Cape Gazette
Pile driving for new foundation on Hickman Street in Rehoboth
Rehoboth Beach residents know this is the time of year for construction, and a large portion of the square-mile city was recently treated to two days of pile driving at 216 Hickman St. The work was being done by Frankford-based Sun Pile Foundations. According to employees on site, there were...
Cape Gazette
Fondue set to come to Milford
From the creators of EasySpeak in Milford will come a new restaurant experience in the form of Fondue, opening in early 2023 at 39 N. Walnut St. According to owners Zack and Marissa King, the restaurant will focus on gourmet cheeses and chocolates with craft cocktails and desserts. The space will also include a dining room that can be rented out for special occasions.
Cape Gazette
Lewes HPARC approves major changes to properties
The Lewes Historic Preservation and Architectural Review Commission approved several applications during its November meeting that will change the streetscape of several city streets. Commissioners unanimously granted final approval to the Lewes Fire Department for an addition, while also granting an expansive addition to a home on Franklin Avenue. The construction of new homes and public hearings for the demolition of old structures have also been set.
Ocean City Today
Condos coming to 137th Street in north Ocean City
Just south of an array of townhouses and apartments coming to far north Ocean City, two five-story condo buildings are ready for construction along 137th Street. Members of the city’s planning commission approved a site plan on Nov. 22 for the Atlantic Blue Condominium project, a pair of buildings with four condos each on the beach and bay side of Coastal Highway.
rehobothfoodie.com
Beaches Lewes Closing. Milton OPEN
Don and Lori Allan (“Mom & Pop”) are closing their Beaches restaurant/carryout location in Lewes. Because of some health issues in the family, they are concentrating their efforts on their successful location Milton spot, located just before the Union St. light on Rt. 16 west. Beaches is known for its steamed-to-order hardshells, and continues that tradition at their Milton location. )Their crabcakes are also pretty good too.)
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth taking new approach to implement CDP
It may have taken almost four years for Rehoboth Beach officials to complete the city’s new 2020 comprehensive development plan, but they’re not wasting time to implement the 330-page document. The plan is a state-mandated document that each municipality has to redo every 10 years and update every...
Help for homeless pets comes in time for the holidays in Delaware
Humane Animal Partners rallied communities in Delaware to stuff the van full of gifts and supplies for pets that won't be home for the holidays.
Cape Gazette
Delaware Electric Co-op substation to improve reliability for members
Delaware Electric Cooperative has completed construction on a new substation in Sussex County that will improve reliability for its members. The Dorey Substation was energized in late October and will provide power to approximately 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area for decades. Located along Zoar Road, the facility was built to keep up with growing energy demand in eastern Sussex County.
Cape Gazette
Head Over to Headwater Cove for Fresh New Homes and an Easy Resort Lifestyle
If you take a look at the communities spotlighted on our Web site you’ll find pickleball courts are an increasingly common feature in new neighborhoods being built all over Delaware and in many that are being revitalized as well. If you visit the “communities” link at our Web site...
CBS News
Christmas displays at Maryland town started small, now 'insane' with cheer
PITTSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Two Pittsville families have united this holiday season as Christmas Town and the Nick Family Christmas Light Show will be in the same place in Pittsville for people of all ages to see. The lights will turn on each night at 6 Monday through Sunday,...
Cape Gazette
Chicken Association supports Devco permits
Delmarva Chicken Association, a 1,600-member trade association for the chicken community, has issued a letter to Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control in support of a plan to build a self-contained anaerobic digester near Seaford. The Bioenergy Innovation Center, proposed by Bioenergy Devco, would convert hatchery waste, poultry...
oceancity.com
Winterfest Train Garden Display
If you’re looking for a fun and festive activity to add to your Winterfest of Lights tradition this holiday season, then head on over to the Roland E. Powell Convention Center Welcome Center and enjoy the Holiday Model Railroad Display! It’s sure to put you in the Christmas spirit! Admission is free, but donations are accepted to benefit Ocean City Beach Patrol, so bring your whole family!
WBOC
New Operating Hours for Woodland Ferry
SEAFORD, Del. - The Woodland Ferry in Seaford has new operating hours, the Delaware Department of Transportation announced Friday. The ferry's operating hours are 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with an hour closure from 11 a.m.-noon. The ferry is closed on weekends. DelDOT owns and operates the Woodland Ferry,...
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – December 2, 2022
B.B. Bombers (a “bomb” is surfing slang for a big wave) is best remembered for the surf camps it sponsored from 1985 through 1990. As owner Jack Crosby recalls, “many of the younger kids didn’t know the rules of the road. Our purpose was to teach kids how to surf safely and to respect the rules of surfing.”
Cape Gazette
The story of Jason Beach at Trap Pond
Most people in the Lewes area are well aware of the efforts to rename Lewes Beach 2 to Johnnie Walker Beach in honor of the prominent African American businessman who operated a restaurant/entertainment venue at the site. It was not talked about, but Lewes had a beach for African Americans...
Cape Gazette
Code Purple site opens at St. Jude the Apostle Church
Never underestimate what one man on a mission can accomplish, especially when he has a vibrant, community-oriented church behind him. A Code Purple emergency shelter site for the homeless has opened at St. Jude the Apostle Parish Life Center off Route 1 near Lewes. And it's thanks to the efforts...
Cape Gazette
Dewey Beach town clerk bids farewell
After nearly nine years as town clerk for Dewey Beach, Ashleigh Sander is set to take on the role of Millsboro assistant town manager Dec. 9. While Sander will miss resolving issues for visitors and residents of the beach town, she said she’s eager to advance her career with a new challenge in the family atmosphere of Millsboro that’s also closer to her own home.
Cape Gazette
Shoppers flock to Dewey Sip & Shop
Shoppers flocked to the annual Developing Artist Collaboration’s Dewey Sip & Shop event Nov. 25-27 on the grounds of the Dewey Beach Lions Club. More than 100 artists/vendors offered one-of-a-kind gifts while shoppers enjoyed live local music, a bar with creative cocktails and beer provided by Dewey Beer Co. The Out of the Box DIY Bar allowed guests to create their own works of art.
WBOC
Perdue Truck Drivers Deliver Holiday Cheer
SALISBURY, Md. - Perdue Farms truck drivers and volunteers held their annual Operation Teddy Bear in Holly Center. On Dec. 3, Perdue held the Operation Teddy Bear event at Holly Center, a facility for people with mental and physical disabilities in Salisbury. The holiday decorated convoy rode on an 11-mile loop through Wicomico County starting at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.
WBOC
Hefty Price Tag for Proposed Sports Complex in Worcester County
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Construction of a proposed sports complex in Worcester County would cost $153 million, according to a Maryland Stadium Authority study. The complex would have outdoor fields and a 125,000-square-foot indoor facility. If those two facilities cannot be built at the same time, the price of this...
