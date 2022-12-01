Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
QC leaders hail new ‘beacon’ and ‘postcard’ for downtown Davenport
The $24-million Main Street Landing project for downtown Davenport was hailed Friday by community leaders as another iconic landmark that will help draw more visitors, businesses, residents and economic development. Davenport has been awarded $9,600,000 (from the Destination Iowa program) toward three signature projects that combine art, architecture and play....
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to the Quad Cities after 2-year hiatus
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returned to the Quad Cities after a two-year absence. It brought excitement around the area, as hundreds of people gathered in the cold to see the train. “I've never seen the train before,” said Deb Kuehl, a Quad City resident. "It...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Around Thirty Pigs Died in Rural Cascade Fire
Over two dozen pigs died in a hog building fire west of Cascade on Friday night. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Cascade Fire and EMS responded to 30250 Goose Hill Road shortly after 5 pm for a fire in a hog confinement. The fire appeared to...
Oops! Wrong sign on the interstate
UPDATE: The Illinois Department of Transportation told Local 4 News that it is aware of the sign error and scheduled a replacement. The department expects the switch from I-77 to I-74 to happen next week, weather permitting. EARLIER UPDATE: Notice anything unusual about this sign? It’s located on I-74 on the Sixth Avenue onramp in […]
KWQC
First Alert Forecast - Becoming gusty and MUCH colder into Saturday!
A new Emergency Department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex will open at noon Thursday. Davenport, Figge Art Museum awarded Destination Iowa grant. The City of Davenport and the Figge Art Museum have received a $9.6 million Destination Iowa grant.
Find Fun Illinois And Iowa Events In This Week’s FUN10!
Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KWQC
New Emergency Department to open Thursday at Bettendorf HealthPlex
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A new Emergency Department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex will open at noon Thursday. The Emergency Department, 2140 53rd Ave., represents the first Genesis Emergency Department in the growing Bettendorf area and the first to be located away from a hospital campus, officials said. On Friday, members...
KCRG.com
Iowa Farm Sanctuary works to nurse animals back to health after rescuing hundreds from “deplorable” living conditions in Washington County
North Linn boys and girls sweep Springville in Friday night doubleheader. An Iowa City man who killed his wife over some significant financial losses will spend decades in prison. But the latest census shows a population of 5,282 people. That's up from around 3,000 just five years prior.
KWQC
Muscatine officers honored with lifesaving award Thursday
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Three Muscatine Police officers were honored Thursday night with a Lifesaving Award during the Muscatine City Council Meeting. Officers Jacob Elliot and Kassy Middaugh and Cpl. Todd Koch received their awards from Mayor Brad Bark. In two separate incidents, the officers used their CPR training to...
After nearly a decade of vacancy, one East Moline riverside building could have new buyer
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — After a near decade-long vacancy, an East Moline building could have a new buyer. The River Centre at Beacon Harbor has been vacant since 2014. Living Lands and Waters, a local river conservation group, is looking to move its headquarters to the building, pending the sale from the city.
KWQC
6 injured in Scott County UTV crash
PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - Six people were injured in a UTV crash Thursday night in Princeton, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 6:22 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call of a single-vehicle crash in the 26500 block of 257th Street. The initial investigation found that...
ourquadcities.com
Genesis to open new emergency department in Bettendorf
The public is invited to a community open house Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon to celebrate the opening of a new Genesis emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex, 2140 53rd Ave., Bettendorf. The nine-bed emergency department represents the first Genesis ER in the growing Bettendorf and Scott...
Hunters are encouraged to donate their deer meat to Hunters Feeding Illinois
(The Center Square) – As the price of food skyrockets, Illinois is encouraging hunters to donate their deer to feed the hungry. “Hunters have big hearts,” said Pam Smyers, owner of Henry County meat processor Woodhull Lockers. Woodhull Locker is part of Hunters Feeding Illinois, set up by...
Hospice manager claims she was ordered to lie about COVID-19 test
The former clinical manager of an Iowa hospice claims she was instructed to lie to a patient’s family about a caregiver’s COVID-19 infection. State records indicate Michelle Hopp of Davenport was working in Iowa for St. Croix Hospice earlier this year as a full-time manager of clinical services. On the morning of Aug. 29, one […] The post Hospice manager claims she was ordered to lie about COVID-19 test appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Sioux City Journal
QC School Board Report Card
NOV. 28 — All board members were present. Landen Freeman, student board representative for North High School, and West representative Jaxon Beliveau shared that their respective schools’ new esports teams will begin competing soon. Freeman congratulated eight peers who performed at the 2022 Iowa All-State Music Festival. He added that construction for a new stage in North’s auditorium began will cause its upcoming High School Musical Jr. performances to move into the small gym.
'Enough is enough' | Knoxville resident is speaking out her concerns with open leaf burning
KNOXVILLE, Ill. — For 24 years, Becky Conner has expressed her concerns about open leaf burning to city hall. The town allows its residents to burn its leaves six days in a week, and residents are divided on the subject. “Leaf burning in the fall is a volatile type...
977wmoi.com
10-Year Sealed Battery Smoke Alarms Required in Homes Beginning January 1st
Effective January 1 of 2023, single and multi-family homes will be required by law to have 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms installed, says Monmouth Fire Chief Casey Rexroat:. “If you own just a house, instead of having the smoke alarms with removable batteries in them, homeowners are required to install...
tspr.org
Gannett sells Burlington Hawk Eye to Illinois-based company
The nation’s largest chain of newspapers has sold the Burlington Hawk Eye to an Illinois-based chain. Community Media Group adds the paper to its collection of 41 publications across the Midwest and eastern U.S. Chairman Larry Perrotto said the Hawk Eye is unlikely to return to a daily publication...
ourquadcities.com
Driver identified in utility vehicle crash
UPDATE: The driver in a single UTV crash that injured six people has been identified as 54-year-old Curt Bell, of Princeton, Iowa. The driver and five passengers remained in stable condition Friday, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.
