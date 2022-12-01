Read full article on original website
Aptos’ Caden Prichard named Gabilan Division’s top player | All-PCAL football
APTOS—The Pacific Coast Athletic League Gabilan Division is packed with some of the most talented football players in the area on a yearly basis. That’s why picking the league’s top player is, at times, the hardest decision to make during the annual coaches meeting. Aptos High senior...
Reward offered for dogs’ killer
WATSONVILLE—People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who poisoned two dogs in a residential backyard in Watsonville. PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch said the dogs—named Bruno and Luna—died “in agony” after the incident on...
