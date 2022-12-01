Body of 7-year-old found in Wise County after Amber Alert, man charged with capital murder

WISE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand, who was at the center of an Amber Alert, was found on Friday in Wise County.

Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, was arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, said the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said, the girl was kidnapped by Horner, a FedEx contract driver, doing a delivery near her home.

Strand was found southeast of the city of Boyd in Wise County. She was possibly killed about an hour after she was kidnapped, according to law enforcement.

Officials also said they received a confession from the suspect, and his bond was set at $1.5 million.

UPDATE- There is a large police presence on Friday near a road about seven miles from where 7-year-old Athena Strand disappeared from, according to our NBC affiliate KXAS. The girl is at the center of an Amber Alert that was issued Thursday.

NBC 5 said the FBI is at the location, but police have not said what they are investigating on the road.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said they are becoming more worried the longer the girl remains missing. Hundreds of volunteers helped look for the girl on Thursday.

“We’re deeply concerned about that because it’s been a long time. That first night it was 28, 29 degrees. And she wasn’t dressed real warmly. We originally thought she was in a jacket but in reality, she was in a t-shirt with jeans and boots. So, we have a lot of concern. The longer it goes the more we’re concerned. But I’m an optimistic guy,” Akin said.

He also asked people to share information about the case with them instead of calling upon residents to help them locate the girl.

People can call the Wise County Sheriff at 940-627-5971 or FBI at 972-559-5000 . Akin also said the girl was with her stepmother on Wednesday while her father went hunting.

The stepmother and the child had an argument and then she called 911 after the 7-year-old went missing, authorities said.

Keeland Kulbeth, Strand’s aunt, who is from Oklahoma came to help with the search and said Strand would not walk away like that.

PARADISE, Texas ( KETK ) — An Amber Alert was issued Thursday for a 7-year-old girl out of Paradise in Wise County.

The abducted child is identified as a white female, Athena Strand, 7. She was last seen wearing a gray/black long-sleeve shirt with blue jeans with flowers on the front pockets and brown boots.

Authorities said Strand is 4 feet tall, 65 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Strand’s whereabouts are unknown and law enforcement believes that her safety and health are in danger.

Those with information on Strand’s whereabouts should call 911.

