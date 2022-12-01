ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ledger-Enquirer’s Holiday Help program returns with a new option. How to participate

By Mark Rice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nKXss_0jUD1UOf00

The Ledger-Enquirer’s annual Holiday Help program has returned — with a new option.

We are continuing our partnership with the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries to connect folks in need with folks willing and able to make their Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa season more joyful.

As in previous years, we welcome anyone in the Columbus area to write us a letter describing the assistance they hope to receive, such as paying a utility bill or buying groceries or giving gifts.

Please be specific. For example, if you ask for clothes, please note the sizes.

Oh, and most importantly, you must include your name, phone number and address so the donor who selects your letter can contact you.

Letters can be mailed as usual to Holiday Help at P.O. Box 711, Columbus, GA, 31907-0711. The L-E will deliver those letters to CVL, which will put them on display at the four library branches in Columbus for donors to read and decide which wishes to fulfill:

And now we are offering another option: You can drop off your letter at the public service desk in any of those libraries, starting Dec. 5.

The L-E thanks CVL and all the letter writers and donors who help make Holiday Help possible. Whether this will be your 20th time or first, may your participation be a blessing.

