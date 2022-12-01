Read full article on original website
Related
1450wlaf.com
Tune-in Indiana Avenue Baptist Church’s 5:30 pm service
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Indiana Avenue Baptist Church hosts its Sunday afternoon parking lot service at 5:30 pm today. Click HERE to listen.. The staff at IABC came up with the idea to broadcast its Sunday afternoon service over WLAF Radio while members and visitors park in the church parking lot and listen to Pastor Steve Ross’s sermon all the while staying in their cars.
1450wlaf.com
Mesa honored as Christmas Parade Grand Marshal
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A reception was held last evening at 7:00 at the LaFollette Church of God to honor this year’s Christmas Parade Grand Marshal Manuel Mesa. Mesa was chosen as this year’s Grand Marshal because of his many efforts to give back to Campbell County through arts and culture programs. When choosing a Grand Marshal, the Parade committee looks “for those who give back to the community, making it better than they found it.”
1450wlaf.com
AM worship service from FBC La Follette at 11 am Sunday. Listen here.
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The First Baptist Church of La Follette’s regular weekly radio broadcast airs as scheduled over 1450 WLAF radio and FM 100.9 Sunday as well as over WLAF-TV 12 at 11am. Church pastor Philip Fischbach is also delivering his sermon here on 1450wlaf.com. Click HERE to listen. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 01/24/2021-10AM)
1450wlaf.com
Watch the Christmas Parade on demand from WLAF
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Watch the Christmas Parade on DEMAND from WLAF. The telecast is made possible by these outstanding corporate partners:. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 12/03/2022-9AM)
1450wlaf.com
Jennings, Grimm Solomon, Queener sworn in at La Follette
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “This is the fifth time I’ve done this, and I’m happy to serve as the Mayor of La Follette again,” said a beaming Cliff Jennings at Thursday’s swearing in ceremony held at La Follette City Hall. WLAF’s Charlie Hutson shares his full photo gallery HERE.
1450wlaf.com
Ribbon cutting this morning at Highway 63 Antiques and More
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “Please join us today at 11:30am to celebrate our next Chamber Ribbon-Cutting with new member Highway 63 Antiques and More,” said Missy Tackett, Executive Director of the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. Owner Amy Morehouse features samples of her soups, dips,...
1450wlaf.com
Robert Lindsay (R.L.) Goins, age 91 of LaFollette
Mr. Robert Lindsay (R.L.) Goins, age 91 of LaFollette passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022. He was a member of Fundamental Missionary Baptist Church and was an accomplished mandolin player, having never received a lesson. R.L. was a Certified Auto Mechanic specializing in Auto Air Conditioning, and was employed with Claiborne Oldsmobile for over 30 years. R.L. was a true family-oriented man, and loved being with his Grandchildren. Preceded in death by Wife, Mary G. Goins, Brothers, Gene Goins, and Don Goins, and Sister, Naomi Bashore.
1450wlaf.com
WLAF features 1978 on Sunday night at 8:00 with Casey Kasem
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The fun of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 The 70s trips back to December 2, 1978, Sunday night at 8:00 over WLAF radio. The fun three hours of memories are brought to you by Maynard’s Auto Parts and State Representative Dennis Powers. A...
1450wlaf.com
New flags arrive just in time for Saturday’s Christmas Parade
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – New Christmas flags arrived just in time for Saturday’s big day, the Christmas Parade. Firefighters with the La Follette Fire Department put up the new flags on Friday morning. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 12/02/2022-2:30PM)
1450wlaf.com
“Thank you” to our 2022 Christmas Parade sponsors
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It’s takes a community to put on a Christmas Parade, and here’s an extra special “thank you” to all those of you who play a role in making it possible. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 12/02/2022-NOON)
Comments / 0