ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
ourquadcities.com

QC leaders hail new ‘beacon’ and ‘postcard’ for downtown Davenport

The $24-million Main Street Landing project for downtown Davenport was hailed Friday by community leaders as another iconic landmark that will help draw more visitors, businesses, residents and economic development. Davenport has been awarded $9,600,000 (from the Destination Iowa program) toward three signature projects that combine art, architecture and play....
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Around Thirty Pigs Died in Rural Cascade Fire

Over two dozen pigs died in a hog building fire west of Cascade on Friday night. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Cascade Fire and EMS responded to 30250 Goose Hill Road shortly after 5 pm for a fire in a hog confinement. The fire appeared to...
Local 4 WHBF

Oops! Wrong sign on the interstate

UPDATE: The Illinois Department of Transportation told Local 4 News that it is aware of the sign error and scheduled a replacement. The department expects the switch from I-77 to I-74 to happen next week, weather permitting. EARLIER UPDATE: Notice anything unusual about this sign? It’s located on I-74 on the Sixth Avenue onramp in […]
QuadCities.com

Find Fun Illinois And Iowa Events In This Week’s FUN10!

Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KWQC

New Emergency Department to open Thursday at Bettendorf HealthPlex

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A new Emergency Department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex will open at noon Thursday. The Emergency Department, 2140 53rd Ave., represents the first Genesis Emergency Department in the growing Bettendorf area and the first to be located away from a hospital campus, officials said. On Friday, members...
KWQC

Muscatine officers honored with lifesaving award Thursday

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Three Muscatine Police officers were honored Thursday night with a Lifesaving Award during the Muscatine City Council Meeting. Officers Jacob Elliot and Kassy Middaugh and Cpl. Todd Koch received their awards from Mayor Brad Bark. In two separate incidents, the officers used their CPR training to...
KWQC

6 injured in Scott County UTV crash

PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - Six people were injured in a UTV crash Thursday night in Princeton, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 6:22 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call of a single-vehicle crash in the 26500 block of 257th Street. The initial investigation found that...
ourquadcities.com

Genesis to open new emergency department in Bettendorf

The public is invited to a community open house Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon to celebrate the opening of a new Genesis emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex, 2140 53rd Ave., Bettendorf. The nine-bed emergency department represents the first Genesis ER in the growing Bettendorf and Scott...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hospice manager claims she was ordered to lie about COVID-19 test

The former clinical manager of an Iowa hospice claims she was instructed to lie to a patient’s family about a caregiver’s COVID-19 infection. State records indicate Michelle Hopp of Davenport was working in Iowa for St. Croix Hospice earlier this year as a full-time manager of clinical services. On the morning of Aug. 29, one […] The post Hospice manager claims she was ordered to lie about COVID-19 test appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Sioux City Journal

QC School Board Report Card

NOV. 28 — All board members were present. Landen Freeman, student board representative for North High School, and West representative Jaxon Beliveau shared that their respective schools’ new esports teams will begin competing soon. Freeman congratulated eight peers who performed at the 2022 Iowa All-State Music Festival. He added that construction for a new stage in North’s auditorium began will cause its upcoming High School Musical Jr. performances to move into the small gym.
977wmoi.com

10-Year Sealed Battery Smoke Alarms Required in Homes Beginning January 1st

Effective January 1 of 2023, single and multi-family homes will be required by law to have 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms installed, says Monmouth Fire Chief Casey Rexroat:. “If you own just a house, instead of having the smoke alarms with removable batteries in them, homeowners are required to install...
tspr.org

Gannett sells Burlington Hawk Eye to Illinois-based company

The nation’s largest chain of newspapers has sold the Burlington Hawk Eye to an Illinois-based chain. Community Media Group adds the paper to its collection of 41 publications across the Midwest and eastern U.S. Chairman Larry Perrotto said the Hawk Eye is unlikely to return to a daily publication...
ourquadcities.com

Driver identified in utility vehicle crash

UPDATE: The driver in a single UTV crash that injured six people has been identified as 54-year-old Curt Bell, of Princeton, Iowa. The driver and five passengers remained in stable condition Friday, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy