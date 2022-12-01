Read full article on original website
KTUL
Mother Road Market holds Holiday Market
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mother Road Market wrapped up its first Holiday Market Sunday. Organizers hosted more than a dozen entrepreneurs who set up shop on the heated patio. Plus, they offered a gingerbread-making class and they were collecting toys for the Lindsey House. NewsChannel 8 was told Santa...
News On 6
Broken Arrow Ice Rink Opens For The Season
For those who are looking for a fun thing to do for the holidays, the Broken Arrow Ice Rink is now open for the season. News On 6's Meredith McCown was live on the ice in the Rose District on Monday morning with a look at the fun.
KOKI FOX 23
Fire damages south Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — A south Tulsa home was damaged after a fire Sunday night. The home is located near East 11th Street South and South Yale Avenue. Investigators think the fire was most likely caused by an electrical issue. No injuries were reported. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
Muskogee Man Opens Sober House To Help Others Struggling
MUSKOGEE, Okla. - A Green Country man who has battled addiction is now helping others, after opening a sober house in Muskogee. News On 6's Ryan Gillin showed us how the house is giving people a second chance at life.
moreclaremore.com
Claremore’s First Views of Moving Picture Magic
What was the first moving picture theater in Claremore? This is a tricky question. Historians are wary of tagging any event or landmark as “the first” since someone else will inevitably appear with an earlier example and prove them wrong. The answer to the “first moving picture theater in Claremore” question also depends on one’s definition of movie theater.
News On 6
Tulsa Police Partners With Rotary Club Of Tulsa For ‘Shop With A Cop’
Some Tulsa kids are going to have an extra special Christmas this year thanks to ‘Shop with a Cop’. Tulsa Police partnered with Rotary Club of Tulsa to make the event possible. Thirty-three students from Celia Clinton Elementary School got to go shopping for gifts for their families...
Macy's gives back to Tulsa Big Brothers Big Sisters
Macy's gives back to Tulsa Big Brothers Big Sisters with shopping trip and gift cards. 15 littles and their bigs got a chance to do some shopping.
news9.com
Annual German Holiday Market Kicks Off In Tulsa
If you want to escape the cold weather this weekend, an indoor German holiday market is back in Tulsa. At Chriskindlmarkt, you can experience authentic sights, smells, and tastes of the culture. The market is modeled after traditional Chriskindlmarkts in Germany, with everything from local handmade items to imported goods....
Tulsa Animal Shelter Running 'Home For The Paw-lidays' Event
Tulsa Animal Welfare hopes you'll bring home a new pet for the holidays and is waiving all adoption fees. The city said the shelter is dangerously over capacity. That's why it's running its "Home for the Paw-lidays" event, where all adoptions are free until the end of the year. If...
KOKI FOX 23
Christkindlmarkt opens Friday
TULSA, Okla. — The German-American Society of Tulsa is hosting a Christmas market this weekend. Guests can shop and eat as they enjoy the warm Christmas atmosphere inside the GAST Event Center in midtown Tulsa. There will be over 24 local artisans and vendors spread throughout the event centers’...
news9.com
Tulsa Promenade Mall Becomes 'Christmas Wonderland' For The Season
The second floor of Tulsa's Promenade Mall has now transformed into a “Christmas Wonderland.”. The empty stores upstairs have been transformed for different Christmas activities. Families can walk from room to room to explore and make holiday memories!. The Christmas Wonderland Village was an idea from three years ago...
News On 6
Arizona-Based Toffee Company Relocates To Downtown Tulsa
A company that just moved from Arizona to Oklahoma is celebrating its grand opening. GoodyTwos Toffee Company held a ribbon cutting today at its new location in Downtown Tulsa. Staff members say everything in the store is hand-made, with high-quality ingredients. "It has that personal touch that you're looking for...
Tulsa Animal Welfare waives adoption fees through end of year
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s Animal Welfare shelter is dangerously over capacity, the city of Tulsa said on Friday. During “Home for the Pawlidays” in December, all adoption fees are waived as the shelter seeks to get its animal population levels under control. For...
KOKI FOX 23
OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
City leaders and Saint Francis executives break ground on hospital expansion in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee city leaders joined Saint Francis executives as they broke ground on a $150 million expansion at Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee. The new patient bed tower will give the hospital an additional 126 patient rooms, and new critical care units. The rooms will be nearly...
news9.com
Checotah Man Offering Reward After 1971 Camaro Stolen, Abandoned In Missouri
The owner of a 1971 Camaro is offering a cash reward for information about the person who stole his classic car and drove it all the way to another state. Police said the car was found along a highway Friday afternoon in Missouri. Cameras outside Hosstyle Motorsports off Highway 69...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa woman speaks out after sister attacked by dogs on west Tulsa trail
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman said her family’s life will never be the same after her sister was mauled by two pit bulls and had to have her leg amputated. The attack happened while Tina Garner’s sister, Tammy Copeland, was walking in west Tulsa on Nov. 7.
Tow Truck drivers gather in Muskogee to honor life of John Mills and push for change
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — An urgent plea from the owners of Oklahoma tow truck companies just six days after Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says John Mills was killed after being struck by a vehicle while assisting a stranded motorist by trying to load their car onto his wrecker parked on the shoulder of US-69 just south of Wagoner Saturday night.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade Featured Over 100 Floats
Over 100 floats, two marching bands and a ton of memories were all a part of the Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade 2022!. The theme was Toyland and it was led by Grand Marshal Martin Garber who was driven by Kevin Potter in a 1958 Skyline Retractable. Even more special for Martin, it was also his birthday!
News On 6
Hundreds Gather To Honor Muskogee Tow Truck Driver
Family and friends gathered Saturday at Trinity Baptist Church in Muskogee to honor 31-year-old John Alic Mills. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said he was loading a car onto a wrecker last Saturday along Highway 169 in Wagoner County when a driver went off the road and hit him. Mills worked for Red Beards Towing in Muskogee where his name is now on display in his memory. More than 80 wreckers staged outside the church in his honor.
