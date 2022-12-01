Read full article on original website
Police: Man killed in northwest Columbus shooting identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police's homicide unit is investigating a shooting incident in northwest Columbus Saturday that led to the death of an 18-year-old man. According to police, officers were sent to the 7500 block of Stone Lake Drive at 9:09 p.m. on a report of...
Sheriff: dispute between brothers leaves one dead, one in charged with aggravated murder
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is dead and his brother has been charged with aggravated murder following a shooting in Lancaster, Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape said in a statement. Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting near the 2800 block of Arter Road around...
18 year old found shot in car Saturday night has died, Columbus police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man found injured with a gunshot wound in northwest Columbus has died, police said. Columbus police said officers responded to an accident near Sawmill Road and Stone Lake Drive around 9 p.m. Saturday and found a man shot inside. The man, Thomas Hritzo III,...
Police searching for man that robbed west Columbus bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve an October bank robbery on the west side. Investigators said a man wearing a green jacket, blue hospital mask, and dark toboggan walked into the Chase Bank at 5684 W. Broad St. around 1:11 p.m. on Oct. 18 and used a note to demand money from the employee behind the counter.
Police: 18-year-old woman reportedly shot in arm at Wedgewood Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old woman was reportedly shot in the arm at the Wedgewood Village Apartments early Saturday — this is the third shooting at the complex within a week. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to Grant Medical Center on a report...
1 in critical condition after North Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the North Hilltop neighborhood Sunday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to a shooting at North Oakley Avenue & Steele Avenue around 11:21 p.m. Police said one person was taken to Grant...
18-year-old shot while leaving Wedgewood Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old girl was shot in the arm as she was walking out of a friend's apartment in Wedgewood Apartments early Saturday morning. Police were called to Grant Hospital on a walk-in shooting around 4:42 a.m. The victim was struck in the right arm and is in stable condition, police said.
“The pain fuels the fight": Family of Casey Goodson Jr. honors & seeks justice for son two years later
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Friends and family gathered in Columbus to celebrate his life and to keep his name and story alive as his trial awaits. "Instead of the day that he was executed being a day full of sadness, I would rather celebrate the man that he was, so we'll do it every year,” said Goodson’s mother, Tamala Payne.
Columbus police officer not charged in 2021 fatal shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer who fatally shot a knife-wielding man in 2021 will not face charges. A grand jury declined to indict Andrew Hawkins for the shooting death of Kyle Veyon, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday, ending the investigation into Veyon’s death. On Sept. 29, 2021, Hawkins and Officer […]
Man accused of assaulting Columbus woman for 28 hours found 6 months later
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was tracked down and arrested nearly six months after police said he assaulted a woman for 28 hours. Jeramie Morris, 40, was arrested and charged with felonious assault stemming from an incident with the mother of his children six months ago at the 400 block of West Broad Street. […]
Deadly Hilltop shooting sees second arrest with murder charge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second man has been arrested and charged with murder for the shooting of a man in the Hilltop neighborhood in August. Abdulkadir Ahmed, 18, was arrested Friday for the death of 32-year-old Miguel Arriola, according to the Columbus Division of Police. He faces murder and robbery charges for his involvement […]
Ohio man shot while at nightclubs didn’t notice until he got a ride home
A man who was out at some Northland area clubs was shot early Friday morning but didn’t realize it until he was on his way home.
Shots Fired In Uptown Marysville Saturday Night
MARYSVILLE – On Saturday, December 3, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Marysville Police Division was called to the area of 326 E. 5th Street in Marysville in reference to the discharge of a firearm. Witnesses reported a male wearing a brown hat with blue lettering, black jacket and khaki...
Ohio baby dies of fentanyl overdose; 3 charged
Three people have been charged in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a 1-year-old baby.
Man, 60, dead after SUV crashes through Fairfield County condos
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A 60-year-old man is dead after his SUV crashed through multiple condos overnight Sunday near Pickerington in Fairfield County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to OSHP, Robert Williams, a Columbus resident, was driving a Cadillac Escalade west on Refugee Road near Milnor Road just after 2:30 a.m. The SUV […]
Special key, barcode trick steals over $1,500 from Columbus Meijer, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for four suspects after they said the group used a tool-and-scan trick to walk out of a store with over $1,500 in stolen products. The theft happened around 8:35 p.m. on Nov. 20, at the Meijer at 5050 N. Hamilton Rd. Four people walked into the store and […]
Deputies in Ross Co. responded to a reported accidential shooting
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental shooting that occurred Friday morning. It happened shortly before 9 a.m. According to initial reports, medics with Union Township responded to the 13000 block of Westfall Road in Ross County. Dispatchers told responding medics that a male individual was suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.
Food truck owners try to crime-proof their business following another theft
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Early Friday morning, a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled a car over and was taking down information when he noticed a pickup truck that drove by him was emitting sparks. The deputy began to follow a truck that was hauling a food cart, that turned...
Break-in at Newark vape store has police looking for suspect
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – Licking County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating an individual accused of stealing from a Newark business. The Newark Division of Police said that on Monday, Oct. 31 a person broke into Vibe City in the 1100 block of Mount Vernon Road in Newark and stole an undetermined amount […]
Police ID suspect charged with murder in fatal South Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has filed an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man in the South Linden neighborhood last month. X’Zavier Hergins-Turns, 18, has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Jerry Campbell III. Officers...
