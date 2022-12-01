Pretty penny: How your state quarter could be worth up to $55

Check your quarters, you could be holding on to a piece of silver worth $55.

State coins that were minted from 1999 to 2008 are worth more than their face value as the demand for precious metals has been increasing. Some are 90% silver compared to a higher percentage of copper and nickel. The value changes depending on the current price of silver.

The value varies by state, but the priciest version is Pennsylvania at $55, followed by Connecticut at $50. Georgia is worth $48. Silver proof coins are marked with an S, meaning San Francisco Mint , and have a slightly different edge.

Other coins marked D for Denver Mint and P for Philadelphia Mint are worth less, but there are exceptions. An uncirculated Denver Mint Wisconsin quarter could be worth $100 if you find one with extra leaves on its corn cob design, according to the Nationwide Coin and Bullion Reserve . Other estimates place it at $175.

MINT TO RELEASE QUARTER WITH FIRST ASIAN AMERICAN DEPICTION

While most people won’t find the silver-proof version, other state quarters have some value.

KTLA News created a chart that shows the value of each state quarter, depending on where it was minted. It shows that Georgia, Delaware, and Pennsylvania D and P coins are worth $3.50, while the lowest value is $1 in a handful of states.

The Mint struck some S coins that were a lower silver grade, and those are worth an average of $7.03. Ohio coins are worth the most at $15, according to Coin Trackers . The lowest-priced S coins are $4 for Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Virginia.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

State quarters in mint condition are worth an average of $1.71 each, with the value changing depending on the current price of silver.