Using Knife During Domestic Incident, Police Say
A man from the region was arrested for allegedly threatening a woman with a knife during a domestic violence incident. The incident took place in Sullivan County around 6:50 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Monticello. Anthony Ronald Torre, age 30, of Monticello was arrested by Monticello Police after police...
News 12
Police: Driver kills 2 pedestrians in Stamford; detained after hiding in dumpster
A 24-year-old driver was arrested early this morning following a collision that killed two pedestrians in Stamford. Authorities say at around 2:05 a.m. at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Main Street, the driver of a 2022 Mercedes struck two 25-year-old Stamford residents walking westbound. The force of the impact...
