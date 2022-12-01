Read full article on original website
iheart.com
TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dies At 21 After Mysterious Final Post
A TikTok star with nearly one million followers has died at the age of 21. Canadian Megha Thakur passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to a post from her parents on her Instagram. The news comes just days after Thakur shared a video on TikTok of herself walking the streets...
Florence Pugh: Fans praise actor’s ‘extravagant pink dress’ at the British Independent Film Awards
Florence Pugh’s fans are praising her “extravagant pink dress” she wore to the British Independent Film Awards on Sunday (4 December).The 26-year-old actor wore a pink satin frock with a low-cut neckline, along with a thigh-high split, to the event.She paired her look with a mesh cape, gold heels, soft eye makeup, and a nude lip.Many fans are praising Pugh’s look at the event.“Prettiest fairy in pink,” one fan wrote of Pugh’s look.Another person added: “I have to say, Florence Pugh’s look at the British Independent Film Awards is gorg.”Florence Pugh by Rebecca Corbin-Murray before the British Independent Film...
Bob McGrath, original Sesame Street cast member, dies at age 90
Bob McGrath, one of the original cast members of Sesame Street, has died at age 90.
