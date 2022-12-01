Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Watch The Lamborghini Sterrato and Huracan STO Thrash The Nurburgring (And Its Landscaping)
The Lamborghini Huracan is the Italian carmaker’s most successful model to date. The model debuted in 2014, and since then we have seen many incarnations of it. Eight years later, it’s safe to say the Huracan has a version for just about anybody, now that the all-terrain Huracan Sterrato has debuted. With that said, Lamborghini arranged for two of the most recent and hottest versions of the raging bull to meet on the most challenging racetrack – Nürburgring’s Nordschleife. What followed was an epic footage of the STO and Sterrato having a showdown on (and on the outskirts) of the Green Hell.
Lamborghini Revuelto Edges Closer To American Arrival
On Tuesday, November 29, Lamborghini lodged an application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the name "Revuelto." The filing was applied for with a number of potential applications listed, including merchandise, motors, and actual cars - both regular and electric - but the name is not new to us. CarBuzz discovered the same trademark applications with the European Union and Italian trademark offices back in May. At the time, we theorized that this could apply to the Italian automaker's first all-electric car, which it appears will be a lifted grand tourer in the same vein as the Ferrari Purosangue. We have other ideas, but this trademark confirms that the next new Lambo we can look forward to will be a global model called the Revuelto.
techeblog.com
Tesla Model S Plaid Takes On Ferrari Enzo and Maserati MC12 in a Drag Racing Showdown
The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles pit a Tesla Model S Plaid against a Ferrari Enzo and Maserati MC12 in a drag racing showdown for a charity fundraising event. Unplugged Performance installed a few tweaks on the Tesla to ready it for the match ups, and aesthetically, it features a carbon fiber wide body kit and 21-inch wheels.
Ultra Rare 1979 BMW M1 AHG Studie That Once Belonged To Paul Walker Heads To Auction
One of the world's rarest BMWs, the M1 AHG Studie, is set to cause a stir at an upcoming RM Sotheby's auction later this month. Based on the iconic mid-engined supercar, the AHG Studie is the brainchild of Peter Gartemann, a prominent BMW dealer in Germany. After the Procar racing series ended in 1982, Gartemann set out to create a limited design study inspired by the racecars.
Zagato Teases The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Coupe We Long For
News of a new Alfa Romeo model is pretty rare these days, but according to a now-expired Instagram story, it seems that the Italian automaker will be joining forces with legendary design house Zagato. Their project? A bespoke machine based on the Giulia Quadrifoglio sedan. The existing four-door is already a stunner, and bringing Zagato's trademark flourishes to the platform will undoubtedly result in something special.
Carscoops
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, De Tomaso P900, And 2022 Honda Civic e:HEV Driven: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Say hello to the last iteration of the Huracan before its hybrid replacement comes: a pumped-up off-road rendition of the mid-engined supercar that gives those looking for something unique and rugged an alternative to dowdy SUVs. The Huracan Sterrato is limited to just 1,499 units, and features raised ride height, all-wheel drive, underbody protection, and gravel tires.
Off-road Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato supercar marks the end of an era
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is an off-road version of the supercar that will be the model's last version before it is replaced by an all-new car in 2024.
Carscoops
DP Motorsport Has Created The Porsche 964 911 Of Our Dreams
A gorgeous Porsche 964 has been comprehensively restored and modified thanks to DP Motorsport. The company, led by Patrick Zimmermann, has a wealth of experience with classic 911s and in this case, left no stone unturned in transforming the sports car and making it even more impressive than it was when it left the Porsche factory.
electrek.co
Kia EV6 GT with 585hp takes on a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in a drag race [video]
Kia says its fully electric 585 hp EV6 GT can beat a Lamborghini and Ferrari in a race. To prove it, Carwow put a Kia EV6 GT up against a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in a drag race. Here’s how it went down. A Kia EV up against a Lamborghini...
electrek.co
Tesla Semi looks incredible as an electric motorhome
Tesla Semi could make an awesome electric motorhome based on the specs released by Tesla this week and how incredible these renders of the electric truck look as a motorhome. There’s something about the idea of an all-electric and solar-powered motorhome that is extremely attractive to many people. During...
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update
Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
Carscoops
Munro MK_1 Is A $61,000 Brick-Shaped Electric Off-Roader With Up To 375 HP
Munro Vehicles today took the wraps off its first-ever vehicle, the MK_1 electric off-roader. The company claims that the MK_1 is an SUV that’s as rugged and capable as it is eco-friendly. One Motor To Rule Them All. Depending on the ticked option box, the Munro MK_1 offers either...
teslarati.com
First look inside the Tesla Semi Delivery event
Today is the Tesla Semi delivery event, and we have some of the first photos from the inside. Tesla will be delivering its all-electric Semi for the first time to PepsiCo and is expected to impact the trucking industry. The all-electric Class 8 truck is expected to have a 500-mile range when pulling an 81,000-pound load.
Carscoops
Hackers Could Remotely Unlock, Start Honda, Nissan, Infiniti, And Acura Cars Through SiriusXM
Sirius XM has been forced to fix a security flaw that allowed hackers to remotely unlock, start, locate, flash, and honk the horn of any remotely connected Honda, Nissan, Infiniti, and Acura models. A popular hacker by the name of Sam Curry recently uncovered the security vulnerability and detailed the...
Carscoops
Lexus Is Developing A Manual Gearbox For EVs
Lexus confirmed it is working on a simulated manual gearbox for future EVs. The technology wants to replicate the feeling of a traditional manual transmission in a fully electric car. According to Takashi Watanabe, Chief Engineer at Lexus Electrified, the idea of the manual EV started from a discussion between...
Mazda RX-7 Has Pagani V12 Heart Transplant
We’ve seen a lot of insane engine swaps, including Hellcat V8s wedged into just about everything under the sun, but this shoehorning a Pagani V12 into a Mazda RX-7 perhaps takes the cake. After all, the little Japanese sports car is legendary in large part for its rotary engine which is small and relatively lightweight. Dropping the massive Italian mill up front should change everything.
Carscoops
Turbocharged Toyota Corolla Cross H2 Hydrogen Concept Has A GR Corolla Heart
Toyota is one of several carmakers convinced that there’s no single zero-emissions solution to the world’s clean fuel quest. While some rivals are throwing all their efforts behind electric power, Toyota is developing both hydrogen fuel cell and hydrogen-powered combustion engines alongside EVs and hybrids. We’ve already read...
Carscoops
We Face Swapped The Ferrari Purosangue With Some Pretty Interesting Results
This story contains face-swapped Purosangue renders created by Thanos Pappas for CarScoops for entertainment purposes that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ferrari. Inspired by all of the face-swapping that is currently happening in our world in both physical and digital forms, we decided to try our own renderings based on popular models. And what better way to start than the Ferrari Purosangue, which is the first high-riding model from Maranello. Coming out of the digital surgery room, the hyper-SUV changes its identity as the Toyota Priusangue, the Vinfastangue, and the Lamborghini Urusangue.
Carscoops
RV Owner Destroys Fiat 500 Transmission And Engine By Flat Towing It In First Gear
The owner of a 2018 Fiat 500 recently discovered what happens when you forget to take your car out of gear while towing it behind an RV. Photos and video of the remarkable mechanical damage caused by the mistake recently found their way online. According to a video from the...
Multi-Million Dollar Mansion Has A Secret Any Gearhead Would Love
A $33.8-million mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut has hit the market and hides a secret so wonderful it would reduce any car lover to tears. In the basement, you'll find a gorgeous garage that can store up to 30 cars. Judging by the photographs in the listing, the current owner is...
