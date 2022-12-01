ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man killed in northwest Columbus shooting identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police's homicide unit is investigating a shooting incident in northwest Columbus Saturday that led to the death of an 18-year-old man. According to police, officers were sent to the 7500 block of Stone Lake Drive at 9:09 p.m. on a report of...
cwcolumbus.com

18 year old found shot in car Saturday night has died, Columbus police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man found injured with a gunshot wound in northwest Columbus has died, police said. Columbus police said officers responded to an accident near Sawmill Road and Stone Lake Drive around 9 p.m. Saturday and found a man shot inside. The man, Thomas Hritzo III,...
cwcolumbus.com

Police searching for man that robbed west Columbus bank

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve an October bank robbery on the west side. Investigators said a man wearing a green jacket, blue hospital mask, and dark toboggan walked into the Chase Bank at 5684 W. Broad St. around 1:11 p.m. on Oct. 18 and used a note to demand money from the employee behind the counter.
10TV

Police: 18-year-old woman reportedly shot in arm at Wedgewood Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old woman was reportedly shot in the arm at the Wedgewood Village Apartments early Saturday — this is the third shooting at the complex within a week. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to Grant Medical Center on a report...
10TV

1 in critical condition after North Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the North Hilltop neighborhood Sunday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to a shooting at North Oakley Avenue & Steele Avenue around 11:21 p.m. Police said one person was taken to Grant...
cwcolumbus.com

18-year-old shot while leaving Wedgewood Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old girl was shot in the arm as she was walking out of a friend's apartment in Wedgewood Apartments early Saturday morning. Police were called to Grant Hospital on a walk-in shooting around 4:42 a.m. The victim was struck in the right arm and is in stable condition, police said.
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police officer not charged in 2021 fatal shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer who fatally shot a knife-wielding man in 2021 will not face charges. A grand jury declined to indict Andrew Hawkins for the shooting death of Kyle Veyon, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday, ending the investigation into Veyon’s death. On Sept. 29, 2021, Hawkins and Officer […]
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly Hilltop shooting sees second arrest with murder charge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second man has been arrested and charged with murder for the shooting of a man in the Hilltop neighborhood in August. Abdulkadir Ahmed, 18, was arrested Friday for the death of 32-year-old Miguel Arriola, according to the Columbus Division of Police. He faces murder and robbery charges for his involvement […]
unioncountydailydigital.com

Shots Fired In Uptown Marysville Saturday Night

MARYSVILLE – On Saturday, December 3, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Marysville Police Division was called to the area of 326 E. 5th Street in Marysville in reference to the discharge of a firearm. Witnesses reported a male wearing a brown hat with blue lettering, black jacket and khaki...
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 60, dead after SUV crashes through Fairfield County condos

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A 60-year-old man is dead after his SUV crashed through multiple condos overnight Sunday near Pickerington in Fairfield County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to OSHP, Robert Williams, a Columbus resident, was driving a Cadillac Escalade west on Refugee Road near Milnor Road just after 2:30 a.m. The SUV […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deputies in Ross Co. responded to a reported accidential shooting

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental shooting that occurred Friday morning. It happened shortly before 9 a.m. According to initial reports, medics with Union Township responded to the 13000 block of Westfall Road in Ross County. Dispatchers told responding medics that a male individual was suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.
NBC4 Columbus

Break-in at Newark vape store has police looking for suspect

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – Licking County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating an individual accused of stealing from a Newark business. The Newark Division of Police said that on Monday, Oct. 31 a person broke into Vibe City in the 1100 block of Mount Vernon Road in Newark and stole an undetermined amount […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Police ID suspect charged with murder in fatal South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has filed an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man in the South Linden neighborhood last month. X’Zavier Hergins-Turns, 18, has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Jerry Campbell III. Officers...
